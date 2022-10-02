ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novi, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

Jackson roundup: Western soccer clinches Interstate 8 title

The Western soccer team clinched the Interstate 8 title with a 3-0 win over Coldwater on Tuesday. Goals by Jeff Palmer and Wyatt Robinson in the first half, the latter off a corner kick from Roarke Watterson, but Western up 2-0 at the half. Wittaker Watterson made it 3-0 off...
JACKSON, MI
MLive.com

New No. 1 in Michigan high school boys soccer rankings

For the first time this season, there is a new No. 1 in Division 1. Troy, which has lived at No. 2 behind Detroit Catholic Central during the season, jumped past Catholic Central in Week 5 of the Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association poll.
TROY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warren, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
City
Warren, MI
Novi, MI
Football
Novi, MI
Sports
City
Novi, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Warren, MI
Sports
MLive.com

Michigan basketball voted fifth in Big Ten preseason poll

The Michigan women’s basketball team came up painfully short of a Big Ten title last season. Voters in this year’s league preseason polls expect the Wolverines to be in the mix again. The Big Ten announced the result of its polls on Wednesday (Oct. 5), with Michigan finishing...
EAST LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hammers#Catholic Church#American Football#Detroit Catholic Central#The Warren De La Salle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Detroit News

South Lyon East High locked down due to school threat

South Lyon East High School in Lyon Township has been locked down while police investigate a possible threat reported at the school, officials said. The threat was discovered shortly after the school day began and Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies are searching the building with canine units. A note was found Tuesday morning in a school bathroom that said someone in the building was armed and implied the person was going to begin shooting.
SOUTH LYON, MI
1470 WFNT

This is Most Dangerous Place to Live in Michigan

When you think of dangerous cities in Michigan, Detroit and Flint are usually the first ones that come to mind. This may come as a big surprise but those cities aren't the most dangerous in the state of Michigan. They're definitely high on the list but they didn't land at the number spot of a recent study.
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

Look Inside This Abandoned Funeral Home In Detroit

An abandoned funeral home, in my opinion, is something rather easy to find. It's odd that a place that we gather in to celebrate life also is found abandoned so often. Given, this Detroit area funeral home was closed due to some bad practices on the owner's end. Abandoned Detroit...
DETROIT, MI
WLUC

UP culinary combo teams up to provide fine dining near Detroit

HAZEL PARK, Mich. (WLUC) - Two Upper Peninsula-based businesses teamed up to provide a fine dining experience Sunday evening in Hazel Park. Tracey’s at Roam Inn partnered with VanLandschoot and Sons Fish Fish Market. Tracey’s brought its culinary team along for the trip, and VanLandschoot provided the Lake Superior Whitefish. The event took place at the restaurant Frame, which hosted an upscale dining experience for $75 per person. Click here to read the entire menu.
HAZEL PARK, MI
WTOL 11

Person shot in west Toledo Monday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police responded to a call Monday night and found a 20-year-old man in the 3500 block of Hilltop Boulevard at 8:54 p.m. The man was suffering from a gun shot wound, which police said appeared non-life threatening at the time of the report. According to...
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy