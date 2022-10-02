Effective: 2022-10-04 19:41:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-05 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This warning will be in effect until the river falls below its action stage of 17 feet. Additional information is available at: http://ahps2.wrh.noaa.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=fgz The next statement will be issued late tonight at 1200 AM MST /100 AM MDT/. Target Area: Navajo The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arizona Little Colorado near Winslow affecting Navajo County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little Colorado near Winslow. * WHEN...Until 1200 AM MST /100 AM MDT/ tonight. * IMPACTS...Impacts for 17, 18 and 19 feet listed below. At 17.0 feet, Downstream, the approaches to the bridge over the river on route 71 (near Bird Springs) will flood. The river will crest at route 71 approximately 18 hours after the river crests at Winslow. Minor lowland overflow on right bank at Winslow. At 18.0 feet, Flow above this level for approximately 6 hours or more may cause erosion to the levee and eventual leakage or failure. At 19.0 feet, Overflow on right bank. Water approaches Ames Acres and Bushman Acres on left bank in Winslow area. Erosion is likely on the levee on the left bank. Downstream, with approximately 18 hour lag time, the approaches to the bridge over the river on route 71 near Bird Springs will flood and evacuations of homes near the intersection of route 2 and route 71 are conducted. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM MST Tuesday /8:00 PM MDT Tuesday/ the stage was 18.5 feet. - The river levels are falling. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to below 17 feet by 1200 AM MST /100 AM MDT/ tonight. - Flood stage is 19.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.8 feet on 02/16/2019. - Visit www.weather.gov/safety/flood for more information on flood safety. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm MST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Little Colorado Winslow 19.0 18.5 Tue 7 pm MST 12.7 12.4 12.3

NAVAJO COUNTY, AZ ・ 18 HOURS AGO