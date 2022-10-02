Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldChicago, IL
Apply to receive $500 each month of stimulus moneyJake WellsCook County, IL
My Best and Worst list for Illinois Italian Beef SandwichChicago Food KingChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Over 55,000 Properties In Cook County Tax Sale, Many Under $1,000TaxBuzzCook County, IL
Related
MLB
The 5 defining storylines for Padres-Mets Game 3
Alas, we only ended up with one deciding game in the Wild Card Series on Sunday. Congratulations to the Mariners, Guardians and Phillies: We hope they enjoy their days off, as much fun as it might have been to see four win-or-go-home games on the schedule. But one is plenty,...
MLB
Phillies-Braves Game 1 FAQ, lineups (Tues., FOX/FS1)
Familiarity won’t be an issue when the Phillies and Braves battle in the National League Division Series. This will be the first time the National League East rivals have met in the postseason since Philadelphia won the 1993 NL Championship Series in six games. • NLDS Game 1: Tuesday...
MLB
Alvarez named Astros MVP by Houston BBWAA
HOUSTON -- Yordan Alvarez, who hit .306/.406/.613 with 37 home runs and 97 RBIs this year, and starting pitcher Justin Verlander, who went 18-4 and posted a career-best 1.75 ERA, were named Astros Player and Pitcher of the Year, respectively, by the Houston chapter of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.
MLB
Cubs' Davis continues hot start to AFL with 2nd homer
In a perfect world, Brennen Davis would have been patrolling the outfield at Wrigley Field for the majority of 2022. Instead, he spent it recovering from back surgery in May at the Cubs’ Spring Training complex and getting up to speed at various Minor League affiliates. Chicago’s second-ranked prospect...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLB
Steady Nola rewriting narrative, sends Phils to NLDS
ST. LOUIS -- Aaron Nola remained in character, even throughout the champagne-soaked party in the visitors’ clubhouse Saturday night at Busch Stadium. Nola stood in the corner as his teammates hopped up and down and celebrated their trip to the NL Division Series. He watched and smiled. • NLDS...
MLB
Biggest comebacks in postseason history
The Mariners defied the odds Saturday night, storming back from an 8-1 deficit after five innings to defeat the Blue Jays, 10-9, in Game 2 of the American League Wild Card Series. In clinching a two-game sweep and advancing to face the Astros in the AL Division Series, Seattle joined...
MLB
Acuña shows off his tools in the Fall League
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Ronald Acuña Jr. dazzled the Arizona Fall League with his all-around brilliance in 2017, leading the developmental circuit in homers and winning the MVP award at age 19. Five years later, Acuña is a three-time All-Star and his younger brother is showcasing his own electric tools in the AFL.
MLB
Mariners-Blue Jays Game 1 FAQ, lineups
TORONTO -- After regular-season campaigns with very few dull moments, two postseason-hungry clubs are ready for October. The Blue Jays and Mariners face off in Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series on Friday at Rogers Centre. Seattle snapped the largest active playoff drought in MLB by securing...
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB
O'Neill tests hamstring in Fall League action
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Before the Cardinals took the field against the Phillies Saturday night to try to keep their season alive, Tyler O'Neill saw his first game action in three weeks in hopes of rejoining them early next week. O'Neill played in an Arizona Fall League game with the Salt...
MLB・
MLB
Bullpen implodes in 9th as Cards stunned by Phils in Game 1
ST. LOUIS -- As if seeing All-Star closer Ryan Helsley struggle -- first with his command, then his health -- wasn’t enough of a shock to their system, the Cardinals looked on mostly in stunned disbelief as everything they had worked to build over 8 1/3 innings in Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series disappeared in an unfathomable six-run ninth-inning collapse on Friday.
MLB
Young looking for manager to help Rangers 'win in 2023 and beyond'
ARLINGTON -- Chris Young is no stranger to being a fan of the Texas Rangers. The Rangers’ general manager, Young was born and raised in Dallas and has long since endured the highs and lows associated with the organization. Now, he leads the ballclub. “Growing up here, I was...
MLB
Worth the wait: Phils defy huge odds with historic rally in G1 win
ST. LOUIS -- Now this is the way to end an 11-year postseason drought. • NL Wild Card Game 2, pres. by Hankook Tire: Today, 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2. With J.T. Realmuto, who had played 1,005 regular-season games without a postseason appearance, giving the Phillies hope with a one-out single in the ninth. With Bryce Harper, who had been dying to return to baseball’s biggest stage since he signed with the Phillies in 2019, working his way back from a 1-2 count to walk. With Nick Castellanos, who had not enjoyed the season he expected in his first year in Philly, walking to load the bases.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB
Why Mariners fans were putting shoes on their heads
Good-luck charms in baseball come in many forms: We've seen a Rally Monkey and Rally Squirrel, a Rally Cat and rally hats. Just this season, the Padres found a spark with a black panther statue (60 percent of the time, it works all the time). On Saturday, one Mariners fan...
MLB
Darvish silences Mets' bats and crowd: 'It's just noise'
NEW YORK -- Yu Darvish has had some tough luck in the postseason. Before Friday night, he was 2-5 and had lost three straight starts. That included a terrible Game 7 loss to the Astros in the 2017 World Series. Darvish, then pitching for the Dodgers, lasted 1 2/3 innings and allowed five runs (four earned) to give Houston the World Series title.
MLB
Ramírez, Naylor make 'unbelievable play' in 12th
CLEVELAND -- If the ball had bounced through, as it likely would for so many, the conversation right now might be Game 3 starters and the winner-take-all tilt the Guardians and Rays would be staging at Progressive Field on Sunday. But the ball didn’t bounce through, because José Ramírez fielded...
MLB
Marlins' Mesa Jr. puts adjustments to test in AFL
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Victor Mesa Jr. has one of the sweetest left-handed swings and some of the best bat-to-ball skills in the Marlins system. But to become a starting outfielder in the big leagues, he'll need to drive the ball more consistently and produce more power. In the Arizona Fall...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB
Mets force Game 3 with early call to Díaz
NEW YORK -- With each pitch that Edwin Díaz threw on Saturday night, the Mets grew more self-assured that there would be a Sunday. Pound-for-pound, Díaz is their best pitcher, capable of striking out batters at a rate largely unseen in the history of baseball. The more outs that manager Buck Showalter could entrust to Díaz, the fewer he would have to ask from anyone else.
MLB
Marlins scheduling interviews with managerial candidates
MIAMI -- With the 2022 season in the rearview mirror, the Marlins have begun the search for Don Mattingly's successor as the franchise's 16th manager. General manager Kim Ng confirmed on Friday morning that the organization is in the process of scheduling interviews. "Some of the candidates are involved in...
MLB
Oscar-worthy ending in 15th puts Guardians in ALDS
CLEVELAND -- It was the game that seemed like it never was going to end. Guardians Game 1 starter Shane Bieber decided to go grab a cup of chicken broth to keep him warm in the dugout as Cleveland went to the bottom of the 15th inning. • ALDS Game...
MLB
Legendary broadcaster Jarrín to retire after HOF career
LOS ANGELES -- The video board at Dodger Stadium panned to the Spanish broadcast booth, a place where Hall of Famer Jaime Jarrín has worked as the Spanish-language voice of the Dodgers for more than six decades. As the mariachi music blasted through the speakers, Jarrín stood up from...
Comments / 0