Read full article on original website
Related
thewashingtondailynews.com
ECU Health nurses recognized among Great 100 Nurses of North Carolina
Greenville, N.C. – Since 1989, The North Carolina Great 100, Inc. has recognized and honored nurses around the state for their commitment to excellence and to promote a positive image of the nursing profession. Out of thousands of nominations that are submitted annually, 100 recipients are selected based on their outstanding professional abilities and contributions made to improving health care services to their communities.
WITN
Former New Bern Mayor Dana Outlaw in hospital
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern Mayor Jeffrey Odham says former Mayor Dana Outlaw is in the hospital. Odham says Outlaw was hospitalized on Friday after “experiencing a medical emergency.”. The mayor adds that although Outlaw is improving, he is still hospitalized. Outlaw served as Ward 6 Alderman...
cbs17
1 NC school to get half a million dollars for Mandarin Chinese program
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — One school in Wayne County — Norwayne Middle — has been selected to receive half a million dollar grant for a new language program. The grant, designed to be used over the next five years, will be for a new Mandarin Chinese program.
WITN
Greenville social districts start Thursday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The City of Greenville’s two social districts will begin operations on Thursday, Oct. 6th. The city says both of its social districts, the Uptown Social District and the Dickinson Avenue Social District, will operate Thursday through Saturday from 5-10 p.m. Social districts allow people to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
piratemedia1.com
Fifth annual domestic violence luncheon
On Oct. 6, 2022, the Domestic Violence Impact Luncheon will be held at 11 a.m. by The Center for Family Violence Prevention at the Greenville Convention Center. The Center for Family Violence Prevention is a non-profit organization that works to provide free resources and services for domestic violence survivors and their families. The center has a main office in Greenville, NC, where they exclusively serve survivors.
piratemedia1.com
Classes should be fully canceled in midst of natural disasters
With the recent occurrence of Hurricane Ian, we are again reminded that these natural disasters can cause catastrophic damages of all ranges and it is vital to keep all students safe. Starting on Sept. 28, the state of North Carolina was put into a state of emergency, to brace for...
piratemedia1.com
Investigation reveals student social media tracking
A recent investigation published last month, discovered East Carolina University to be one of 37 colleges in America secretly using surveillance software to monitor their students’ social media posts. Investigative reporter for The Dallas Morning News, Ari Sen, began investigating the use of Social Sentinel by American colleges in...
piratemedia1.com
LGBTQ Center celebrates National Coming Out Day
The Dr. Jesse R. Peel LGBTQ Center will be hosting its annual National Coming Out Day event on Oct. 5 from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. on the lawn surrounding the Cupola. The Dr. Jesse R. Peel Center’s Interim Program Coordinator Rose Bogue, who goes by they/them, said the event is not only for members of the LGBTQ+ community but also for its allies. Volunteers from the Greenville Chapter of Free Mom Hugs will be there, Bouge said, which is an organization that offers resources, education and support to the LGBTQ+ community.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Franklin County startup that converts tires to energy looking to expand in North Carolina
FRANKLINTON, N.C. — A startup company that turns tires into clean energy is looking to expand from Franklin County across the globe. Gov. Roy Cooper said PRTI could be part of the future of sustainable growth in North Carolina. On Tuesday, Cooper toured PRTI’s recycling plant on US-1 south...
cbs17
Fact check: Here’s why a closed Franklin County electronics plant matters to a state Senate race
YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A once-booming Franklin County manufacturing plant that closed nearly 15 years ago has become part of the race for a seat in the North Carolina Senate. Republican businessman E.C. Sykes is running against Democrat Mary Wills Bode in the race to represent Senate District 18,...
WITN
Lenoir County Fair underway this week
LENOIR COUNTY N.C. (WITN) - For the last three months, Lenoir County has been prepping for five days of fun. “People think you just open the doors and there’s a fair, that’s not how it works,” said Lenoir County Fairgrounds Chairman, Chris Raines. Fair prepping includes landscaping...
Local health official explains new Bivalent COVID vaccine
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Local health officials encourage people to consider getting the Bivalent COVID-19 vaccine before another possible flu increase in the fall. Dr. Thomas Ryan Gallaher, Director of Infectious Disease Specialist for ECU Health Care, said the Bivalent vaccine is essentially two strains of the virus in one vaccine. The familiarity with the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newbernnow.com
Public Comment, D.A.R.E. Presentation, Appointments, Among Items on Craven Commissioner’s Meeting Agenda – Oct. 4
The meeting will be held on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at 6 p.m. in the Craven County Commissioners Meeting Room at the Craven County Administration Building in New Bern. If you want to petition the board, you’ll need to sign up between 5:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. at the door.
thewashingtondailynews.com
First UMC to disaffiliate from United Methodist Church
First United Methodist Church in Washington will disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church. The disaffiliation will be complete by December 31, 2022. A vote was taken at the church on Monday evening (Oct. 3). A total 421 congregants voted – 295 voted to disaffiliate, but 126 voted to remain with the United Methodist Church fold.
publicradioeast.org
Work begins on 8-mile section of N.C. 43 north of New Bern
Drivers using an 8-mile section of N.C. 43 north of New Bern will encounter daytime lane closures and delays starting this week while crews resurface the highway. A contractor will mill away the old asphalt and lay new pavement on the two-lane highway between N.C. 55 and U.S. 17. Where...
piratemedia1.com
ECU clubs clean up Otter Creek Natural Area
SustainECU, an organization dedicated to the environmental sustainability of ECU, will host a trail maintenance project on Oct. 5 at Otter Creek Natural Area (OCNA) in Falkland, North Carolina, to restore the property. ECU’s Sustainability Manager Chad Carwein said the club leads a joint effort to maintain and expand the...
WITN
WITN’s Hannah Jeffries to step behind new desk
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -WITN Weekday Sunrise Anchor Hannah Jeffries is looking for a teacher’s pet as she trades in the anchor desk for one in the classroom. Jeffries has been a prime example of what it means to climb the ladder of success at WITN, starting as an intern and ending up a main anchor.
cbs17
Local Matters: Bo Hines discusses economy, abortion and the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Access to abortion and the economy are two of the top issues of this election. The only true toss-up congressional race in North Carolina is no exception. The newly drawn 13th district includes Johnston County and part of Wake, Harnett and Wayne counties. CBS 17’s...
capitolbroadcasting.com
Rocky Mount Mills To Help Ripe Revival Fight Food Insecurity
Rocky Mount Mills is proudly partnering with a local non-profit to help address food deserts in Eastern NC. Ripe Revival works to “revive communities through food,” attacking food insecurities on multiple fronts. RMM is focused on working with Ripe for Revival in supporting their mobile markets, pay-as-you can market that come to neighborhoods that most need the service.
Firehouse Subs holding Hurricane Ian fundraiser on Tuesday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Firehouse Subs will be collecting donations and raising money for victims of Hurricane Ian during a drive that will take place Tuesday. Firehouse Subs guests can simply donate when they visit their local restaurant. Viewers can find their nearby Firehouse Subs via firehousesubs.com/find-a-firehouse/. There are locations in Greenville, Goldsboro, Jacksonville, New Bern […]
Comments / 0