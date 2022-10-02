Chris Jones fined for flag against Indianapolis Colts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – Kansas City Chiefs’ defensive tackle was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct on the eventual game-winning drive for the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3 and was issued a $10,609 fine.

According to the NFL’s fine schedule , $10,609 is the minimum fine issued for taunting, which falls under the sportsmanship category.

After stopping the Colts on 3rd down, Jones exchanged words with Colts QB Matt Ryan, and as the two walked away from each other, a nearby referee threw the yellow flag.

NFL officials said Jones used abusive language towards Ryan.

The penalty resulted in an automatic first down for the Colts offense, who eventually found the end zone to get the upset victory over the Chiefs.

