Spring, TX

Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for crash that killed teen near Spring in 2019, records show

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago

A man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for a crash that killed a 19-year-old in 2019 as she was driving to get ice cream, records show.

A jury convicted Jahson Albert, whose age is unknown, of intoxication manslaughter on Friday, documents read.

In October 2019, Jackie Pleytez was sitting at a red light near Spring High School when Albert came speeding through other cars, Harris County Precinct 4 deputies said.

Albert reportedly then hit a curb, went airborne, and landed on the teen's car. Deputies say that Albert was high on marijuana at the time of the crash.

Pleytez was hospitalized with a fractured skull and brain swelling, which led to her death the same month.

Pleytez's family was heartbroken at the news that their beloved daughter would not survive.

"It has destroyed our family. Our family will never be the same after this tragedy," Rudy Pleytez, Jackie's father, said.

Jackie had aspirations to become a pediatrician and was a volunteer at Texas Children's Hospital, according to her family.

