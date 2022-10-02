Read full article on original website
Suzanne Metz Apau
6d ago
how do you 'accidentally ' drop an infant on the floor?? I raised 3plus grandson and never, ever ONCE dropped them!
Law student, 26, died after wrongly being denied a face-to-face appointment with his GP, NHS officials say
A law student died after wrongly being denied a face-to-face GP appointment, the NHS has admitted. David Nash, 26, from Nantwich in Cheshire, had four phone appointments with GPs and nurses between October and November 2020. He was denied an in-person consultation, despite telling practice staff that he was suffering...
NHS nurses not eating at work in order to feed their children, survey finds
Some nurses are so hard up that they are having to not eat at work in order to feed and clothe their children, research among hospital bosses has found. Lack of money is also prompting some NHS staff to call in sick in the days before they get paid because they can no longer afford the travel costs for their shift. Others are taking a second job outside the NHS in an effort to make ends meet.
BBC
Hospital seclusion: ‘I’ve been treated like an animal’
Evidence of abusive and inappropriate treatment of vulnerable patients at a secure mental health hospital has been uncovered by BBC Panorama. One young woman was locked in a seclusion room for 17 days, was then allowed out for a day, only to be hauled back in for another 10 days. Staff - who are paid to provide round-the-clock care - described her as a "cancer" who "needs a good thrashing". She and her family have agreed to share their story.
The 11 ways to spot cancer – according to the NHS
ARE you feeling a bit under the weather? Or has a lump on your body emerged?. If so, it's worth seeing the GP just to make sure your symptoms are not a sign of something sinister. A recent poll by charity Cancer Research UK revealed that half of people with...
Teen held in hospital for months due to lack of secure children’s home place
Case at family court highlights lack of facilities in England for very vulnerable youngsters
Urgent warning to anyone who’s had Covid in the last year over killer complication
WE all know that coronavirus can leave some people with dreaded long Covid. But now, researchers have discovered the bug can leave sufferers with a potentially deadly complication. While relatively rare, British experts have warned Covid-19 increases the risk of life-threatening blood clots - for at least a year after...
The 8 deadliest cancers revealed – and the symptoms you must never ignore
SADLY, one in two of us will develop cancer at some point during our lifetime. But some cancers are much more deadly than others, which is why it's vital to know the signs and catch it early - when you have the best chance of treating and surviving it. There...
Hospital accused of ‘cover up’ after review finds failings in delivery of baby born with brain damage
Hospital authorities in Wales have been accused of attempting to cover up failings in the delivery of a baby born with significant brain damage.Gethin Channon, who was born on 25 March 2019 at Singleton Hospital, in Swansea, suffers from quadriplegic cerebral palsy, a severe disability that requires 24/7 care.There were complications during his birth, due to him being in an abnormal position that prevented normal delivery, and he was eventually born via caesarean section.An independent review commissioned by Swansea Bay University Health Board (SBUHB), which manages Singleton Hospital, found “several adverse features” surrounding Gethin’s delivery that were omitted from or...
Shocking scans show cancer patient’s tumours ‘disappear after taking class B drugs’
A WOMAN'S cancerous tumour appeared to vanish after taking illegal party drugs, scientists claim. Medics have said the drugs could have an important role to play in cancer treatment in the future. The unnamed 49-year-old was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer in September 2018. Scans, revealed it had spread...
One of Long COVID’s Worst Symptoms Is Also Its Most Misunderstood
On March 25, 2020, Hannah Davis was texting with two friends when she realized that she couldn’t understand one of their messages. In hindsight, that was the first sign that she had COVID-19. It was also her first experience with the phenomenon known as “brain fog,” and the moment when her old life contracted into her current one. She once worked in artificial intelligence and analyzed complex systems without hesitation, but now “runs into a mental wall” when faced with tasks as simple as filling out forms. Her memory, once vivid, feels frayed and fleeting. Former mundanities—buying food, making meals, cleaning up—can be agonizingly difficult. Her inner world—what she calls “the extras of thinking, like daydreaming, making plans, imagining”—is gone. The fog “is so encompassing,” she told me, “it affects every area of my life.” For more than 900 days, while other long-COVID symptoms have waxed and waned, her brain fog has never really lifted.
