KPVI Newschannel 6
Exchange helps match livestock with land
On the Midwest Grazing Exchange website, icons show areas where people are looking for land to graze their livestock, as well as areas where people have grazable land. University of Missouri research professor Ashley Conway serves as state grazing exchange host. She says the program helps livestock owners and people with grazable land see what their options are.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pansing Brooks points to Republican, nonpartisan support
Democratic congressional nominee Patty Pansing Brooks pledged Wednesday to be a congresswoman for all Nebraskans who live in the 1st District during a news conference where about two dozen registered Republicans and nonpartisans gathered to express their support for her candidacy. "I am a lifelong public school teacher and lifelong...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska considers expanding problem-solving courts to reduce prison overcrowding
Grappling with nation-leading prison growth, Nebraska officials are looking at ways to expand the state's problem-solving courts as a potential solution. The Nebraska Legislature's Judiciary Committee held a hearing Tuesday to learn more about the obstacles to expanding problem-solving courts. Committee Chairman Steve Lathrop of Omaha said the idea arose while the Legislature was considering LB920, his failed criminal justice reform effort.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Oklahoma bans gender reassignment treatment for minors at Oklahoma University Health
(The Center Square) - Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill to ban gender reassignment treatments for children, including hormone replacement therapy, at Oklahoma Children's Hospital. Senate Bill 3 is part of a package allocating American Rescue Plan Act funds to health care organizations. Senate Speaker Pro Tem Greg Treat said...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Satanic Temple files lawsuit over Idaho abortion laws
Originally published Oct. 3 on IdahoCapitalSun.com. Idaho faces another challenge to its abortion bans in federal court, but this time from the Satanic Temple, which argues the state’s abortion laws are unconstitutional violations of property rights, the equal protection clause, religious freedom and involuntary servitude. The religious association filed...
KPVI Newschannel 6
New workers' compensation insurance rates will save Indiana businesses $80 million
(The Center Square) – Indiana businesses will see a decrease in workers' compensation insurance rates next year due to a decline in the frequency of claims and the cost per claim. Indiana Department of Insurance Commissioner Amy Beard approved a decrease of 10.3% on average for workers’ compensation rates...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Ohio lawmaker wants to double paid family leave for state employees
(The Center Square) – A Republican Ohio state senator wants to update the parental leave policy for state workers and double paid leave. Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green, introduced Senate Bill 360, saying she wants the state to set an example for other workplaces around Ohio. "My hope is...
KPVI Newschannel 6
BLM Seeks Nominations to the Wyoming Resource Advisory Council
Bureau seeks broad spectrum of nominees to help improve public land management nationwide. The Bureau of Land Management today announced that it is seeking public nominations for positions on the Wyoming Resource Advisory Council (RAC). This citizen-based council assists in the development of recommendations that address public land management issues within Wyoming.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois National Guard continues support on Southwest border mission
(The Center Square) – Illinois National Guard troops are in regular rotation to assist the federal government’s efforts at the southern border while a separate contingent supports efforts to receive migrants transported to the Chicago area. “This is nothing new. We have two units at the Southwest Border...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Editorial: Story of nonprofit contract highlights Missouri’s lack of transparency
Under Missouri’s Sunshine Law, state records are supposed to be available for public inspection, except in limited, specific situations. But an analysis by the Post-Dispatch charts how Gov. Mike Parson’s administration has systematically attempted to restrict public access to information that is clearly in the public domain. The Legislature has done its part in pulling a veil of secrecy over records with its passage of a law that reduces the public’s ability to get information about nonprofit organizations — even those conducting state business under state contract.
KPVI Newschannel 6
State auditor critiques Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity
(The Center Square) – The Arizona Auditor General's Office feels as though the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity Office could be run more efficiently. Arizona Auditor General Linda Perry compiled a performance audit and sunset review of the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity and released it to the public last week. In it, the office outlines key recommendations for the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity, and both sides agree that these changes should be made.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Conservative PAC falsely claims Missouri marijuana measure advances ‘critical race theory’
JEFFERSON CITY — A Missouri Republican’s political action committee is criticizing a plan to encourage disadvantaged people to enter the cannabis industry, accusing supporters of being “woke” and engaging in a “far left campaign.”. The Missouri Constitutional Conservatives PAC falsely claims voters will put “critical...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Possible Public Transit between Cheyenne and Ft. Collins
CDOT, Cheyenne MPO, and WYDOT Study Public Transit Opportunities. A self-guided online meeting is being held for the public to learn more and provide input. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), and Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) are studying the feasibility of a public transit connection between the North Front Range region of Colorado and the Cheyenne, Wyoming area. A self-guided online meeting for the community to learn more about the study and provide input can be accessed anytime between October 3 and October 17 at www.cowytransitstudy.com.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois treasurer candidates talk ESG investments
(The Center Square) – The major party candidates for Illinois treasurer are sounding off on public investments in so-called ESG rated companies. ESG stands for environmental, social and governance and refers to companies that take public positions on certain policies like green energy, labor issues and having diverse board members.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Washington state’s minimum wage to increase to $15.74 in 2023
(The Center Square) – Washington state is on track to have the highest state minimum wage in the nation next year. The state Department of Labor & Industries says the minimum wage will increase by $1.25, to $15.74 an hour, on Jan. 1, 2023. “The 8.66 percent rise is...
KPVI Newschannel 6
They’re women. They’re LDS. And they’re speaking their minds on politics
Originally published Sept. 28 on IdahoCapitalSun.com. Women from across Idaho joined a Zoom call on a Wednesday evening in mid-September. There were teachers. A school board member. One woman who {a style=”font-size: 12px;” href=”https://wendyforidaho.com/”}is running for office{/a}, and one who ran in 2018. They gathered virtually from their corners of the state to talk about public schools — and how they, as members of the Idaho chapter of Mormon Women for Ethical Government, could influence education policy.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Google settles lawsuit alleging violation of Illinois’ biometric laws
(The Center Square) – An attorney for a nonprofit organization that defends civil liberties in the digital world says Illinois' biometric privacy laws are changing the way some companies conduct business. Google is the latest company accused of violating the state’s Biometric Information Privacy Act by using images of...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska wildfire grows to nearly 19,000 acres but is now 56% contained
The wildfire burning in and around the Nebraska National Forest near Halsey has grown, but fire crews have much of it under control. The Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team said in an update Wednesday morning that the Bovee fire, which started Sunday afternoon and spread rapidly, has grown to 18,932 acres, up from about 15,000 acres on Monday.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Oregon's public agencies will have to pay out more for employee pensions
State and local government employers will still have to pay out more to support Oregon's public pension fund in the next two-year budget cycle. But the increased contributions, which the board of the Oregon Public Employees Retirement System approved Friday, Sept. 30, were cushioned by healthy investment earnings at the end of 2021.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Voters will decide on ‘right to unionize’ constitutional amendment
SPRINGFIELD — Illinois voters will be asked in November to decide whether the right of workers to form unions and engage in collective bargaining should be enshrined in the state constitution. The first clause of the amendment contains two sentences. The first would establish a “fundamental right to organize...
