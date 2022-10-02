RAINY DAYS AND MONDAYS, a tribute to the music of The Carpenters, opens this weekend at The Encore, the first offering in their popular tribute concert series. Sure to lift your spirits, this cozy collection of sing-along hits will be headlined by CHELSEA PACKARD (Promises, Promises, Hands on a Hardbody, Legally Blonde), and GEOFF PACKARD (Matilda, Rock of Ages, Phantom of The Opera), with Geoff also directing. The couple, who each boast numerous Broadway credits (they met while touring in Wicked), are both professors in the School of Music, Theatre, and Dance at the University of Michigan. As they have in previous appearances, the Packards are bringing their vocal talents to The Encore stage, this time interpreting the soft style and distinctive harmonies of Richard and Karen Carpenter. Joining them for this special concert are two of their talented students at U of M, SOPHIA VICTORIA DELER and DIEGO RODRIGUEZ.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO