NBCMontana
Temperatures remain above normal, cooler weather arrives next week
Low clouds and patchy fog this morning across western Montana. Hazy sunshine and light winds are expected for the rest of the day. Above normal temperatures will continue today with most areas in the 70s. Overnight lows will be in the 30s and 40s. This will be the trend through the weekend.
NBCMontana
Gorgeous fall weather, temperatures above normal
Low clouds and patchy fog this morning across western Montana. High pressure will be the dominate feature this week across western Montana. Daytime highs will be a good 10 to 15 degrees above normal for this time year. If you have outdoor plans, get ready for sunshine and 70s! Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
NBCMontana
Gallery: Rainfall does little to help Montana's drought conditions
MISSOULA, MT — The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation reports Montana is still in long-term drought conditions despite recent rainfall across the state. “We saw the third warmest August on record, and September saw temperatures more than 5 degrees above average across much of the state,” said...
NBCMontana
3D weather: Preview of Western Montana's year-ending average temperatures
Fall is a time of transition, not only for our plants and animals but also for our weather. The days are getting shorter, and our temperatures are cooling. Regarding temperatures, what can we expect for the last months of the year? Watch the video above as Meteorologist Mitchel Coombs breaks down western Montana’s average temperatures for the remainder of 2022.
A Glaring Problem For Montana Drivers
QUICK: Is there a pedestrian waiting to cross the street in this picture?. If you looked twice, that's ok. Hopefully you're not reading this in a moving vehicle. But what if this is what you saw out your windshield at sunset IRL?. With the autumnal equinox behind us in Montana,...
Valley Press-Mineral Independent
Boom: Crews blast rock along Montana 135
Montana Department of Transportation crews have removed about 1,500 cubic yards of rock from the face of the cut on Montana 135. They are currently working on further mitigation for future rock fall including rock doweling. MDT said to continue to expect about 20-minute delays Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for another three weeks. Everything should be cleaned up and back to normal traffic flow before winter hits. (Monte Turner/Mineral Independent)
Open burning season underway in Northwest Montana, fire danger remains
Fall open burning is officially underway in Northwest Montana as warm and dry weather remains in the forecast.
How did September 2022 compare to other Septembers in Great Falls?
How did September 2022 compare to other Septembers in Great Falls regarding temperatures and precipitation?
Montana’s Amazing Technicolor Tree: Can You “Beleaf” the Autumn Colors?
This incredibly colorful tree is hiding in plain sight and you might drive by it every day if you're in downtown Bozeman. According to the Farmer's Almanac, Montana's weather is supposed to be about as "normal" as possible during October of 2022. Not sure what normal means around here but since we didn't have a single hard freeze in Bozeman during September, I'd bet October may have some surprises for us.
North Dakota’s First Substantial Snowfall: Sooner Than You Think?
For 4 of the last 5 years in North Dakota, we have had early snowfalls. Five years ago much of the state saw snowfall in late September. Four Autumns ago the same thing happened in North Dakota. Three years ago, not only did we see snow early, but it was a major blizzard. From October 10th to 13th 2019, the state saw anywhere from a foot to three feet over much of the state. Here in Bismarck, we officially saw around 17 inches of snow. This came right before the weekend of the pheasant opener in the state. Travel was pretty much at a standstill with exception of the far western portions of the state.
yourbigsky.com
Hit the slopes at these Montana ski areas
It is almost time for cooler weather and snow, which means it is time to start planning ski trips. Visit Montana lists all 15 ski areas in the state that are perfect winter destinations. While most are closed, they are only months away from opening for the 2022-2023 season. Here are the top five ski resorts in Montana to visit this season.
What Happened? Body of Missing Hunter Found in Montana
UPDATE: The hunter has been identified as Joseph Raymond Balyeat, 65 years of age and a resident of Bozeman MT. The death has been determined to be of natural causes. The body of a missing hunter was found by search and rescue crews near Bozeman. According to a press release...
KELOLAND TV
Will it snow in South Dakota this October?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The leaves have just started fading into oranges, reds and yellows and many people have already started wondering: When will it snow?. First, let’s look at when temperatures across the area will cool down. KELOLAND meteorologist Brian Karstens explained Hurricane Ian is currently slowing down weather patterns, which in turn is stalling rain patterns.
This is What Enjoying ‘Windshield Therapy’ is Like On Montana’s Backroads
There are many names for what I did Sunday morning. "Go for a cruise", "Driveabout" and "Go see some scenery". I prefer to call it "Windshield therapy". You start with no destination. And while you're driving backroads you take to turn down roads that you either haven't been on in a long time or have never been down.
NBCMontana
FWP uses electricity to catch fish on Bighorn River
Bozeman, Mont — To monitor Montana’s fish population, Fish, Wildlife and Parks will be using electricity to catch fish. They call it electrofishing. Officials use boats with generators that send electrodes into the water, temporarily stunning fish and causing them to float to the surface. That's when FWP fisheries crews use nets for the catch.
Hunter found dead near Bozeman
Volunteers with the Gallatin County Sheriff's Search and Rescue found a hunter dead near the Truman Gulch trailhead outside of Bozeman early Wednesday.
Beautiful Montana Cabin For Under $300k? Yep, But There’s A Catch
Dream of owning a home in or around Bozeman? You're not alone. Now, what if that house was in the beautiful Hyalite Canyon? This area is developed, highly sought out, and has some of the most beautiful scenery in the state. Now, what if there was a cabin for sale...
NBCMontana
2 grizzlies trapped, relocated to Bitterroot Valley
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks are reporting that two sub-adult grizzly bears were trapped from the northern Bitterroot Valley and relocated to a remote spot in the Sapphire Mountains. Montana FWP was prompted to pre-emptively move the bears after they were spending time near garbage, fruit...
NBCMontana
Number of issues cause gas prices to rise in Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — According to AAA, a number of factors are causing gas prices in Montana to rise. At least six California refineries are getting maintenance done right now, and there is a limited pipeline supply to the west coast from east of the Rockies. A fire also has...
Grizzly bears captured near Lolo and relocated
State wildlife officials have captured and relocated a pair of grizzly bears that had been roaming near homes between Lolo and Florence.
