Lawrence, KS

kshb.com

Kansas announces location for ESPN's College GameDay set

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Kansas football team announced the location for the set of ESPN College GameDay. According to a tweet from KU, the set will be on The Hill on the university's campus. Coverage from College GameDay begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday. The Jayhawks...
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Washburn Rural’s Zoe Canfield commits to KU

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Rural girl’s basketball product Zoe Canfield made her verbal commitment to play for the Kansas women’s basketball program on Sunday. The 5′10″ standout sharpshooter first announced her offer from the Jayhawks on Sept. 6. She’s a part of KU’s 2024 recruiting class.
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Kansas medical marijuana bill is back for 2023

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — 2023 could be the year that medical marijuana gets a green light in Kansas. Kansas lawmakers will be meeting twice in October to review medical marijuana legislation ahead of next year’s session. The Special Committee on Medical Marijuana will be meeting on Oct. 12 and Oct. 19 to go over the […]
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Delays on I-435 due to filming for HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) – KCTV5 News has confirmed that there were rolling roadblocks on I-435 today due to filming for HBO’s “The Last of Us.”. On Monday, @KansasCityKDOT posted on Twitter that travel delays of up to 15 minutes were expected for both directions of I-435 on Tuesday. They said the delays would be between Holliday Drive and Kansas Avenue due to a “scheduled event from 12 p.m.-3 p.m.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Tanker rollover causes closure of Kansas highway

JACKSON, Kan. (WIBW) - A tanker rollover near McPherson has caused the closure of a Kansas highway as crews upright the rig. The Kansas Highway Patrol says that around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, emergency crews responded to reports of an accident in the area of U.S. Highway 56 between 7th and 8th Ave. in McPherson Co.
MCPHERSON, KS
KAKE TV

Some Kansas students upset about guidance on gender identity

DE SOTO, Kansas (KCTV) -- Another local school district is wrangling with how to handle gender identity in school. Monday night, several students expressed their concern to the De Soto school board over a document sent to teachers titled, “Guidance Related to Preferred Names, Pronouns and Gender Identity.” Some of the guidance is due to a new state law that could affect other districts.
DE SOTO, KS
News Channel Nebraska

Separate fatality accidents investigated in northeast Kansas

BEATRICE – The Kansas Highway Patrol reports two fatal accidents it investigated last week in northeast Kansas. One occurred Wednesday night in Pottawatomie County. A 2013 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling west on Elm Slough Road when the driver lost consciousness and went off the road to the left. Killed...
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

One of Topeka’s most dangerous intersections being renovated

TOPEKA (KSNT)- The intersection of 29th and Auburn Road has one of the highest rates of crashes in the state, according to county officials, and is getting a much-needed renovation. It’s part of a larger project to renovate the half-mile stretch of Auburn Road. The intersection will become a roundabout and make the road three […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas county sees population boost

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The latest U.S. Census Bureau numbers show that Shawnee county is getting a boost in population numbers. “I think every community in America loves to have that tagline, this is a great place to raise a family,” CEO of Greater Topeka Partnership, Matt Pivarnik said. Shawnee County along with the greater […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KMBC.com

3 injured in Olathe crash Tuesday evening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Olathe police are investigating a two-vehicle crash Tuesday evening that injured three people. Authorities said the wreck was reported at about 7:20 p.m. at the intersection of South Parker Street and West Dennis Avenue. Police said three people were taken to hospitals. One person was...
OLATHE, KS

