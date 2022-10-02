Read full article on original website
Wood River Fire Department Called For Suspicious Fire SundayMetro East Star Online NewspaperWood River, IL
The Samuel Cupples House built in 1888 was restored as a museum in St. Louis, MissouriCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
First Responders Recognized For Delivering Healthy Baby Boy In Glen CarbonMetro East Star Online NewspaperGlen Carbon, IL
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
St. Louis named second-best city for remote workers, study says
Coworking Cafe, a nationwide coworking space search website, recognized St. Louis as the second-best location in its "Best Cities for Remote Workers" study.
Business is still booming at The Dome at America’s Center
There is new life for The Dome at America’s Center.
Many St. Louis area high schools, districts well-praised in Niche’s new national rankings
Many high schools and school districts around the St. Louis area are being recognized not only as Missouri's best, but also as some of the top institutions in the nation.
Lambert International Airport's nonstop flight to this major city isn't coming back
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Lambert International Airport last month said it anticipated that a major nonstop flight to San Francisco would come back early next year on United Airlines. That's not going to happen. Lambert spokesperson Roger Lotz said the airport was notified by United that the flight...
Low Mississippi River levels raising concerns
The Mississippi River levels are low, which raises concerns for river-related businesses, farmers, and Missouri and Illinois residents.
KSDK
Best Missouri school districts 2023: Where does your school rank?
ST. LOUIS — Many St. Louis-area high schools took the top spots of a new ranking of Missouri schools, according to Niche. A Missouri district, the School District of Clayton, even ranked the 13th-best school district in America for 2023. Niche, a platform that connects colleges and schools with...
Waste Management looking for drivers and technicians
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Waste Management is looking for drivers and technicians in the St. Louis and Arnold areas. Applicants must be at least 18 years old. The jobs include sign-on bonuses and great benefits packages. Are you interested in working for Waste Management? Just go to WM.com/Careers and search for St. Louis.
Neighborhoods in St. Louis area celebrate National Night Out
More than 100 block parties took place all over St. Louis to try and make the area a safer place.
Frontier Airlines to launch nonstop service from St. Louis to Jamaica￼
Frontier Airlines celebrates new flights with low rates
Delmar Loop Trolley safety testing Wednesday, Oct. 5
Safety tests begin Wednesday for the Delmar Loop Trolley.
MoDOT hosts I-55 Corridor Improvements Project meeting today
MoDOT is revealing preliminary designs for the I-55 Corridor Improvements Project on Wednesday.
Historic Scott Joplin House vandalized in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — The Scott Joplin historic home in St. Louis is closed to the public while crews clean up and catalog the damage after a break-in Sunday. "It was jaw-dropping," Missouri State Parks's Brian Stith said. "It was very upsetting [and] very concerning." Stith said he arrived Sunday...
National Park Service awards $500K grant for Tower Grove Park upgrades
The National Park Service has awarded a $500,000 grant to Tower Grove Park in an effort to refurbish four historic Victorian pavilions.
KMOV
Hyundai rolls out security kits, at the cost of owners in the Metro
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It is a tale that’s become all too familiar for both Kia and Hyundai owners across the Metro. “I’ve never had a car stolen before, just this one,” said Robin Walz, whose 2017 Hyundai Elantra was stolen over the weekend. It has...
lakeexpo.com
$85 Million In Assistance Available For St. Louis Residents Affected By Historic Flooding
Two months after historic flooding impacted the St. Louis area, more than $85 million in assistance has been approved to help area residents and businesses recover. The assistance includes over $35 million in direct grants to more than 11,300 renters and homeowners. “From July 25 to 28, the St. Louis...
Parents still have time to claim Child Tax Credit
Eligible families who have not claimed the Child Tax Credit still have more time to use a simple tool to file. Officials say it helps make it easier for families to file for the funds.
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in St. Louis metro area
It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes...
earnthenecklace.com
Ahmad Hicks Leaving KSDK: Meet Minnesota’s New Sports Anchor
Ahmad Hicks has highlighted St Louis’ sports scene from the high school level to the pros. Now the favorite reporter of Blues and Cardinals fans is heading to Viking territory. Ahmad Hicks announced he is leaving KSDK On Your Side and moving to Minnesota. Now sports enthusiasts in Minnesota is curious about the former athlete coming to the Twin Cities. So we reveal where this sports anchor is going and more about his background in Ahmad Hicks’ wiki.
KMOV
St. Louis nuisance property sees drastic reduction in police calls following temporary closure
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A business on the City of St. Louis’ nuisance property list saw a drastic drop in calls for service in the first full month of a temporary closure. In August, the city ordered Grand Motel on Grand Blvd in North City to close for five months following a history of police calls to the location. According to St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to 86 calls for service, which consisted of accused rapes, assaults, drug overdoses and more from August 2021 to August 2022.
Drivers crash into apartment building in St. Louis City
A driver crashed his car into an apartment building near the West End neighborhood in St. Louis.
