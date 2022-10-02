Read full article on original website
Meet the Couple Working to Solve the Problems of the Black Community
John and Pamela Gregory are working in tandem, through the various organizations they created, to address critical issues in the Black community. Through skills training, health and wellness, education, and other initiatives, the married couple is on a mission to create awareness through a holistic approach as the founders of The National Center for Urban Solutions, The National African American Male Wellness Agency, Academy for Urban Scholars High Schools, and NCUS TEC.
BBC
Animal baiting: 150 people involved in Northern Ireland, says USPCA
The USPCA has told BBC Spotlight its intelligence indicates there are 150 people actively involved in animal baiting in Northern Ireland. Baiting involves deliberately setting up fights between hunting dogs and wild animals like foxes and badgers. Baiting badgers is illegal because badgers are a protected species while foxes have...
Nature.com
Chimpanzees organize their social relationships like humans
Human relationships are structured in a set of layers, ordered from higher (intimate relationships) to lower (acquaintances) emotional and cognitive intensity. This structure arises from the limits of our cognitive capacity and the different amounts of resources required by different relationships. However, it is unknown whether nonhuman primate species organize their affiliative relationships following the same pattern. We here show that the time chimpanzees devote to grooming other individuals is well described by the same model used for human relationships, supporting the existence of similar social signatures for both humans and chimpanzees. Furthermore, the relationship structure depends on group size as predicted by the model, the proportion of high-intensity connections being larger for smaller groups.
The return-to-office compromise between workers and bosses created a nightmare for middle managers
Some things just don’t go together. Think toothpaste and orange juice, rum and milk, or Elon Musk and silence. New to the list of oil-and-water duos: middle managers and hybrid work. Some middle managers are experiencing growing pains while implementing the middle ground of working from home and at...
AdWeek
How a Pride Campaign Caused a 'Seismic' Social Shift for Job Site Indeed
ceoworld.biz
The importance of the emotional intelligence for leaders
I have always wondered if a person is born a leader or becomes one. The answer is complex, but putting it in a nutshell, it mostly depends on the characteristics that a person has inherited, the ones built over time, and other skills. Emotional intelligence is one of the most...
Nature.com
Current and future applications of virtual reality technology for cardiac interventions
Virtual reality is a fast-evolving technology that already has several promising applications in medicine. In this Clinical Outlook, we discuss the current evidence and the future challenges for virtual reality applications in cardiac interventions. The incorporation of virtual reality in daily practice will inevitably make clinical care more robust, patient-centred and safe.
Thousands march in Cardiff calling for Welsh independence
Rally by campaigners, who say Westminster government does not serve nation’s best interests, is second in a few months
BBC
Calais migrants: Smugglers cause fresh problems for police
Hidden in dense vegetation along the coast north of Calais, two men are quietly piling the pressure on Britain's new prime minister. Crouching in the darkness, they swiftly prepare a boat to take migrants across the Channel. High above them in the pre-dawn gloom, the approaching buzz of a UK-funded...
Tory MPs dismiss critical RSPB campaign as ‘marketing strategy’
Tory MPs have criticised the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB), accusing it of using claims of a government attack on nature as a “marketing strategy”. The bird charity, one of the UK’s oldest and most respected conservation organisations, has joined the country’s other largest environment NGOs, including the Wildlife Trusts and National Trust, to condemn mooted plans to create investment zones – which would weaken environment protections – and to get rid of the post-Brexit nature-friendly farming subsidy.
WKBW-TV
Small secrets can strengthen relationships, research finds
Most relationship counselors don’t encourage their clients to lie to their partners. But recent research could change how we feel about the ‘little secret.’. “What we can say,” said Kelley Gullo Wight, a professor at Indiana University, “is that the occasional small consumption secrets can have a net positive for the relationship.”
BBC
Mermaids trustee quits over paedophile-group links
A trustee of the charity Mermaids has resigned after reports he spoke at a conference organised by a group that promotes support for paedophiles. Dr Jacob Breslow quit the transgender children's charity after the Times revealed he had attended the B4U-ACT conference in 2011, as a PhD student. B4U-ACT calls...
BBC
Daniel Kawczynski's disappointment at chancellor's tax U-turn
A Conservative MP has said he was "disappointed" by the chancellor's U-turn on the top rate of income tax. Daniel Kawczynski, MP for Shrewsbury and Atcham, defended the policy which he said would attract wealth-creating entrepreneurs to the UK. The government announced plans to scrap the 45p rate of income...
8 Leadership Books That Will Help Make You Money in 2023
The pandemic forced most businesses to make rapid strategic shifts. Those in leadership who successfully navigated the brief but deep early-pandemic recession made themselves more resilient to fiscal shocks by...
getnews.info
Dora Carpenter Announces Self-Paced Online Grief Coach Certification Program
Dora Carpenter announces a new online grief coach certification program that can be completed at one’s convenience. Reputed grief coach Dora Carpenter has announced a new grief coach certification program. The online program is self-paced and can be completed according to the applicant’s convenience. “The Institute of Professional...
psychologytoday.com
Tools for Building Better Boundaries in Relationships
Three styles of communication we may implement when setting parameters around ourselves or what we value are aggressive, assertive, and passive. Those with aggressive boundaries can push on others, and those with passive boundaries often feel like others are controlling them. Assertive boundaries are when you advocate for yourself while...
BBC
Funds keep flowing in for River Tweed trail
Plans for a "world-class long-distance" walking route across southern Scotland have landed another financial boost. South of Scotland Enterprise (SOSE) will provide £4.5m toward plans for the 113-mile River Tweed trail from Moffat to Berwick-upon-Tweed. It comes after the Destination Tweed project secured nearly £3m from the National Lottery...
BBC
Newport: Radiology failures led to baby placed into care
Radiology failures and social services' decisions wrongly left a premature six-month-old baby in care for 26 days, a family has claimed. The mother-of-two shared her story after reading about another Welsh family's experience. She said specialists should have been involved earlier and felt "punished". Newport social services would not comment...
BBC
Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Government washing its hands on closure - mayor
The government's response to plans to close Doncaster Sheffield Airport has been to "simply wash their hands", a mayor has said. The airport's owner Peel Group plans to wind down the airport from 31 October. Transport Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan said on Tuesday it was up to Doncaster Council to try...
“That Isn’t Me”: UK Chancellor Tells News Website It Has Picture Of Wrong Man
UK newspaper The Mirror has apologised for its “terrible error” after mistakenly including a picture of the wrong person in a story about the new Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng. After the newspaper published a story about the politician’s mini-budget last week, it took Kwarteng himself to point out on social media, “That isn’t me.” Unfortunately for The Mirror, the error occurred on the first day of Black History Month in the UK, and it had to apologise swiftly for its mistake in posting instead a picture of Bernard Mensah, the president of international for Bank of America. An hour after the...
