Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tune in Tonight - Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner, Profiled on TV Show ‘Disappeared’Tracy StengelTecumseh, MI
New Orleans-Style Vegan Bar Opens in Ann Arbor, MichiganVegOut MagazineAnn Arbor, MI
The University of Michigan Put a Ban on Tobacco Products Across CampusesMarry EvensAnn Arbor, MI
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State beats Michigan 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy MichiganTravel MavenClinton, MI
Related
MLive.com
New No. 1 in Michigan high school boys soccer rankings
For the first time this season, there is a new No. 1 in Division 1. Troy, which has lived at No. 2 behind Detroit Catholic Central during the season, jumped past Catholic Central in Week 5 of the Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association poll.
HometownLife.com
Folsom's Week 7 Michigan high school football rankings
Sports reporter Brandon Folsom is back with his weekly top-10 football rankings:. 10. Farmington (4-2, 2-1 OAA-Blue; Last week: Unranked) The Falcons are still alive in the Oakland Activities Association-Blue title race, despite dropping a division game to Troy two weeks ago. They got just the bounce-back performance they needed in a crossover matchup with Pontiac in Week 6, and they should pick up another confidence-building win against Ferndale this week.
candgnews.com
Warren resident collects hole-in-one at Maple Lane
WARREN — Warren resident Paul Bey earned a hole-in-one at Maple Lane Golf Club on Sept. 20 during an early morning round. As conditions proved to be colder than usual and the green showcased some frost, Bey went a club up from his usual approach on hole No. 2.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football: Wolverines might have something special with JJ McCarthy
There was a moment postgame in Iowa City where Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh couldn’t stop smiling. The reasoning? JJ McCarthy and his ability to extend plays. Harbaugh, a quarterback for the Wolverines himself in the 1980s, dominated the competition. He threw for 5,449 yards and 32 touchdowns while completing 62.4% of his throws. He led Michigan to a 36-12-1 record, closing out his tenure in Ann Arbor as of one the best to ever throw the pigskin.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLive.com
Former Detroit Tiger Dave Rozema has message for Grand Rapids youths
Dave Rozema made his fair share of big pitches during his decade-long Major League Baseball career. Rozema is preparing to make another one this week, but this pitch isn’t going to anyone standing in a batter’s box. He is planning to pitch a message to youths back in Grand Rapids, his hometown.
annarborobserver.com
The Pink House on Henry St.
What they thought as newlyweds would be their starter house—a charming pastel-pink Victorian with wide inviting porches just steps away from downtown Saline—quickly morphed into their forever home. “There’s something about saying I live in the pink house,” laughs Rebecca Schneider, who bought the house at 107 W. Henry St. with her husband, Matthew, in…
Weather in week ahead: A garden-killing freeze is coming
Fall is the season of temperature ups and downs in Michigan. This week will certainly live up to those expectations. The first part of the week will see temperatures climb higher. We have some beautiful sunshine and temperatures warming into the 70s in the afternoons Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front crashes through Michigan Thursday, sending temperatures low enough for a freeze to even a hard freeze Saturday morning.
Michigan's Cider Mills You Have to Visit This Fall
Autumn Decorations at Blake's Orchard & Cider MillHeather Raulerson. Autumn is my favorite time when the leaves start changing colors, temperatures become cooler, and orchards are ripe with apples ready to be picked. One of the greatest pastimes for the midwest is to visit cider mills in the fall, pick apples and pumpkins, walkthrough giant corn mazes, and take home some delicious apple cider and doughnuts. Here are some of the best Southeast Michigan Cider Mills you must visit this fall.
IN THIS ARTICLE
whmi.com
Autumn Colors Peak In Michigan
The fall colors are expected to peak and Livingston County residents are encouraged to hit the road. Peak viewing conditions run from October 2nd to October 22nd. Executive Director of the County Road Association (CRA) of Michigan Denise Donohue says touring these roads is a great way to appreciate Michigan’s natural beauty.
annarborobserver.com
New Life on Main St. in Chelsea
The former Vogel’s and Foster’s clothing store on S. Main in Chelsea is now home to two retailers with local ties who’ve split the 5,000-square-foot space. Whitetail—Mary Baude’s design, home, and lifestyle shop—moved from Dexter at the end of September, and Julie Konkle’s FarmSudz—a handmade natural skin-care store—relocated in July from its basement digs across…
Ann Arbor jewelry store closes after 35 years
ANN ARBOR, MI -- After they open presents on Christmas each year, Craig and Brenda Warburton take a moment to think about the jewelry under the trees across town. “We’d get through our stuff, and then we’d sit and think about all the little boxes under trees and in stockings around town where a little bit of Brenda was that day,” Craig Warburton said.
