This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. Patrick Mahomes went into Tampa Bay on Sunday night and did just about everything he wanted to do against Tom Brady and the Bucs as his three touchdown passes led the Chiefs to an easy 41-31 win over the team that beat them on the very same field a few years ago in Super Bowl 57.
Patrick Mahomes was putting on a show during the “Sunday Night Football” game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and announcer Cris Collinsworth was loving it. The Chiefs scored touchdowns on their first three possessions against Tampa Bay. They scored points on six of...
Patrick Mahomes has a gift. It's hard to make fellow NFL players look foolish. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback does it routinely. In an anticipated matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady on Sunday night, Mahomes had two ridiculous plays in the first half. The first came when...
Tom Brady took the loss in Sunday night's Super Bowl XL rematch. And while he kept things relatively short with Patrick Mahomes after the game, the 15-time Pro Bowler let the young Patrick Mahomes know that he played great and to keep it up. The NFL world reacted to the...
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes gives a review of Sunday's jump shot touchdown pass
A highlight game-changing play from Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes isn’t unusual since he entered the league in 2017. The bright lights of Sunday night football were the perfect setting for another Mahomes classic, as his second-quarter touchdown pass to Clyde Edwards-Helaire was a viral moment on Twitter.
