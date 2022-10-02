The Dr. Jesse R. Peel LGBTQ Center will be hosting its annual National Coming Out Day event on Oct. 5 from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. on the lawn surrounding the Cupola. The Dr. Jesse R. Peel Center’s Interim Program Coordinator Rose Bogue, who goes by they/them, said the event is not only for members of the LGBTQ+ community but also for its allies. Volunteers from the Greenville Chapter of Free Mom Hugs will be there, Bouge said, which is an organization that offers resources, education and support to the LGBTQ+ community.

