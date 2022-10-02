Read full article on original website
Things to know for Bonita Springs residents reentering the area
Buildings deemed unsafe are being red-tagged. No one is allowed to enter a red-tagged building, city officials warned.
Downtown Fort Myers restaurants race to reopen after Hurricane Ian
Downtown Fort Myers businesses held steady from the furious winds of Hurricane Ian, but they were deluged by the storm’s surge of water. On Day 7 after the storm ripped across Southwest Florida, First Street had garbage and storm debris littered across the sidewalks. Ford’s Garage and Capone’s, popular...
Cape Coral residents grow frustrated with lack of power, clean water
In Punta Gorda, you can see power crews everywhere trying to put poles back up. But with so many down, it looks like weeks of work, and they haven't reached the Cape Coral streets yet.
Fort Myers Beach closed to preserve crime scene; death toll rises from Ian
Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marenco announced the county's death toll from Hurricane Ian has risen to 54 during a press conference on Monday.
Florida’s Lee County expects power to be out for a month at Fort Myers Beach following Hurricane Ian
Lee County Manager Roger Desjarlais warned residents Monday that Fort Myers Beach is a dangerous place to be at the moment and power may not be back for at least a month.
PHOTO GALLERY: Fort Myers Beach
Fort Myers Beach took a heavy hit from Hurricane Ian. We will continue to share photos as recovery begins.
City of Fort Myers restores water to 50% of people
The delay in water restoration comes back to Internet, which they got back on Monday, and power. The City of Fort Myers needs it to pinpoint where there are water main breaks.
Cape Coral residents deal with limited food and water supplies after Hurricane Ian devastated the area
CAPE CORAL, Fla. – Those impacted by Hurricane Ian on the Gulf Coast were hit hard by flooding and other storm damage, now they’re also facing the prospect of dwindling food and water supplies. The Lee County government announced Saturday that they have opened 8 Points of Distribution...
Sanibel Causeway expected to be operational by month's end
Completing immediate repairs will allow first responders access to the island in order to conduct their ongoing life and safety missions.
Gov. DeSantis holds news conference at Lee County restaurant
LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday will hold a news conference at a restaurant in Lee County. The governor will be joined at noon by Florida Department of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie, Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue and Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle near Bert’s Bar and Grill in Matlacha.
Hurricane Ian: Lee County Officials Reveal How Long It’ll Take to Get Power Back
Hurricane Ian ravaged through Cuba and Florida for most of last week. Lee County officials finally shared how long it will take for residents to have power again. Lee County Manager Roger Desjarlais spoke about hurricane recovery on Monday, October 3. While addressing the power outages, Desjarlais stated that it will take time, at least “30 days minimum” for power to be fully back following the hurricane.
Lee County deputy rescues Galapagos tortoises on Fort Myers Beach
A deputy in Lee County rescued Galapagos tortoises on Fort Myers Beach following Hurricane Ian's devastation.
HURRICANE HELP: Local resources for storm recovery
• Gov. Ron DeSantis announced additional resources that have been deployed to support the Dunbar community in Fort Myers.The Florida Division of Emergency Management deployed a 6,000-gallon mobile refueling station located at the Stars Complex, 2980 Edison Ave.The fueling station will remain at this address until 4 p.m. Thursday. The agency also delivered water and ice, which is available at the Stars Complex. The Florida Digital Service is deploying SpaceX Starlink units to set up mobile internet cafes in locations including the Stars Complex.
'It's not good,' electric company worker says of Southwest Florida power outages
Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian devastated Southwest Florida, more than 60% of Lee County Electric Cooperative customers remained without power as of Monday.
Lee County opens public drop-off sites for any unwanted debris
The clean-up after Hurricane Ian has already started. Lee county has announced public drop-off sites for homeowners and business owners to drop off any unwanted debris.
Free food and water sites for Hurricane Ian recovery
Distribution Points – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Bonita Springs: Old Bonita Library, 26876 Pine Ave., Bonita Springs. Cape Coral: Cape Coral Sports Complex, 1410 Sports Blvd., Cape Coral. Cape Coral: Leonard Street, 4820 Leonard St., Cape Coral. Cape Coral: Two Meatballs in the Kitchen in the Big...
Charlotte County looking for volunteers to help with disaster response
The Charlotte County Volunteer Reception Center is now open for individuals who would like to offer their skills to help with the disaster response.
In one Fort Myers neighborhood, residents feel forsaken in the aftermath of Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Unlike the affluent seaside communities of Sanibel Island and Fort Myers Beach, where the media has descended to chronicle every detail of the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the people who live in the squat homes in Dunbar have faced the crisis mostly on their own.
Taking a closer look at the devastation in Fort Myers
MIAMI - Miami's Florida Task Force Two was one of the first teams to have boots on the ground after Hurricane Ian ripped through southwest Florida. They set up camp on fort Myers beach and immediately began assisting the community. On Monday, they gave CBS 4 a tour of the hard-hit areas and gave us a glimpse into their search and rescue efforts.When Florida Task Force Two arrived they said they accounted for about 750 people who remained on the island during the storm. Since then, only about 200 have left.A big hurdle during search and recovery efforts is locating homes that...
LCEC provides update on restoration efforts
LCEC said it has restored power to 41% of the six-county service territory it serves over the last five days, excluding Sanibel and Pine Island, which are not accessible to line crews. The Lee County Electric Cooperative said the number of restoration workers will grow to 2,000 by this coming...
