Tune in Tonight - Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner, Profiled on TV Show ‘Disappeared’Tracy StengelTecumseh, MI
New Orleans-Style Vegan Bar Opens in Ann Arbor, MichiganVegOut MagazineAnn Arbor, MI
The University of Michigan Put a Ban on Tobacco Products Across CampusesMarry EvensAnn Arbor, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Michigan this weekKristen Walters
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Defensive breakdown with Vance Bedford (Week 5): Four-man rush = work in progress
Every week TMI’s Sam Webb and former Michigan defensive backs coach and Oklahoma State, Louisville, and Texas defensive coordinator Vance Bedford come together for the Michigan defensive breakdown, a review of the prior week’s contest with a deep dive into game strategy and analysis. Bedford uses his decades of coordinating experience to explain key takeaways for the Wolverines moving forward. To view the most recent installment in its entirety, press play on the video embed below.
Top247 edge rusher slated experience U-M for first time ever attending rivalry game
Destrehan (LA) 2024 four-star edge rusher Kolaj Cobbins has confirmed with The Michigan Insider that he’ll be taking an unofficial visit to Michigan for the Michigan State game on October 29th. This will mark his first ever trip to Ann Arbor. “Yeah, I’ll be at the one when they...
Jim Harbaugh reveals one Michigan player he absolutely loves
Jim Harbaugh recently took the opportunity to dote on one of his players. Sophomore running back Donovan Edwards was injured in the blowout win over Hawaii. Edwards made his return to the field in Week 5, getting 18 snaps against Iowa. Edwards carried the ball 5 times and collected 29 rushing yards, and also caught a 12-yard TD pass.
Michigan Receives Prediction For Fringe Five-Star Center
The Wolverines look to be in the driver’s seat for Papa Kante, a 6-foot-10 center out of Connecticut. Kante, the No. 35 recruit to On3 for the 2023 class, recently saw a prediction go in Michigan favor:
BREAKING: Michigan-Penn State kickoff time, TV assignment announced
At this point, there are few bonds in college football as tight as the FOX Noon broadcast crew's connection to the Michigan football team. In what will most likely be a battle of unbeaten, top-10 teams, the kickoff time and television delegation for the Wolverines' Oct. 15 matchup against Penn State was announced Monday. For the fourth straight week, Michigan will play in FOX's Noon window and once again be one of the participating teams in the channel's Big Noon Kickoff national pregame show.
Penn State-Michigan game time, TV channel announced
Penn State will return from its bye week for another high-profile matchup that will be seen by a national audience. No. 10 Penn State will face off with No. 4 Michigan at noon on Oct. 15 on Fox at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich., the Big Ten announced Monday.
Mike Hart: Blake Corum should be in discussion for Doak Walker, Heisman Trophy
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan running back Blake Corum has had three excellent weeks, beginning with his record-tying performance with five rushing touchdowns against UConn in mid-September. He followed that with 30 carries and two touchdowns against Maryland, then 29 carries with a score versus Iowa and one of...
Mel Tucker reacts to Paul Chryst's firing at Wisconsin
Michigan State head coach and Wisconsin alum Mel Tucker commented on the firing of Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst Monday afternoon and made his thoughts clear. While the news on Chryst came out of nowhere Sunday evening, Tucker admitted “nothing shocks or surprises me” in the business of college football.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you also love to order a nice steak with some fresh vegetables when you go out with your friends and family members, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit. All of these restaurants are highly praised for serving delicious food made with fresh ingredients and are very appreciated by both local people and travellers. If you have never visited these steakhouses in Michigan, make sure to add them on your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
Howes: In the battery wars, Michigan snags $4B investment, 4,500 new jobs
Michigan is battling back in the state-vs.-state battery wars, landing two investments totaling nearly $4 billion and creating close to 4,500 jobs in two parts of the state. Our Next Energy Inc., a two-year-old battery startup based in Novi with just 160 employees, confirmed Wednesday that it will invest $1.6 billion to create a battery-cell manufacturing plant in western Wayne County’s Van Buren Township. With a $200 million grant from the state’s Critical Industry Fund, the project code-named “Project First” is expected within six years to employ 2,112 new jobs paying an average of $35 an hour.
A Message To Michigan Drivers Who Try To Block Others From Merging
One of the biggest struggles for Michigan drivers is the seemingly neverending construction season that seems to run from March to late November (if not longer) every year. Compounding that problem is the fact that Zipper Merging seems to be an inherently difficult concept for Michigan drivers. Does the state...
CBS Sports hoops analyst Jon Rothstein reveals Michigan State's ranking in 'Rothstein 45'
Michigan State has been a contender in the B1G for quite some time now. CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein explained why he had the Spartans in his “Rothstein 45″. Rothstein started by highlighting how Michigan State’s 2022 team will be different from last season. Max Christie (Los Angeles Lakers) and Gabe Brown (Toronto Raptors) are now in the NBA.
New No. 1 in Michigan high school boys soccer rankings
For the first time this season, there is a new No. 1 in Division 1. Troy, which has lived at No. 2 behind Detroit Catholic Central during the season, jumped past Catholic Central in Week 5 of the Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association poll.
Detroit Evening Report: Gretchen Whitmer leads Tudor Dixon in latest election poll
A new poll shows Governor Gretchen Whitmer holds a substantial lead over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon. The survey of Michigan voters, conducted by WDIV and The Detroit News September 26-29, shows a 17 point lead for the Democratic incumbent. According to the data, Whitmer’s numbers aren’t going up; Dixon’s numbers are falling. Whitmer continues to lead Dixon with women voters by a 2-1 margin.
Our Next Energy investing $1.6B to build battery plant in Wayne County
Our Next Energy, a Michigan-based energy storage company, is investing $1.6B to build a battery manufacturing plant in Wayne County.
Weather in week ahead: A garden-killing freeze is coming
Fall is the season of temperature ups and downs in Michigan. This week will certainly live up to those expectations. The first part of the week will see temperatures climb higher. We have some beautiful sunshine and temperatures warming into the 70s in the afternoons Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front crashes through Michigan Thursday, sending temperatures low enough for a freeze to even a hard freeze Saturday morning.
Edsel Ford II calls out St. Paul's in Grosse Pointe Farms on anti-abortion signage
Edsel B. Ford II is not happy with the anti-abortion political signs and crosses outside the prestigious St. Paul On the Lake Catholic Church in Grosse Pointe Farms, and he fired off an email to City Manager Shane Reeside on Sunday afternoon demanding immediate action. Ford also sent the message to the Rev. Jim Bilot — the pastor of St. Paul's — Grosse Pointe Farms elected officials and executives at the Detroit Free Press, The Detroit News...
Tudor Dixon asks to set abortion aside from Michigan governor’s race
In front of thousands of supporters and a host of media, Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon implored supporters to separate the issue of abortion access from her gubernatorial campaign. “Gretchen Whitmer is out there saying that I’m going to be able to do something about that issue in this state,”...
Democrats pull support for candidate running for Jackson, Washtenaw County state House seat
JACKSON COUNTY, MI - Democratic leaders, including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, have pulled their support from a 20-year-old Michigan House of Representatives candidate aiming to become the youngest state legislator in state history after social media posts surfaced alleging he had threatened schools he attended. Maurice Imhoff of Jackson is running...
Major route between Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti reopens after 3-month closure
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A major route between Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti is again available to drivers after a three-month resurfacing project left it off-limits for most of the summer. The short section of Packard Road between U.S. 23 and Carpenter Road in Pittsfield Township, just outside Ann Arbor’s eastern...
