MIAMI - Miami's Florida Task Force Two was one of the first teams to have boots on the ground after Hurricane Ian ripped through southwest Florida. They set up camp on fort Myers beach and immediately began assisting the community. On Monday, they gave CBS 4 a tour of the hard-hit areas and gave us a glimpse into their search and rescue efforts.When Florida Task Force Two arrived they said they accounted for about 750 people who remained on the island during the storm. Since then, only about 200 have left.A big hurdle during search and recovery efforts is locating homes that...

FORT MYERS BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO