kshb.com
Kansas announces location for ESPN's College GameDay set
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Kansas football team announced the location for the set of ESPN College GameDay. According to a tweet from KU, the set will be on The Hill on the university's campus. Coverage from College GameDay begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday. The Jayhawks...
Sunflower Showdown tickets soar as both KU, K-State rank in AP top 25
Fans looking to attend the Sunflower Showdown at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas, will likely pay a premium price for tickets.
saturdaytradition.com
Lance Leipold comments on Wisconsin opening, relationship with Paul Chryst
Lance Leipold is at Kansas and producing big things for the Jayhawks, racing into the AP Top 25 behind a 5-0 start to the season. That comes after a 2-10 record in Leipold’s first season with the program in 2021. On Tuesday, Leipold addressed the recent vacancy at Wisconsin...
KU Sports
Those who were there say concession stand issues at KU's Memorial Stadium much less of a problem in Week 5
It may be hard to believe, but it was just one week ago when issues with KU’s concessions stands at a jam-packed David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium were just as big of a topic among KU fans as the Jayhawks’ red-hot start to the season. The Jayhawks’ remained...
WIBW
Washburn Rural’s Zoe Canfield commits to KU
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Rural girl’s basketball product Zoe Canfield made her verbal commitment to play for the Kansas women’s basketball program on Sunday. The 5′10″ standout sharpshooter first announced her offer from the Jayhawks on Sept. 6. She’s a part of KU’s 2024 recruiting class.
Kansas medical marijuana bill is back for 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — 2023 could be the year that medical marijuana gets a green light in Kansas. Kansas lawmakers will be meeting twice in October to review medical marijuana legislation ahead of next year’s session. The Special Committee on Medical Marijuana will be meeting on Oct. 12 and Oct. 19 to go over the […]
Kansas farmer reports crops doing well despite drought conditions
Drought conditions exist through much of Kansas and one farmer is seeing the impact. Lucas Heinen grows corn and soybeans at his farm in Brown County, Kansas.
KMBC.com
Ad check: Campaign ad says Eric Schmitt allowed foreign businesses to buy Missouri farmland
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In Missouri, Democratic Senate candidate Trudy Busch Valentine is criticizing the voting record of GOP rival Eric Schmitt on allowing foreign business to buy Missouri farmland. It's all laid out in a new commercial. KMBC 9's Micheal Mahoney checked the facts on the claim. The...
KCTV 5
Delays on I-435 due to filming for HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) – KCTV5 News has confirmed that there were rolling roadblocks on I-435 today due to filming for HBO’s “The Last of Us.”. On Monday, @KansasCityKDOT posted on Twitter that travel delays of up to 15 minutes were expected for both directions of I-435 on Tuesday. They said the delays would be between Holliday Drive and Kansas Avenue due to a “scheduled event from 12 p.m.-3 p.m.”
WIBW
Tanker rollover causes closure of Kansas highway
JACKSON, Kan. (WIBW) - A tanker rollover near McPherson has caused the closure of a Kansas highway as crews upright the rig. The Kansas Highway Patrol says that around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, emergency crews responded to reports of an accident in the area of U.S. Highway 56 between 7th and 8th Ave. in McPherson Co.
KAKE TV
Some Kansas students upset about guidance on gender identity
DE SOTO, Kansas (KCTV) -- Another local school district is wrangling with how to handle gender identity in school. Monday night, several students expressed their concern to the De Soto school board over a document sent to teachers titled, “Guidance Related to Preferred Names, Pronouns and Gender Identity.” Some of the guidance is due to a new state law that could affect other districts.
HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ causes delays on Kansas City highway
HBO's "The Last of Us" caused traffic delays for drivers on Kansas City's I-435 between Holliday Drive and Kansas Avenue Tuesday afternoon.
Fly high! For sale in Missouri… An airport plus more
A 59-acre property in Cass County hits the open market that includes an FAA-registered airport and many hangars that can be converted into homes.
News Channel Nebraska
Separate fatality accidents investigated in northeast Kansas
BEATRICE – The Kansas Highway Patrol reports two fatal accidents it investigated last week in northeast Kansas. One occurred Wednesday night in Pottawatomie County. A 2013 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling west on Elm Slough Road when the driver lost consciousness and went off the road to the left. Killed...
Hundreds of Kansas City employees accept retirement buyouts
Kansas City said hundreds of employees accepted retirement buyouts, saving the city $32 million over five years and avoiding layoffs.
Kansas City animal hospital dealing with coyote attacks
Staff at Fairway Animal Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, are warning pet owners after seeing several animals killed due to coyote attacks.
One of Topeka’s most dangerous intersections being renovated
TOPEKA (KSNT)- The intersection of 29th and Auburn Road has one of the highest rates of crashes in the state, according to county officials, and is getting a much-needed renovation. It’s part of a larger project to renovate the half-mile stretch of Auburn Road. The intersection will become a roundabout and make the road three […]
Kansas county sees population boost
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The latest U.S. Census Bureau numbers show that Shawnee county is getting a boost in population numbers. “I think every community in America loves to have that tagline, this is a great place to raise a family,” CEO of Greater Topeka Partnership, Matt Pivarnik said. Shawnee County along with the greater […]
Luxury K9 Resort opens location in Overland Park
K9 Resort opens a franchise in Overland Park. The dog daycare and boarding business is located near 135th Street and Antioch.
KMBC.com
3 injured in Olathe crash Tuesday evening
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Olathe police are investigating a two-vehicle crash Tuesday evening that injured three people. Authorities said the wreck was reported at about 7:20 p.m. at the intersection of South Parker Street and West Dennis Avenue. Police said three people were taken to hospitals. One person was...
