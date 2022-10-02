ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

Ousted Burkina Faso leader leaves country for Togo after coup

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lJTWH_0iJGfEoH00
World News

Burkina Faso’s ousted coup leader has left the country for Togo, two days after he himself was overthrown in a coup, while the new junta urged citizens not to loot or vandalise.

Lieutenant Colonel Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba’s departure was confirmed by two diplomats who spoke to the Associated Press. It was not known whether Togo was his final destination.

Earlier on Sunday, religious leaders who had mediated between the factions said Lt Col Damiba had offered his resignation as long as his security and other conditions were met.

A junta representative later announced on state television that their leader, Captain Ibrahim Traore, had officially been named head of state after the Friday coup that ousted Lt Col Damiba.

Their power grab marked Burkina Faso’s second military coup this year, deepening fears that the political chaos could divert attention from an Islamic insurgency whose violence has killed thousands and forced two million to flee their homes.

It followed unrest in Ouagadougou, the capital, on Saturday when mobs attacked the French embassy and other French-related sites, wrongly believing they were sheltering Lt Col Damiba.

Along with agreeing not to harm or prosecute him, he asked Capt Traore and the new junta leadership to respect the commitments already made to the west African regional bloc Ecowas.

Lt Col Damiba, who came to power in a coup in January, had recently reached an agreement to hold an election by 2024.

In a statement late on Sunday, Ecowas said it would send a team of mediators to Ouagadougou on Monday, including former Niger president Mahamadou Issoufou.

The statement, signed by Guinea-Bissau President Umaro Sissoco Embalo, noted that Lt Col Damiba had resigned “in order to avoid a violent confrontation and possible bloodshed”.

Earlier in the day, the new junta leadership had called for an end to the unrest that engulfed Ouagadouou after Friday night’s coup.

In a statement broadcast on state television, junta representative Captain Kiswendsida Farouk Azaria Sorgho called on people to “desist from any act of violence and vandalism”, especially against the French embassy or French military base.

Anti-French sentiment rose sharply after the new junta alleged that interim president Lt Col Damiba was sheltering at a French military base following his removal. France denied the allegation, but protesters with torches thronged the perimeter of the embassy in Ouagadougou.

Saturday’s violence was condemned by the French Foreign Ministry, which denied any involvement in the events. French Institutes in Ouagadougou and the country’s second-largest city, Bobo-Dioulasso, were also targeted and French citizens were urged to be cautious.

Lt Col Damiba came to power in January promising to secure the country from jihadi violence, but the situation only deteriorated as jihadis blockaded towns and intensified attacks.

Last week, at least 11 soldiers were killed and 50 civilians went missing after a supply convoy was attacked by gunmen in the Gaskinde commune in the Sahel. The group of officers led by Capt Traore said on Friday that Lt Col Damiba had failed and was being removed.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Ex-soldier found hanging after charity’s PTSD support ended, inquest told

A former soldier with post-traumatic stress disorder who was found hanging three months after he lost support from a specialist veteran’s charity was “upset” when the service ended, an inquest has heard. Alan Forcer, 40, had been treated by the Combat Stress (CS) charity but was told...
MILITARY
newschain

Fire damages Mark Wahlberg’s childhood home in Boston

A home where US entertainers Mark and Donnie Wahlberg’s family once lived has been damaged by fire in Boston’s Dorchester area. The blaze began in a nearby home at around 10am on Sunday (3pm BST), but spread to another three buildings because of strong winds, Boston Fire Department commissioner Paul Burke said.
BOSTON, MA
AFP

The Burkina strongman kicked out in a coup

Burkina Faso strongman Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba came to power in a military coup eight months ago. He also trained at the Georges Namoano Military Academy in Po in southern Burkina.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West African#Military Coup#The Associated Press#Islamic#French
960 The Ref

West African mediators head to Burkina Faso following coup

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso — (AP) — Regional mediators were headed to Burkina Faso on Monday in the wake of the West African country's second coup this year amid concern the latest power grab could further postpone elections and deepen the region's Islamic extremist violence. News that the delegation...
AFRICA
AFP

Burkina junta leader resigns, flees after coup

Burkina Faso's junta leader agreed to step down on Sunday, religious and community leaders said, two days after military officers announced his ouster in a coup that sparked internal unrest and international condemnation. The religious and community leaders also said Damiba had set "seven conditions" for stepping down.
AFRICA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Place
Africa
The Independent

Military helicopters open fire on school, killing seven children and injuring around 30 in Myanmar

At least 13 people, including seven children, were killed and dozens injured in Myanmar after military-run government helicopters fired machine guns at a school for almost an hour, media reports said.The incident appears to be one of the deadliest attacks undertaken by the junta since it seized power in a coup, ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi last year.A school administrator and aid workers claimed on Monday that the attack occured on Friday when army choppers hovering over a village rained bullets in the compound of a Buddhist monastery.The junta has said the attack was launched against...
MILITARY
Fox News

New Philippines president fighting back against China's incursions

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has stepped up efforts to push back against Chinese incursions, lodging 52 protests against Beijing over disputes in the South China Sea. The diplomatic protests have been filed over what the Philippines called China's "illegal presence" in the South China Sea, where China has conducted...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Vladimir Putin’s latest frightening gambit lies at the bottom of the ocean

“Once is happenstance,” wrote James Bond’s creator. “Twice is coincidence. Three times, it’s enemy action.” As European politicians and security agencies ponder the three explosions that caused leaks in the two Nord Stream gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea on Monday, they may find this adage of Ian Fleming’s helpful in resolving their doubts about who was responsible.
POLITICS
Newsweek

U.S. Has Only Two Options Left for Russia's War on Ukraine: RAND

As prospects for a Russia-Ukraine peace deal appear to be increasingly unlikely, members of a global policy think tank said that the U.S. and its partners seem to only have two options left when it comes to the ongoing war: ensure a Ukrainian victory or accept the repercussions of a Ukrainian defeat.
MILITARY
NBC News

Chechen soldiers now fighting alongside Ukrainian forces

The Chechen leader recently spoke out in support of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, however, some elite soldiers from the Chechen Republic are now fighting against Russia alongside Ukraine. NBC News’ Jay Gray has the details in addition to speaking with several of the war-hardened soldiers. Oct. 4, 2022.
MILITARY
Newsweek

Russian Wagner Commander Killed in Ukraine's Donbas

A senior commander in Russia's Wagner Group, a private military contractor close to the Kremlin, has reportedly been killed in Ukraine by Kyiv's troops. Alexei Nagin, 41, was killed near Bakhmut in Ukraine's Donetsk province on September 20, according to WhereisRussiaToday, a website that tracks the Russian military. Wagner mercenaries...
MILITARY
howafrica.com

Self-Proclaimed Burkina Faso Leader Urges Supporters To Halt Attacks On French

The military captain who claims to have taken power from Burkina Faso’s interim president Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba held a parade in the capital Ouagadougou on Sunday. But in a TV message after attacks on the French embassy, supporters of Captain Ibrahim Traore urged people to stop acts of “violence and vandalism” against France.
POLITICS
BBC

Ukraine war: Questions over France's weapons supply to Kyiv

If France wants to lead Europe to a new era of military self-reliance, how come its contribution to the war effort in Ukraine is so small?. That is the awkward question being posed by some of the country's top strategic thinkers, who are pushing President Emmanuel Macron to make an urgent decision on more arms to Kyiv.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy