Read full article on original website
Clarice_Starling
2d ago
JHC! Why don’t they actually do something that MEANS SOMETHING? I pray Trump de-regulates everything again, when he gets back in the WH.
Reply(7)
25
Tanya Leal
2d ago
What's Next Newsom! He has been very busy signing this bill and that Bill.. How about signing a bill that states Gas can never go over 3.00 a gallon! Or food prices can never go up?? Or gosh darnet! Helping the Homeless...
Reply(3)
14
jgrl
2d ago
So the prices of stuff that doesn't work will go UP!!Don't vote for him when he runs for President !! He has ruined CA!
Reply(2)
18
Related
California law school sued by namesake’s descendants over name change
Alumni and descendants of the University of California Hastings College of the Law's namesake are suing California for changing the school's name.
NBC Bay Area
Legal Fight Over Renaming San Francisco Law School
Relatives of the first dean of a San Francisco law school announced Tuesday they're suing to prevent the regents from changing the school's name. A newly-signed law recently cleared the way for the state to rename UC Hastings College of the Law after questions arose about the school's namesake, Serranus Hastings, and his abuses of indigenous people.
What is Prop. 30? Measure would tax wealthiest Californians to fund climate programs
Should taxes be raised on the wealthiest Californians in order to fund new climate projects and subsidies for electric cars? That's the question at the heart of Proposition 30.
California wells run dry as ongoing drought depletes groundwater
As California’s drought deepens, Elaine Moore’s family is running out of an increasingly precious resource: water. The Central Valley almond growers had two wells go dry this summer. Two of her adult children are now getting water from a new well the family drilled after the old one went dry last year. She’s even supplying […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC San Diego
How Are California Politicians Tackling High Gas Prices?
California's gas prices are rising again, but this time it's not part of a nationwide trend. Gov. Gavin Newsom's rebate and a sooner-than-expected switch to our cheaper winter blend could help, but they aren’t long-term solutions. "It just doesn't add up," said Gov. Newsom in a video posted online...
Santa Clarita Radio
‘These Prices Are Unacceptable And Unfair’: Valladares Speaks Out On Spiking Gas Prices
Assemblymember Suzette Martinez-Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, has spoken out again on the high gas prices as they have spiked to over $6 a gallon. With the largest overnight price increase last week in seven years, gas prices in California have surged past $6 per gallon again, Valladares said. “On average, California’s...
PG&E customers to receive California Climate Credit on their energy bills
More than 5 million PG&E customers will automatically receive the California Climate Credit on their energy bill this month.
californiaglobe.com
Gov. Newsom Calls for Tax on ‘Windfall Profits’ on Oil Companies After Abandoning Gas Tax Pause
“Crude oil prices are dropping, but oil and gas companies are still raising prices on California consumers,” California Gov. Newsom said, announcing a new “windfall profits tax” on oil companies. “These price hikes cannot be attributed solely to refinery maintenance issues, hurricane disruptions, or even state taxes,” Newsom said.
RELATED PEOPLE
California governor Newsom signs bill banning on forever chemicals in cosmetics
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed two bills that will ban cancer-linked forever chemicals from cosmetic products and textiles beginning in 2025.
KTVU FOX 2
California is likely in for another dry winter
Oakland, California - California is just three days into its new water year and the outlook is grim. The state just capped off the driest three years in its history, yet experts are predicting another dry year ahead. The National Weather Service 3-month, long range outlook, not a forecast or...
Recent Budget Request By CAL FIRE Indicates An End To The Surplus Of Hand Crews To Fight Fires For CAL FIRE
A recent closing of a prison is moving forward. The prison is "one of two primary training centers for inmate firefighters in the state." Since 1963, the prison's Training Center has provided inmate firefighters. [i]
SFGate
The reality of legal weed in California: Huge illegal grows, violence, worker exploitation and deaths
At sunset from atop Haystack Butte, the desert floor below shimmers with a thousand lights. At this hour and distance, serene hues cloak the rugged enclave of Mount Shasta Vista, a tense collective of seasonal camps guarded by guns and dogs where the daily runs of water trucks are interrupted by police raids, armed robberies and, sometimes, death. So many hoop houses pack this valley near the Oregon border that last year it had the capacity to supply half of California’s entire legal cannabis market.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘They’re out there’: Why California mountain lion sightings are on the rise
California's mountain lions face a "genetic mix-up." Now what can we do to fix it?
California’s state dinosaur was found in Fresno County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California has a state dinosaur? That was probably your first question upon reading the headline. Many know about the grizzly bear, the quail, and the California poppy. But how many Californians know about the Augustynolophus morrisi? The Augustynolophus morrisi (AW-gus-TEEN-oh-low-fuss), according to Smithsonian, was a duck-billed, 26-foot-long, three-ton herbivorous creature that […]
indiacurrents.com
Claims Of Coercive Control Lost In The California Courthouse
The San Diego County Superior Court judge listened to an impassioned plea from a lawyer seeking a restraining order to protect her client, Kimberly Abutin, who feared for her physical safety. Kimberly’s husband, Albert Abutin, “had a hair-trigger temper, would slam doors,” and often hurled sexist insults at his wife,...
KTVU FOX 2
California about to break all-time high gasoline price
OAKLAND, Calif. - A lot of California gasoline customers are feeling like they're running on empty when they look at their wallets. "I just buy enough to get to work and go home and so, I don't want to buy. I don't plan anything because the price of gas is so high," said customer Bill Norman. "How fast can I switch to an electric car? That's what I think about" said customer James Yu.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What’s True — And What’s Not — in Ads for California Sports Betting Propositions
Odds are, one of the many ads for legalizing sports betting has snagged your attention, given their ubiquity on TV, websites and billboards across California. You’d be forgiven, though, for still not having a clear sense of what either of the initiatives do. Some of the ads don’t mention sports betting at all, potentially leaving Californians foggy on what exactly it is they’re being asked to decide.
Proposition 28: Giving every public school in California arts and music programs
Apart from science, history and math, music and the arts have been proven to help students. That's what proponents of Proposition 28 hope voters understand.
California rent increase survey: Did your landlord break the law?
About 50% of San Francisco rental listings analyzed in a new study increased by more than the annual amount allowed under state law, as did 60% of listings across California. California law only allows rent to increase by 5% and the rate of inflation — but no more than 10% — following the passage of Assembly Bill 1482. The U.C. Berkeley Terner Center for Housing Innovation and TechEquity Collaborative found that about three-fifths of March-May listings across the state exceeded this cap, up from about...
californiaglobe.com
California Joining Texas Lawsuit Opposing Prohibition on Out of State ‘Abortion’ Travel
Regardless of whether it should be legal, abortion is undeniably a gruesome procedure. However, abortion has become a virtual sacrament in California. Governor Gavin Newsom recently spent $100,000 on billboards in 7 red states, promoting “abortion tourism,” inviting women to come to California to have an abortion. The state is spending one million dollars on a new website prompting abortion in Calfornia. And California has set aside $200 million to pay travel and lodging costs of women in other states to come to California and have abortions.
Comments / 34