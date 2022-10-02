ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis County, TX

CBS Austin

AISD student charged after bringing gun to Navarro Early College H.S.

Austin ISD says a student will be expelled after a gun was found in their backpack late last month at Navarro Early College High School in north Austin. According to an affidavit, the Austin Police Department responded to the campus on September 30th around 11:40 a.m. after receiving a call from the Assistant Principal.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Police link 9 different robberies in North Austin to suspect

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department's Robbery Unit potentially linked nine robberies in North Austin to one suspect. Police said the string of robberies happened between Sept. 19-Oct. 4 and at Northgate, 300-1800 W Rundberg, North Plaza and Research Blvd area. The suspect is described as a Black male,...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Bus driver shortage continues more than a month into school year

AUSTIN, Texas - More than a month into the new school year, a shortage of bus drivers continues to impact Central Texans, which has led some districts to come up with some creative solutions. Bastrop ISD is looking to hire 26 new school bus drivers amid an ongoing staffing shortage,...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin police talk about National Night Out

Thousands of people across the country are participating in National Night out. The annual event, now in its 39th year, helps strengthen neighborhood spirit and police community relations. APD officer John Gabrielson has details.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin police officer killed in crash honored with public visitation, funeral

AUSTIN, Texas - The community is paying its respects to an Austin police officer who was killed in a crash in September. Austin Police Department Senior Officer Anthony "Tony" Martin was killed in a crash in Liberty Hill on September 23. The crash happened at the intersection of SH 29 and RM 1869 in Williamson County at around 5:56 a.m.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Exploded kegs cause of camp fire along CapMetro track

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department says exploded kegs were the cause of a camp fire along a CapMetro track in North Austin. AFD says the fire happened at around 7 a.m. in the 2400 block of Gracy Farms Lane and was initially reported as a dumpster fire. Officials...
AUSTIN, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott Statement On Loss Of Texas National Guard Soldier

AUSTIN, TX --Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement on the Texas National Guard soldier who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Eagle Pass:. 'Cecilia and I are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of a soldier with the Texas National Guard. Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of the soldier. Texas Rangers are leading the investigation, as the Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety coordinate with local law enforcement. I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the soldier’s family during this heartbreaking time. And for any Texan who is in crisis, we urge you to seek help immediately from a family member, loved one, or a mental health service.'
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

Burnet County Precinct 3 constable job opens after Leake resigns

Anyone wanting to serve as Burnet County constable of Precinct 3 has until Oct. 17 to turn in an application to the Burnet County Commissioners Court for consideration. The appointee will finish the two-year unexpired term of Constable John “Chip” Leake, who will step down Oct. 31. Constable...
BURNET COUNTY, TX

