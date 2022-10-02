ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

The 5 defining storylines for Padres-Mets Game 3

Alas, we only ended up with one deciding game in the Wild Card Series on Sunday. Congratulations to the Mariners, Guardians and Phillies: We hope they enjoy their days off, as much fun as it might have been to see four win-or-go-home games on the schedule. But one is plenty,...
QUEENS, NY
MLB

Phillies-Braves Game 1 FAQ, lineups (Tues., FOX/FS1)

Familiarity won’t be an issue when the Phillies and Braves battle in the National League Division Series. This will be the first time the National League East rivals have met in the postseason since Philadelphia won the 1993 NL Championship Series in six games. • NLDS Game 1: Tuesday...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB

Alvarez named Astros MVP by Houston BBWAA

HOUSTON -- Yordan Alvarez, who hit .306/.406/.613 with 37 home runs and 97 RBIs this year, and starting pitcher Justin Verlander, who went 18-4 and posted a career-best 1.75 ERA, were named Astros Player and Pitcher of the Year, respectively, by the Houston chapter of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.
HOUSTON, TX
MLB

Cubs' Davis continues hot start to AFL with 2nd homer

In a perfect world, Brennen Davis would have been patrolling the outfield at Wrigley Field for the majority of 2022. Instead, he spent it recovering from back surgery in May at the Cubs’ Spring Training complex and getting up to speed at various Minor League affiliates. Chicago’s second-ranked prospect...
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

Steady Nola rewriting narrative, sends Phils to NLDS

ST. LOUIS -- Aaron Nola remained in character, even throughout the champagne-soaked party in the visitors’ clubhouse Saturday night at Busch Stadium. Nola stood in the corner as his teammates hopped up and down and celebrated their trip to the NL Division Series. He watched and smiled. • NLDS...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB

Biggest comebacks in postseason history

The Mariners defied the odds Saturday night, storming back from an 8-1 deficit after five innings to defeat the Blue Jays, 10-9, in Game 2 of the American League Wild Card Series. In clinching a two-game sweep and advancing to face the Astros in the AL Division Series, Seattle joined...
SEATTLE, WA
MLB

Acuña shows off his tools in the Fall League

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Ronald Acuña Jr. dazzled the Arizona Fall League with his all-around brilliance in 2017, leading the developmental circuit in homers and winning the MVP award at age 19. Five years later, Acuña is a three-time All-Star and his younger brother is showcasing his own electric tools in the AFL.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
MLB

Mariners-Blue Jays Game 1 FAQ, lineups

TORONTO -- After regular-season campaigns with very few dull moments, two postseason-hungry clubs are ready for October. The Blue Jays and Mariners face off in Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series on Friday at Rogers Centre. Seattle snapped the largest active playoff drought in MLB by securing...
SEATTLE, WA
MLB

O'Neill tests hamstring in Fall League action

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Before the Cardinals took the field against the Phillies Saturday night to try to keep their season alive, Tyler O'Neill saw his first game action in three weeks in hopes of rejoining them early next week. O'Neill played in an Arizona Fall League game with the Salt...
MLB
MLB

Bullpen implodes in 9th as Cards stunned by Phils in Game 1

ST. LOUIS -- As if seeing All-Star closer Ryan Helsley struggle -- first with his command, then his health -- wasn’t enough of a shock to their system, the Cardinals looked on mostly in stunned disbelief as everything they had worked to build over 8 1/3 innings in Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series disappeared in an unfathomable six-run ninth-inning collapse on Friday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MLB

Worth the wait: Phils defy huge odds with historic rally in G1 win

ST. LOUIS -- Now this is the way to end an 11-year postseason drought. • NL Wild Card Game 2, pres. by Hankook Tire: Today, 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2. With J.T. Realmuto, who had played 1,005 regular-season games without a postseason appearance, giving the Phillies hope with a one-out single in the ninth. With Bryce Harper, who had been dying to return to baseball’s biggest stage since he signed with the Phillies in 2019, working his way back from a 1-2 count to walk. With Nick Castellanos, who had not enjoyed the season he expected in his first year in Philly, walking to load the bases.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB

Why Mariners fans were putting shoes on their heads

Good-luck charms in baseball come in many forms: We've seen a Rally Monkey and Rally Squirrel, a Rally Cat and rally hats. Just this season, the Padres found a spark with a black panther statue (60 percent of the time, it works all the time). On Saturday, one Mariners fan...
SEATTLE, WA
MLB

Darvish silences Mets' bats and crowd: 'It's just noise'

NEW YORK -- Yu Darvish has had some tough luck in the postseason. Before Friday night, he was 2-5 and had lost three straight starts. That included a terrible Game 7 loss to the Astros in the 2017 World Series. Darvish, then pitching for the Dodgers, lasted 1 2/3 innings and allowed five runs (four earned) to give Houston the World Series title.
QUEENS, NY
MLB

Ramírez, Naylor make 'unbelievable play' in 12th

CLEVELAND -- If the ball had bounced through, as it likely would for so many, the conversation right now might be Game 3 starters and the winner-take-all tilt the Guardians and Rays would be staging at Progressive Field on Sunday. But the ball didn’t bounce through, because José Ramírez fielded...
CLEVELAND, OH
MLB

Marlins' Mesa Jr. puts adjustments to test in AFL

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Victor Mesa Jr. has one of the sweetest left-handed swings and some of the best bat-to-ball skills in the Marlins system. But to become a starting outfielder in the big leagues, he'll need to drive the ball more consistently and produce more power. In the Arizona Fall...
MIAMI, FL
MLB

Mets force Game 3 with early call to Díaz

NEW YORK -- With each pitch that Edwin Díaz threw on Saturday night, the Mets grew more self-assured that there would be a Sunday. Pound-for-pound, Díaz is their best pitcher, capable of striking out batters at a rate largely unseen in the history of baseball. The more outs that manager Buck Showalter could entrust to Díaz, the fewer he would have to ask from anyone else.
QUEENS, NY
MLB

Marlins scheduling interviews with managerial candidates

MIAMI -- With the 2022 season in the rearview mirror, the Marlins have begun the search for Don Mattingly's successor as the franchise's 16th manager. General manager Kim Ng confirmed on Friday morning that the organization is in the process of scheduling interviews. "Some of the candidates are involved in...
MIAMI, FL
MLB

Oscar-worthy ending in 15th puts Guardians in ALDS

CLEVELAND -- It was the game that seemed like it never was going to end. Guardians Game 1 starter Shane Bieber decided to go grab a cup of chicken broth to keep him warm in the dugout as Cleveland went to the bottom of the 15th inning. • ALDS Game...
CLEVELAND, OH
MLB

Legendary broadcaster Jarrín to retire after HOF career

LOS ANGELES -- The video board at Dodger Stadium panned to the Spanish broadcast booth, a place where Hall of Famer Jaime Jarrín has worked as the Spanish-language voice of the Dodgers for more than six decades. As the mariachi music blasted through the speakers, Jarrín stood up from...
LOS ANGELES, CA

