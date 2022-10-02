More bus services for Nashville riders

Starting Sunday, WeGo Public Transit will be making some changes to help you get around.

Access on Demand hours are extending to midnight on weekdays. That service allows people to book a ride in advance.

The WeGo Link service will be expanded in the existing Antioch zone. WeGo Link helps people who have a harder time catching the bus from their homes by giving them a voucher for Uber to catch a ride to the closest bus stop.

Also regarding WeGo Link, a new transfer location will be added to the Southeast Community Center in the Hickory Hollow area, and three new zones will be added in Hermitage, Goodlettsville, and South Nashville areas.

There are also several route and schedule changes that will start Sunday as well. A couple of them involve new drop-off locations downtown. You can look up what those are at the WeGo transit website to see if it affects you.

