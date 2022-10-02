ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

thewashingtondailynews.com

ECU Health nurses recognized among Great 100 Nurses of North Carolina

Greenville, N.C. – Since 1989, The North Carolina Great 100, Inc. has recognized and honored nurses around the state for their commitment to excellence and to promote a positive image of the nursing profession. Out of thousands of nominations that are submitted annually, 100 recipients are selected based on their outstanding professional abilities and contributions made to improving health care services to their communities.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Former New Bern Mayor Dana Outlaw in hospital

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern Mayor Jeffrey Odham says former Mayor Dana Outlaw is in the hospital. Odham says Outlaw was hospitalized on Friday after “experiencing a medical emergency.”. The mayor adds that although Outlaw is improving, he is still hospitalized. Outlaw served as Ward 6 Alderman...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Greenville social districts start Thursday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The City of Greenville’s two social districts will begin operations on Thursday, Oct. 6th. The city says both of its social districts, the Uptown Social District and the Dickinson Avenue Social District, will operate Thursday through Saturday from 5-10 p.m. Social districts allow people to...
GREENVILLE, NC
Greenville, NC
Education
City
Greenville, NC
piratemedia1.com

Fifth annual domestic violence luncheon

On Oct. 6, 2022, the Domestic Violence Impact Luncheon will be held at 11 a.m. by The Center for Family Violence Prevention at the Greenville Convention Center. The Center for Family Violence Prevention is a non-profit organization that works to provide free resources and services for domestic violence survivors and their families. The center has a main office in Greenville, NC, where they exclusively serve survivors.
GREENVILLE, NC
piratemedia1.com

Classes should be fully canceled in midst of natural disasters

With the recent occurrence of Hurricane Ian, we are again reminded that these natural disasters can cause catastrophic damages of all ranges and it is vital to keep all students safe. Starting on Sept. 28, the state of North Carolina was put into a state of emergency, to brace for...
GREENVILLE, NC
piratemedia1.com

Investigation reveals student social media tracking

A recent investigation published last month, discovered East Carolina University to be one of 37 colleges in America secretly using surveillance software to monitor their students’ social media posts. Investigative reporter for The Dallas Morning News, Ari Sen, began investigating the use of Social Sentinel by American colleges in...
GREENVILLE, NC
piratemedia1.com

LGBTQ Center celebrates National Coming Out Day

The Dr. Jesse R. Peel LGBTQ Center will be hosting its annual National Coming Out Day event on Oct. 5 from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. on the lawn surrounding the Cupola. The Dr. Jesse R. Peel Center’s Interim Program Coordinator Rose Bogue, who goes by they/them, said the event is not only for members of the LGBTQ+ community but also for its allies. Volunteers from the Greenville Chapter of Free Mom Hugs will be there, Bouge said, which is an organization that offers resources, education and support to the LGBTQ+ community.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Lenoir County Fair underway this week

LENOIR COUNTY N.C. (WITN) - For the last three months, Lenoir County has been prepping for five days of fun. “People think you just open the doors and there’s a fair, that’s not how it works,” said Lenoir County Fairgrounds Chairman, Chris Raines. Fair prepping includes landscaping...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Local health official explains new Bivalent COVID vaccine

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Local health officials encourage people to consider getting the Bivalent COVID-19 vaccine before another possible flu increase in the fall. Dr. Thomas Ryan Gallaher, Director of Infectious Disease Specialist for ECU Health Care, said the Bivalent vaccine is essentially two strains of the virus in one vaccine. The familiarity with the […]
GREENVILLE, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

First UMC to disaffiliate from United Methodist Church

First United Methodist Church in Washington will disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church. The disaffiliation will be complete by December 31, 2022. A vote was taken at the church on Monday evening (Oct. 3). A total 421 congregants voted – 295 voted to disaffiliate, but 126 voted to remain with the United Methodist Church fold.
WASHINGTON, NC
publicradioeast.org

Work begins on 8-mile section of N.C. 43 north of New Bern

Drivers using an 8-mile section of N.C. 43 north of New Bern will encounter daytime lane closures and delays starting this week while crews resurface the highway. A contractor will mill away the old asphalt and lay new pavement on the two-lane highway between N.C. 55 and U.S. 17. Where...
NEW BERN, NC
piratemedia1.com

ECU clubs clean up Otter Creek Natural Area

SustainECU, an organization dedicated to the environmental sustainability of ECU, will host a trail maintenance project on Oct. 5 at Otter Creek Natural Area (OCNA) in Falkland, North Carolina, to restore the property. ECU’s Sustainability Manager Chad Carwein said the club leads a joint effort to maintain and expand the...
FALKLAND, NC
WITN

WITN’s Hannah Jeffries to step behind new desk

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -WITN Weekday Sunrise Anchor Hannah Jeffries is looking for a teacher’s pet as she trades in the anchor desk for one in the classroom. Jeffries has been a prime example of what it means to climb the ladder of success at WITN, starting as an intern and ending up a main anchor.
GREENVILLE, NC
capitolbroadcasting.com

Rocky Mount Mills To Help Ripe Revival Fight Food Insecurity

Rocky Mount Mills is proudly partnering with a local non-profit to help address food deserts in Eastern NC. Ripe Revival works to “revive communities through food,” attacking food insecurities on multiple fronts. RMM is focused on working with Ripe for Revival in supporting their mobile markets, pay-as-you can market that come to neighborhoods that most need the service.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WNCT

Firehouse Subs holding Hurricane Ian fundraiser on Tuesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Firehouse Subs will be collecting donations and raising money for victims of Hurricane Ian during a drive that will take place Tuesday. Firehouse Subs guests can simply donate when they visit their local restaurant. Viewers can find their nearby Firehouse Subs via firehousesubs.com/find-a-firehouse/. There are locations in Greenville, Goldsboro, Jacksonville, New Bern […]
GREENVILLE, NC

