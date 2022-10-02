Read full article on original website
Off The Grid. Is This The Most Beautiful Small Town In Montana?
The great state of Montana has lots of small towns that dot the map, however, according to the Youtube channel Living in Montana, the most beautiful small town might be one that you're not familiar with. Just outside of Glacier National Park, in the northwestern part of the state, is...
NBCMontana
Bozeman event marks down gas to $1.54 per gallon
Bozeman, Mont — Lines of cars flocked to a gas station in Bozeman where fuel was temporarily priced at $1.54 per gallon -- an event happening just as AAA says gas prices are rising again in the Treasure State. The average price at the pump is up to $3.97/gallon,...
Valley Press-Mineral Independent
Boom: Crews blast rock along Montana 135
Montana Department of Transportation crews have removed about 1,500 cubic yards of rock from the face of the cut on Montana 135. They are currently working on further mitigation for future rock fall including rock doweling. MDT said to continue to expect about 20-minute delays Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for another three weeks. Everything should be cleaned up and back to normal traffic flow before winter hits. (Monte Turner/Mineral Independent)
Stopobter: It Doesn’t Work For Montana Addicts
Author's note: I gave up drinking two years ago. Fads come and go as quick as autumn in western Montana, excitement builds, they don't last long, and there's a long depressing aftertaste that's hard to get out of your mouth. Just like fad diets, "fad quits" like Stopobter and Dry January have their roots in challenges on social media. While its tempting to participate in these challenges and cutting back on alcohol consumption is never not a good idea, fad quits won't solve the problem if you're a hardcore drinker.
Beautiful Montana Cabin For Under $300k? Yep, But There’s A Catch
Dream of owning a home in or around Bozeman? You're not alone. Now, what if that house was in the beautiful Hyalite Canyon? This area is developed, highly sought out, and has some of the most beautiful scenery in the state. Now, what if there was a cabin for sale...
Montana’s Best Cinnamon Rolls? Here’s Our List For The Top 5.
It seems that once the leaves start to change and the temperatures start to drop, we start to crave our favorite fall and winter foods. Chili, stews, and soups are always popular this time of year, and just as comforting are cinnamon rolls. There is just something about the ooey gooey goodness of a hot, fresh-baked cinnamon roll that brings a smile to your face—and your tummy.
Montana DOC: Millions in Federal Loans Available to Help Montana’s Small Businesses Expand, Create Jobs
HELENA – The Montana Department of Commerce announced today the opening round of more than $60 million dollars in federal funds to assist small Montana businesses with expansion and job creation. The lending and financing funding is through Commerce’s Montana State Small Business Credit Initiative 2.0 Loan Participation Program (MT SSBCI 2.0 LPP), administered by Commerce’s Business MT Division.
NBCMontana
Number of issues cause gas prices to rise in Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — According to AAA, a number of factors are causing gas prices in Montana to rise. At least six California refineries are getting maintenance done right now, and there is a limited pipeline supply to the west coast from east of the Rockies. A fire also has...
yourbigsky.com
Hit the slopes at these Montana ski areas
It is almost time for cooler weather and snow, which means it is time to start planning ski trips. Visit Montana lists all 15 ski areas in the state that are perfect winter destinations. While most are closed, they are only months away from opening for the 2022-2023 season. Here are the top five ski resorts in Montana to visit this season.
This is What Enjoying ‘Windshield Therapy’ is Like On Montana’s Backroads
There are many names for what I did Sunday morning. "Go for a cruise", "Driveabout" and "Go see some scenery". I prefer to call it "Windshield therapy". You start with no destination. And while you're driving backroads you take to turn down roads that you either haven't been on in a long time or have never been down.
This Popular Montana Attraction Is One Of A Kind.
Here in Montana, there are a whole lot of things to see and do. Montana is home to beautiful mountains, pristine lakes and streams, lush forests, and stunning prairies. If you love the outdoors, I can't think of a better place to be than right here in Big Sky Country.
Is This Trail the Absolute ‘Best Hike’ in Montana?
It's a great choice from Travel and Leisure, but how can you pick just ONE trail in Montana and call it the "best hike" in the entire state?. If you were to narrow down the best options, looking around Glacier National Park is a good start. West Glacier to be specific, but even then, choosing just one is tough. As with anything deemed "the best", it all depends on your taste, ability, and the time you have available. (Spoiler alert: Montana's 'best hiking trail' doesn't allow dogs.)
This Video Perfectly Captures The Pain of Dating In Bozeman
This video is a little too accurate in its re-creation of the dating scene in Bozeman, and I can't stop laughing. Since I moved to Montana, dating has been a wild ride. Montana is filled with single people with so many different interests and perspectives, and Bozeman seems to be the hub of all these clashing personalities.
An Open Letter to Montana on Tipping
Let's do away with tipping Montana! Get rid of it. Nobody likes tipping. The employees don't like tipping. The employers don't like dealing with it. The patrons don't like tipping. It is an antiquated system that needs to just go away. I have worked in the restaurant industry and tipping makes no sense.
How did September 2022 compare to other Septembers in Great Falls?
How did September 2022 compare to other Septembers in Great Falls regarding temperatures and precipitation?
bozemancvb.com
Newest Restaurants in the Bozeman Area
One of the best things about Bozeman is the ever-growing restaurant scene. Though the growth seems to have slowed a bit since its peak in 2021, new dining locations are still popping up around the Gallatin Valley. Here is a round-up of the latest round of new restaurants in the area.
Photographer Tells Where to Find the Best Fall Colors in Western Montana
New England might get all the national fall foliage fans. And there's no dispute photographing the fall colors in Colorado is a must you should experience at least once. However, Western Montana is also an amazing place to turn fall colors into fine art. The trick is knowing when, and where to look.
Biggest Chunk of Montana Currently For Sale is 26k Acre Ranch
What could be your own big, historic ranch is near Jon Tester's, but yours would be more than 14 times as big. It's also a Montana bargain at $17,450,000. (The Tester Family farm near Big Sandy, Montana is approximately 1,800 acres and has been in their family for over 100 years.)
bitterrootstar.com
Two grizzly bears trapped and moved in the Bitterroot Valley this week
Wildlife officials trapped and moved two sub-adult grizzly bears this week from the northern Bitterroot Valley bottom to a remote spot in the nearby Sapphire Mountains. The pair had been spending time in the northern Bitterroot since early August when they first moved south from the Blackfoot Valley, across the Sapphire Mountains, and eventually into the area between Florence and Lolo.
NBCMontana
Old Gardiner Road in Yellowstone to be opened by Nov. 1
MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. — Yellowstone National Park, along with the Federal Highway Administration, have determined that the Old Gardiner Road will open regular traffic no later than Nov. 1. "The two-lane project will be extended up to two weeks to ensure over 5,000 feet of guardrail are properly...
