ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Downtown Fort Myers restaurants race to reopen after Hurricane Ian

Downtown Fort Myers businesses held steady from the furious winds of Hurricane Ian, but they were deluged by the storm’s surge of water. On Day 7 after the storm ripped across Southwest Florida, First Street had garbage and storm debris littered across the sidewalks. Ford’s Garage and Capone’s, popular...
FORT MYERS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Estero, FL
City
Bonita Springs, FL
City
Captiva, FL
City
Matlacha, FL
City
Fort Myers, FL
City
Fort Myers Beach, FL
Lee County, FL
Government
County
Lee County, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pine Island#Infrastructure#Southwest Florida#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#The U S National Guard#Sanibel
click orlando

Gov. DeSantis holds news conference at Lee County restaurant

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday will hold a news conference at a restaurant in Lee County. The governor will be joined at noon by Florida Department of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie, Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue and Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle near Bert’s Bar and Grill in Matlacha.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian: Lee County Officials Reveal How Long It’ll Take to Get Power Back

Hurricane Ian ravaged through Cuba and Florida for most of last week. Lee County officials finally shared how long it will take for residents to have power again. Lee County Manager Roger Desjarlais spoke about hurricane recovery on Monday, October 3. While addressing the power outages, Desjarlais stated that it will take time, at least “30 days minimum” for power to be fully back following the hurricane.
LEE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
gulfshorebusiness.com

HURRICANE HELP: Local resources for storm recovery

• Gov. Ron DeSantis announced additional resources that have been deployed to support the Dunbar community in Fort Myers.The Florida Division of Emergency Management deployed a 6,000-gallon mobile refueling station located at the Stars Complex, 2980 Edison Ave.The fueling station will remain at this address until 4 p.m. Thursday. The agency also delivered water and ice, which is available at the Stars Complex. The Florida Digital Service is deploying SpaceX Starlink units to set up mobile internet cafes in locations including the Stars Complex.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Free food and water sites for Hurricane Ian recovery

Distribution Points – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Bonita Springs: Old Bonita Library, 26876 Pine Ave., Bonita Springs. Cape Coral: Cape Coral Sports Complex, 1410 Sports Blvd., Cape Coral. Cape Coral: Leonard Street, 4820 Leonard St., Cape Coral. Cape Coral: Two Meatballs in the Kitchen in the Big...
CAPE CORAL, FL
CBS Miami

Taking a closer look at the devastation in Fort Myers

MIAMI - Miami's Florida Task Force Two was one of the first teams to have boots on the ground after Hurricane Ian ripped through southwest Florida. They set up camp on fort Myers beach and immediately began assisting the community. On Monday, they gave CBS 4 a tour of the hard-hit areas and gave us a glimpse into their search and rescue efforts.When Florida Task Force Two arrived they said they accounted for about 750 people who remained on the island during the storm. Since then, only about 200 have left.A big hurdle during search and recovery efforts is locating homes that...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

LCEC provides update on restoration efforts

LCEC said it has restored power to 41% of the six-county service territory it serves over the last five days, excluding Sanibel and Pine Island, which are not accessible to line crews. The Lee County Electric Cooperative said the number of restoration workers will grow to 2,000 by this coming...
LEE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy