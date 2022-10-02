ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: The New England Pickleball Club

Tuesday, October 11th — Tonight, we are picking up pickleball. The sport is a bit like tennis, or ping pong, with a court like badminton. It's one of the fastest-growing sports in the country and Audrey Cox hit the courts and learned why everyone loves to shout pickle!. Plus,...
HENNIKER, NH
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: Putting cider donuts on the map

Monday, October 10th — Tonight, there is a new map you can follow to find a fall staple, the cider donut! We meet a man on a mission to find them all and ask what makes these treats so irresistible. Plus, three bright ideas headed up by some woman...
PEMBROKE, NH
WMUR.com

Ninja warrior obstacle course opens in Wolfeboro

WOLFEBORO, N.H. — A ninja warrior obstacle course opened in Wolfeboro on Sunday, bringing a new challenge to the community. In 2020, fifth and sixth-grade students in the Crescent Lake Robotics Club came up with the idea after realizing that there weren't any "big kid" playgrounds in the community.
WOLFEBORO, NH
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: 100 Years of The Red Arrow Diner

Wednesday, October 12th — Tonight, we are celebrating the 100th birthday of The Red Arrow Diner. The landmark opened its doors 100 years ago this week, and as Jean Makin shows us, the diner still draws crowds to the exact same spot where it served its first meal a century ago.
MANCHESTER, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

NH high school cancels weekend sporting events amid backlash over a racist homecoming poster

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire high school has canceled all weekend sporting events as the school deals with threats of violence over a racist homecoming poster that has been circulating on social media. The poster in question is highlighted in a picture that shows a now former Trinity High School student asking a girl to the school’s Homecoming Dance.
MANCHESTER, NH
WNAW 94.7

When Was Boston, Massachusetts’ Earliest Snowfall?

Lovers of warmer weather have been cherishing the past two days as sunny and mild temperatures around 70 have blanketed Massachusetts. Cooler temperatures are gonna set in this weekend, however, with forecasted highs in just the lower 50s. Listeners of "Slater and Marjo" may often hear us talk about how...
BOSTON, MA
103.7 WCYY

Is Krispy Kreme Donuts Finally Back in New England?

There was a brief wave of excitement when rumor had it that Krispy Kreme Donuts was back in Boston. Oh, how I loved my stops at the Prudential Center in the Back Bay for a glazed or three. And of course, Saco, Maine, was another popular location that saddened so many when it closed, leaving New England Krispy Kreme-free.
BOSTON, MA
country1025.com

This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!

Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
WELLESLEY, MA
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best apple cider doughnuts in New Hampshire

It's the season for apple cider doughnuts, so see which places our viewers chose for the best in New Hampshire. Fans of Carter Hill Orchard say they believe it has the best apple cider doughnuts ever made. 4. DeMeritt Hill Farm in Lee. Many viewers say they love getting a...
LEE, NH
WMUR.com

Dr. Sanjay Gupta honored in New Hampshire

RINDGE, N.H. — CNN’s chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta visited the Granite State Thursday. During a ceremony at Franklin Pierce University in Rindge, he was awarded the Fitzwater Medallion for leadership in public communication. The school’s president Kim Mooney pointed out his role in practicing free speech...
RINDGE, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Trinity Student Who Wrote Racist Homecoming Sign Kicked Out

The student that created a racist homecoming dance proposal sign no longer attends Trinity High School in Manchester, according to its superintendent. A photo of a teenage boy and girl and the poster displaying the racist dance invite was posted by Black Lives Matter Manchester co-founder Ronelle Tshiela on her Twitter account Thursday identifying one of them as a student at Trinity High School in Manchester. Trinity is run by the Diocese of Manchester.
MANCHESTER, NH
GoLocalProv

Shake Up in Boston Sports Radio: Layoffs Reported at 98.5 “The Sports Hub”

RadioInsight is confirming the latest round of layoffs at Beasley Media Group across the country. In New England, a number of station employees are reportedly impacted. The industry publication reported the following on Friday. “Christian Arcand departs as co-host of the 'Adam Jones Show' in evenings at '98.5 The Sports...
BOSTON, MA

