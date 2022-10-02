ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barkhamsted, CT

WTNH

Fairfield man charged after cat found covered in bleach dies

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Fairfield man was released from jail on Tuesday after police said he dumped bleach on a cat, which then died, according to an announcement. Police received the report in August after an emergency veterinarian clinic told them that the cat’s injuries were suspicious, according to the announcement. The cat had […]
FAIRFIELD, CT
WTNH

South Windsor PD arrest man for chaining pitbull without food or water

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — South Windsor police arrested a man on animal cruelty-related charges on Tuesday. Just after 12:30 p.m., South Windsor officers said they arrested 40-year-old Damien Addington of East Hartford on an active arrest warrant. The charges stem from an incident back in August of 2022, when South Windsor police responded to […]
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
WTNH

Newington officer suffers fatal medical emergency at home

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Newington police officer unexpectedly died on Saturday while he was off duty. The Newington Police Department said Officer Alan “Tank” Tancreti suffered an unexpected medical emergency at his home. “Words can not express the tremendous loss our family feels after losing Alan,” Sgt. Ryan Deane wrote in a statement. The […]
NEWINGTON, CT
Daily Voice

Separate Coyote Attacks On Dogs Reported In Burlington

Two dogs were attacked and injured by coyotes in separate attacks in Connecticut. The Hartford County incidents took place in Burlington around dusk on Sunday, Oct. 2 in the Johnnycake Mountain Road area. According to Burlington Police Animal Control Officer Katie Meskun, the first dog was attacked by two coyotes...
BURLINGTON, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Man who died near Beacon Falls Train Station identified

BEACON FALLS — Connecticut State Police have identified an elderly man who was found deceased near the Beacon Falls Train Station on Friday, September 23 evening. State police responded to a wooded area about half of a mile north of the train station near Cold Spring Road a few minutes before 7 p.m. Troopers arrived on the scene to an older man who appeared to be homeless and appeared to have gone through a “medical episode,” according to a police press release.
BEACON FALLS, CT
Eyewitness News

Rollover crash closes Wolcott Road

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WFSB) - A serious collision closed a local road in Wolcott Tuesday morning. Dispatchers received calls for a motor vehicle collision during the morning commute. Emergency crews arrived to find 1 vehicle rolled over on its’ side. There are no word on injuries at this time. Officials...
hwy.co

See the Abandoned and Haunted Norwich State Hospital

Several locations around the United States carry particular lore within their very foundation. Norwich State Hospital in Connecticut is one of these places. Norwich State Hospital is a popular spot for fans of the paranormal to visit. It has decades of stories of strange happenings and sightings within its property....
NORWICH, CT
DoingItLocal

Shelton News: Rollover On River Road

2022-10-02@9:38pm–#Shelton CT– A rollover accident on River Road between Rocky Rest and Murphy’s Lane. Sounds like a van on its side, firefighters helped extricate the person.
SHELTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Officers Work to Free Kitten Trapped in Vehicle's Engine in Northford

It's a story that will leave you feel-ine good. A local Northford resident had reached out to the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter late Saturday morning when they heard the sound of meows as they were getting into their Lincoln, but it wasn't coming from the vehicle's cabin. Animal control officers...
NORTHFORD, CT

