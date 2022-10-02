Colorado football fires HC Karl Dorrell after 0-5 start

Sep 24, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Karl Dorrell during the first quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Folsom Field. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The University of Colorado relieved head football coach Karl Dorrell of his duties on Sunday, just five games into his third season at the helm.

Colorado also fired defensive coordinator Chris Wilson, naming offensive coordinator Mike Sanford interim head coach.

The Buffaloes are off to a miserable 0-5 start, something athletic director Rick George said played a factor in Dorrell's firing.

"I want to thank Karl for his hard work in leading our program since 2020," George said in a statement released by the University. "Ultimately, however, the results on the field just did not measure up to our expectations and standards, which made it necessary for us to make this change at this time. It was an extremely difficult decision and I wish Karl all the best in his future endeavors."

Dorrell's dismissal comes a day after Coloroda's 43-20 loss to Arizona. After the game, Dorrell said there was still "hope" for this season but admitted things weren't going well.

"We're going to try to do anything and everything to try to improve," Dorrell said. "What we've done is obviously not very good right now."

Outscored by their opponents 216-67 through five weeks, Colorado has been anemic on both ends of the ball this season.

The Buffaloes' offense has averaged only 13.2 points per game, and Colorado's defense has allowed 40 or more points in four straight games.

Dorrell led the Buffaloes to a 4-2 record and an Alamo Bowl berth in his first season during the pandemic-shortened 2020 year but failed to improve the program over the past two seasons.

Over 23 career games as head coach, Dorrell leaves Colorado having compiled a record of 8-15.