BBC
Thai nursery attack: The story of the three-year-old survivor
Three-year-old Emmy was napping next to her best friend at a day-care centre in northern Thailand when the attacker broke in, armed with a gun and a knife. The class of 11 children, all around three years old, had earlier been busy drawing and writing. At around 10:00 local time, teachers sent photo updates to all the parents of smiling, happy children.
Parents of baby who tried to breathe after doctors declared him dead win latest round of legal battle to keep him on life support
The parents of a severely brain-damaged four-month-old boy today won their appeal bid after losing a High Court battle to keep him on life-support treatment. Mr Justice Hayden ruled last month that doctors could lawfully stop providing treatment to the baby after a trial in the Family Division of the High Court in London.
Global panic as New York declares a state of emergency after just one case of polio... but is the disease - which once infected 1980s pop legend Ian Dury - as frightening as it seems?
The headlines were alarming: 'Highly contagious polio spreading in the UK for the first time in years' and 'Urgent investigations after rare virus detected' are just a couple of examples. Another simply read: 'Polio horror.'. In late June, health officials announced they had picked up poliovirus during routine checks of...
Doctors remove 50 AA and AAA batteries from woman's gut and stomach
Doctors removed dozens of batteries from a woman's GI tract.
Covid: Top five symptoms after vaccination and signs you might have it
There are fears that Covid cases are already increasing in parts of the UK as Scotland has recorded spikes in infections, according to the latest figures.In Scotland, 113,500 people were likely to have tested positive for Covid in the latest week, or one in 45 – up from 104,400, or one in 50, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). Meanwhile, trends in both Wales and Northern Ireland were described by the ONS as “uncertain”.The ONS estimated there were 881,200 people with coronavirus in private households across the UK in the week ending 5 September. That is down...
A man's cancer vanished after he was injected with a weakened herpes virus in a promising clinical trial
A new cancer therapy makes use of the herpes virus to fight harmful cells. The modified virus infects cancer cells, causing them to explode, while alerting the immune system. The therapy is in early trial stages but shows great promise, according to cancer researchers.
Urgent warning as cases of cancer surge in under 50s – the 11 signs you must never ignore
YOUNG people are now more at risk of developing cancer than ever before. The likelihood of being diagnosed with cancer before the age of 50 significantly increases the younger you are, a major analysis suggests. For example, people born in 1960 have a higher cancer risk before they turn 50...
Women urged to look out for small sign of a heart attack
Women are being warned to look out for a little-known sign of a heart attack after new research found that women are not aware of their risk of developing coronary heart disease. Watch the campaign video below:. The key risk factors for coronary heart disease are alcohol, smoking, a poor...
New Omicron sub-variant BA.4.6 starts to spread raising fears of ‘the next Covid wave’
A NEW Covid sub-variant has been detected in the US and UK, experts have warned. Dubbed BA.4.6, the new strain has sparked fears of a new wave as temperatures cool and winter approaches. Scientists in China said BA.4.6 is a descendant of the BA.4 variant of Omicron - the milder...
McKnight's
Study finds 57 percent of previously healthy COVID survivors have lasting cardiac issues
Cardiac symptoms may linger for at least a year in some patients who recover from mild cases of COVID-19. That’s according to a new study of 349 patients with COVID-19 and no prior cardiac disease or notable comorbidities. Study participants underwent serial cardiac assessments, including measurement of blood biomarkers for heart ailments and magnetic resonance imaging. At 109 days, fully 73% of the patients reported cardiac symptoms. These included labored breathing on exertion (62%), palpitations, atypical chest pain and syncope.
