Cleveland Browns get run over by Atlanta ground game: Crowquill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns (2-2) lost to the Atlanta Falcons (2-2) primarily because they couldn’t stop Atlanta’s ground game. Despite their leading rusher, Corderrelle Patterson, sitting out most of the second half Atlanta had 202 yards rushing to Cleveland’s 177 yards. It didn’t help...
How Denzel Ward, Grant Delpit and the rest of the Browns defense graded vs. the Falcons
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Without Myles Garrett due to his car accident, the Browns had trouble containing the Falcons’ offense during Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. On 55 snaps, cornerback Denzel Ward led the unit in overall defensive grading with an overall 86.7 rating, according to Pro Football Focus.
Atlanta Falcons: Winning is no excuse to avoid Desmond Ridder
The Atlanta Falcons have a two-game winning streak which is an amazing thing and something no one should be complaining about. Nevertheless, we have been winning despite a quarterback who has played as one of the worst at his position. We have not won because of Marcus Mariota, we have won despite Marcus Mariota.
Drake London: Falcons Could ‘Easily’ Be Undefeated as Atlanta Readies for Tom Brady's Bucs
“Everybody knows in this building that we could easily be (undefeated) right now'' - Falcons rookie Drake London.
Browns Nation News And Notes (10/5/22)
It is Wednesday, October 5, 2022, and this is an important day for the Cleveland Browns as they prepare for their Week 5 game against the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Here is the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. Myles Garrett and...
How much confidence should the Falcons have in Marcus Mariota?
Marcus Mariota is 2-2 as the starter for the Atlanta Falcons, but how much confidence should the team have in him? Harry Douglas joined the Morning Show to discuss the starting quarterback
Browns' Chubb, Bucs' Evans among best bets to score
It’s difficult to believe that it’s already Week 5 of the NFL season, but what isn’t hard to fathom is the likelihood that these fantasy stars will cross the end zone at least once this week. These are the best bets to score in Week 5. ___
Falcons' Tyler Allgeier set for lead work in light of Cordarrelle Patterson injury
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier is in line for a starter's workload following Cordarrelle Patterson's palcement on injured reserve. Patterson had apparently been dealign with a pretty painful knee injury throughout the last week, and despite playing on Sunday, he is now headed to the shelf for a minimum of four weeks. Now, it'll be rookies Allgeier and Caleb Huntley as the next men up for the Falcons. Veteran Damien Williams is eligible to come off injured reserve in Week 6, but for now, the youngsters will get a chance to shine as the top options in Arthur Smith's backfield.
How 'Terrific' Coach Dave Ragone Played Key Role in Falcons' Victory vs. Browns
Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Dave Ragone wasn't behind the play calling that led the team over the Cleveland Browns last Sunday, but his presence on the sideline had an instrumental affect in the come-from-behind victory.
New Orleans Saints: 3 takeaways from Week 4 loss vs. Vikings
The New Orleans Saints 2022 season hasn’t started the way they would have liked it to. If it weren’t for their furious rally in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons, they would be staring down the barrel of an 0-4 start. They won that game, but their most recent loss in Week 4 at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings has ensured that their losing streak would be extended to three games.
