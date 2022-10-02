ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Design

Black Enterprise

Meet the Couple Working to Solve the Problems of the Black Community

John and Pamela Gregory are working in tandem, through the various organizations they created, to address critical issues in the Black community. Through skills training, health and wellness, education, and other initiatives, the married couple is on a mission to create awareness through a holistic approach as the founders of The National Center for Urban Solutions, The National African American Male Wellness Agency, Academy for Urban Scholars High Schools, and NCUS TEC.
OHIO STATE
BBC

Animal baiting: 150 people involved in Northern Ireland, says USPCA

The USPCA has told BBC Spotlight its intelligence indicates there are 150 people actively involved in animal baiting in Northern Ireland. Baiting involves deliberately setting up fights between hunting dogs and wild animals like foxes and badgers. Baiting badgers is illegal because badgers are a protected species while foxes have...
ANIMALS
Nature.com

Chimpanzees organize their social relationships like humans

Human relationships are structured in a set of layers, ordered from higher (intimate relationships) to lower (acquaintances) emotional and cognitive intensity. This structure arises from the limits of our cognitive capacity and the different amounts of resources required by different relationships. However, it is unknown whether nonhuman primate species organize their affiliative relationships following the same pattern. We here show that the time chimpanzees devote to grooming other individuals is well described by the same model used for human relationships, supporting the existence of similar social signatures for both humans and chimpanzees. Furthermore, the relationship structure depends on group size as predicted by the model, the proportion of high-intensity connections being larger for smaller groups.
PETS
#Stanford University#Harvard#3d Printers#European Union#Bbc News Can#Spark Sbarc#Mit
ceoworld.biz

The importance of the emotional intelligence for leaders

I have always wondered if a person is born a leader or becomes one. The answer is complex, but putting it in a nutshell, it mostly depends on the characteristics that a person has inherited, the ones built over time, and other skills. Emotional intelligence is one of the most...
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Current and future applications of virtual reality technology for cardiac interventions

Virtual reality is a fast-evolving technology that already has several promising applications in medicine. In this Clinical Outlook, we discuss the current evidence and the future challenges for virtual reality applications in cardiac interventions. The incorporation of virtual reality in daily practice will inevitably make clinical care more robust, patient-centred and safe.
ELECTRONICS
BBC

Calais migrants: Smugglers cause fresh problems for police

Hidden in dense vegetation along the coast north of Calais, two men are quietly piling the pressure on Britain's new prime minister. Crouching in the darkness, they swiftly prepare a boat to take migrants across the Channel. High above them in the pre-dawn gloom, the approaching buzz of a UK-funded...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Tory MPs dismiss critical RSPB campaign as ‘marketing strategy’

Tory MPs have criticised the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB), accusing it of using claims of a government attack on nature as a “marketing strategy”. The bird charity, one of the UK’s oldest and most respected conservation organisations, has joined the country’s other largest environment NGOs, including the Wildlife Trusts and National Trust, to condemn mooted plans to create investment zones – which would weaken environment protections – and to get rid of the post-Brexit nature-friendly farming subsidy.
WORLD
WKBW-TV

Small secrets can strengthen relationships, research finds

Most relationship counselors don’t encourage their clients to lie to their partners. But recent research could change how we feel about the ‘little secret.’. “What we can say,” said Kelley Gullo Wight, a professor at Indiana University, “is that the occasional small consumption secrets can have a net positive for the relationship.”
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
BBC

Mermaids trustee quits over paedophile-group links

A trustee of the charity Mermaids has resigned after reports he spoke at a conference organised by a group that promotes support for paedophiles. Dr Jacob Breslow quit the transgender children's charity after the Times revealed he had attended the B4U-ACT conference in 2011, as a PhD student. B4U-ACT calls...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Daniel Kawczynski's disappointment at chancellor's tax U-turn

A Conservative MP has said he was "disappointed" by the chancellor's U-turn on the top rate of income tax. Daniel Kawczynski, MP for Shrewsbury and Atcham, defended the policy which he said would attract wealth-creating entrepreneurs to the UK. The government announced plans to scrap the 45p rate of income...
INCOME TAX
getnews.info

Dora Carpenter Announces Self-Paced Online Grief Coach Certification Program

Dora Carpenter announces a new online grief coach certification program that can be completed at one’s convenience. Reputed grief coach Dora Carpenter has announced a new grief coach certification program. The online program is self-paced and can be completed according to the applicant’s convenience. “The Institute of Professional...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Tools for Building Better Boundaries in Relationships

Three styles of communication we may implement when setting parameters around ourselves or what we value are aggressive, assertive, and passive. Those with aggressive boundaries can push on others, and those with passive boundaries often feel like others are controlling them. Assertive boundaries are when you advocate for yourself while...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
BBC

Funds keep flowing in for River Tweed trail

Plans for a "world-class long-distance" walking route across southern Scotland have landed another financial boost. South of Scotland Enterprise (SOSE) will provide £4.5m toward plans for the 113-mile River Tweed trail from Moffat to Berwick-upon-Tweed. It comes after the Destination Tweed project secured nearly £3m from the National Lottery...
U.K.
BBC

Newport: Radiology failures led to baby placed into care

Radiology failures and social services' decisions wrongly left a premature six-month-old baby in care for 26 days, a family has claimed. The mother-of-two shared her story after reading about another Welsh family's experience. She said specialists should have been involved earlier and felt "punished". Newport social services would not comment...
HEALTH SERVICES
Deadline

“That Isn’t Me”: UK Chancellor Tells News Website It Has Picture Of Wrong Man

UK newspaper The Mirror has apologised for its “terrible error” after mistakenly including a picture of the wrong person in a story about the new Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng.  After the newspaper published a story about the politician’s mini-budget last week, it took Kwarteng himself to point out on social media, “That isn’t me.” Unfortunately for The Mirror, the error occurred on the first day of Black History Month in the UK, and it had to apologise swiftly for its mistake in posting instead a picture of Bernard Mensah, the president of international for Bank of America. An hour after the...
U.K.

