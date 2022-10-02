Read full article on original website
fox7austin.com
Changes coming to North Austin intersection after car crashes into Highland Montessori School
AUSTIN, Texas - With fall underway, Tuesday was a mostly pleasant day for the students at Highland Montessori School to spend time outside. But it wasn’t just for playtime, and it wasn’t by choice. "We are completely outside from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.," said school director Lulu...
Affidavit: Student charged after gun found in backpack at north Austin school
A 17-year-old student faces at least two charges after officers found a gun in their backpack at a north Austin school on Sept. 30.
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Travis County (Travis County, TX)
According to the Austin Travis County Emergency Medical Services, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Tuesday morning. The officials stated that two large trucks were involved in the [..]
CBS Austin
AISD student charged after bringing gun to Navarro Early College H.S.
Austin ISD says a student will be expelled after a gun was found in their backpack late last month at Navarro Early College High School in north Austin. According to an affidavit, the Austin Police Department responded to the campus on September 30th around 11:40 a.m. after receiving a call from the Assistant Principal.
Police advocate rejects Austin mayor's apology for dozing off at officer's funeral: 'It's disgusting'
Texas Commission on Law Enforcement member Justin Berry weighed in on the controversy surrounding Austin, Texas Mayor Steve Adler dozing off at a police officer's funeral.
Leander PD vehicle with 2 officers inside hit by suspected drunk driver
A Leander Police patrol vehicle was hit by a suspected drunk driver Tuesday night, police said, and the driver was arrested on a DWI charge.
fox7austin.com
Police link 9 different robberies in North Austin to suspect
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department's Robbery Unit potentially linked nine robberies in North Austin to one suspect. Police said the string of robberies happened between Sept. 19-Oct. 4 and at Northgate, 300-1800 W Rundberg, North Plaza and Research Blvd area. The suspect is described as a Black male,...
fox7austin.com
Bus driver shortage continues more than a month into school year
AUSTIN, Texas - More than a month into the new school year, a shortage of bus drivers continues to impact Central Texans, which has led some districts to come up with some creative solutions. Bastrop ISD is looking to hire 26 new school bus drivers amid an ongoing staffing shortage,...
Austinites concerned I-35 project could worsen mobility for minorities
AUSTIN, Texas — Tiffany Washington is a northeast Austinite with a passion for farming. Her farm is on the east side of Interstate 35, cut off from the rest of Austin. "There isn't enough access to land in the city of Austin for Black farmers to grow food, for East Austin,” said Washington.
fox7austin.com
Austin police talk about National Night Out
Thousands of people across the country are participating in National Night out. The annual event, now in its 39th year, helps strengthen neighborhood spirit and police community relations. APD officer John Gabrielson has details.
fox7austin.com
Austin police officer killed in crash honored with public visitation, funeral
AUSTIN, Texas - The community is paying its respects to an Austin police officer who was killed in a crash in September. Austin Police Department Senior Officer Anthony "Tony" Martin was killed in a crash in Liberty Hill on September 23. The crash happened at the intersection of SH 29 and RM 1869 in Williamson County at around 5:56 a.m.
'We get 'National Geographic' from our window' | Bobcat family living in Pflugerville backyard
AUSTIN, Texas — It was around midnight and Jessica Luna was still awake, reading her book in her Pflugerville home. She sat by a window that overlooks a fence that she shares with a neighbor. Then she saw something move at the corner of her eye. It was a...
fox7austin.com
IDEA Montopolis lockdown lifted after report of 'look-a-like' weapon on campus
AUSTIN, Texas - IDEA Montopolis lifted a lockdown Tuesday afternoon due to a report of a "look-a-like" weapon on campus. The school said law enforcement was immediately contacted to support the investigation and did confirm it was a small BB gun. No one was hurt, and all students and staff...
fox7austin.com
Exploded kegs cause of camp fire along CapMetro track
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department says exploded kegs were the cause of a camp fire along a CapMetro track in North Austin. AFD says the fire happened at around 7 a.m. in the 2400 block of Gracy Farms Lane and was initially reported as a dumpster fire. Officials...
fox7austin.com
Woman exposes herself, touches food and steals money from East Austin McDonald's
AUSTIN, Texas - A woman was arrested after exposing herself and stealing money from an East Austin McDonald's. According to an affidavit, on Oct. 3 around 5:53 a.m., officers were called to the McDonald's location on I-35 near Cameron Road for a disturbance. The caller told police a woman, Rasheika...
Steiner Ranch residents slowed down by new property developments
Land along the bypass to Ranch Road 620 and Ranch to Market 2222 will eventually house new apartments. Residents over the weekend reported that a section of trees had been cut down for the build.
I-35 SB reopens at Old Settlers Blvd. after crash
All lanes of I-35 southbound in Round Rock are open after a crash.
UT employee arrested in connection with assaulting Longhorn Band members
He reportedly used false credentials to access the stadium.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Governor Abbott Statement On Loss Of Texas National Guard Soldier
AUSTIN, TX --Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement on the Texas National Guard soldier who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Eagle Pass:. 'Cecilia and I are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of a soldier with the Texas National Guard. Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of the soldier. Texas Rangers are leading the investigation, as the Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety coordinate with local law enforcement. I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the soldier’s family during this heartbreaking time. And for any Texan who is in crisis, we urge you to seek help immediately from a family member, loved one, or a mental health service.'
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Precinct 3 constable job opens after Leake resigns
Anyone wanting to serve as Burnet County constable of Precinct 3 has until Oct. 17 to turn in an application to the Burnet County Commissioners Court for consideration. The appointee will finish the two-year unexpired term of Constable John “Chip” Leake, who will step down Oct. 31. Constable...
