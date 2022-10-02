ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta Falcons: Winning is no excuse to avoid Desmond Ridder

The Atlanta Falcons have a two-game winning streak which is an amazing thing and something no one should be complaining about. Nevertheless, we have been winning despite a quarterback who has played as one of the worst at his position. We have not won because of Marcus Mariota, we have won despite Marcus Mariota.
Browns Nation News And Notes (10/5/22)

It is Wednesday, October 5, 2022, and this is an important day for the Cleveland Browns as they prepare for their Week 5 game against the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Here is the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. Myles Garrett and...
Browns' Chubb, Bucs' Evans among best bets to score

It’s difficult to believe that it’s already Week 5 of the NFL season, but what isn’t hard to fathom is the likelihood that these fantasy stars will cross the end zone at least once this week. These are the best bets to score in Week 5. ___
Falcons' Tyler Allgeier set for lead work in light of Cordarrelle Patterson injury

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier is in line for a starter's workload following Cordarrelle Patterson's palcement on injured reserve. Patterson had apparently been dealign with a pretty painful knee injury throughout the last week, and despite playing on Sunday, he is now headed to the shelf for a minimum of four weeks. Now, it'll be rookies Allgeier and Caleb Huntley as the next men up for the Falcons. Veteran Damien Williams is eligible to come off injured reserve in Week 6, but for now, the youngsters will get a chance to shine as the top options in Arthur Smith's backfield.
New Orleans Saints: 3 takeaways from Week 4 loss vs. Vikings

The New Orleans Saints 2022 season hasn’t started the way they would have liked it to. If it weren’t for their furious rally in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons, they would be staring down the barrel of an 0-4 start. They won that game, but their most recent loss in Week 4 at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings has ensured that their losing streak would be extended to three games.
