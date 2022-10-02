I praise everyone here that's making these comments right now because you are really showing that color don't mean nothing to you because this was a white woman that did that and I feel that your comments would be the same way she was a color woman. I respect all your comments. I just wish everyone treated what they're reading the same way black or white then I think this nation will be a lot better. just like Billie Jean said fair is fair
The Only good idea tRUMP had was denying " birth right citizenship to pregnant foreigners ..they should have to be here in the U.S. a year BEFIRE conception!
I had just posted the other day. People had forgot about Very Pregnant Russian women coming here for vacation.They had some little scam going staying at Trump owned properties. This came up at his 2016 Presidential campaign. They come when they about ready to pop it out.Then they figure the baby being American Citzen can get them in the country down the line.
Comments / 65