Detroit News
Kensington Metropark finishes $300,000 in updates to boost access for paddlers
Brighton — Paddlers at Brighton's Kensington Metropark will have improved access to water this fall thanks to updates to one of the park's boat launch areas. Huron-Clinton Metroparks was awarded a $154,000 grant for upgrades to Kensington's West Boat Launch area on Kent Lake, officials said Tuesday. The grant is through the Michigan Department of Natural Resources' Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thesuntimesnews.com
Broadway Duo Headlines Carpenters Tribute at The Encore
RAINY DAYS AND MONDAYS, a tribute to the music of The Carpenters, opens this weekend at The Encore, the first offering in their popular tribute concert series. Sure to lift your spirits, this cozy collection of sing-along hits will be headlined by CHELSEA PACKARD (Promises, Promises, Hands on a Hardbody, Legally Blonde), and GEOFF PACKARD (Matilda, Rock of Ages, Phantom of The Opera), with Geoff also directing. The couple, who each boast numerous Broadway credits (they met while touring in Wicked), are both professors in the School of Music, Theatre, and Dance at the University of Michigan. As they have in previous appearances, the Packards are bringing their vocal talents to The Encore stage, this time interpreting the soft style and distinctive harmonies of Richard and Karen Carpenter. Joining them for this special concert are two of their talented students at U of M, SOPHIA VICTORIA DELER and DIEGO RODRIGUEZ.
wcsx.com
Yates Cider Mill – Rochester
Yates Cider Mill was established in 1863! For 159 years, it’s been a part of Rochester. Walk the loop, check out the parks, and farm animals, and enjoy Yate’s delicious cider and donuts! Two very unique things about Yates: they are powered by water and use a UV light process to treat their cider instead of pasteurization.
Fall Foliage Tours in Michigan Worth The Drive
Looking for a new place to peep the changing leaves this fall? Check out these five fall foliage tours with driving through this time of year. Huron River Drive Route: From Ann Arbor to Dexter This 10-mile stretch along the Huron River features five nature preserves (Barton, Bird Hills, Kuebler Langford, Brokaw, and Burns-Stokes) and three […] The post Fall Foliage Tours in Michigan Worth The Drive appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Has 2 of the Best Corn Mazes in the U.S.
It’s corn maze season, which is always a good thing. Going to a corn maze is just an autumn appropriate-activity that is hard to pass up. As it turns out Michigan has two of the best corn mazes in all of America. The study was done by CountryLiving.com. Side...
thesuntimesnews.com
Spooky Stories, Part 1 of 4
’Tis the season in which ghost stories are resurrected. Here is a list of local and area ghost tours/hunts:. Chelsea Area Historical Society- Jasen King is hosting an 80 minute walking tour in Chelsea, starting at the Museum (128 Jackson St.) at 8pm. October 22 and 29. To register, email creswej@gmail.com. Money can be delivered to the Museum or paid via PayPal to treasurer@chelseahistory.org. Make note of type and quantity of tickets needed. $10/members, $13/non-members.
Is It Illegal to Drive with Snow on Your Car Roof in Michigan?
It's frightening to type these words, let alone thing them: Winter Is Coming! No, I'm not referring to some special Game of Thrones re-hash where that final season is rumored to be scrapped and remade--that'll never happen. Actual winter is coming to Michigan very soon. Somehow, the first few snowstorms...
This is Most Dangerous Place to Live in Michigan
When you think of dangerous cities in Michigan, Detroit and Flint are usually the first ones that come to mind. This may come as a big surprise but those cities aren't the most dangerous in the state of Michigan. They're definitely high on the list but they didn't land at the number spot of a recent study.
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter Twp: Notice of Public Accuracy Test
Dexter township Notice of Public Accuracy test of voting equipment. at Dexter Township Hall 6880 Dexter-Pinckney Rd., Dexter MI. The Public Accuracy Test is conducted to demonstrate that the computer program used to tabulate the votes cast in the November 8, 2022 General Election meets the requirements of law in accordance with MCL168.798(1). Interested members of the public are invited to observe this Public Accuracy Test. Please contact the Clerk’s office with any questions (734-426-3767).
Comments / 0