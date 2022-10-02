Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
New Orleans-Style Vegan Bar Opens in Ann Arbor, MichiganVegOut MagazineAnn Arbor, MI
Police looking into relationships, motive in the Jim Matthews caseAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Detroit's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldDetroit, MI
The University of Michigan Put a Ban on Tobacco Products Across CampusesMarry EvensAnn Arbor, MI
HometownLife.com
11 Redford Thurston football players suspended, Eagles forfeit Week 7 game vs. Romulus
The Redford Thurston football team has forfeited its Week 7 game against Romulus. According to first-year coach Antwain White, 11 players have been suspended from the program for one week as punishment for a fight that broke out during the Eagles' 37-21 loss to Dearborn Heights Robichaud a week ago.
MLive.com
Jackson roundup: Western soccer clinches Interstate 8 title
The Western soccer team clinched the Interstate 8 title with a 3-0 win over Coldwater on Tuesday. Goals by Jeff Palmer and Wyatt Robinson in the first half, the latter off a corner kick from Roarke Watterson, but Western up 2-0 at the half. Wittaker Watterson made it 3-0 off...
MLive.com
New No. 1 in Michigan high school boys soccer rankings
For the first time this season, there is a new No. 1 in Division 1. Troy, which has lived at No. 2 behind Detroit Catholic Central during the season, jumped past Catholic Central in Week 5 of the Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association poll.
HometownLife.com
Best Week 7 Michigan high school football games around Hometown Life's coverage area
Sports reporter Brandon Folsom breaks down the five biggest matchups taking place during Week 7 of the MHSAA football season. Detroit Catholic Central (4-2, 1-1) at Orchard Lake St. Mary's (2-4, 1-1) (CHSL-Central) The crowd showed up. The Shamrocks' offense did not. While hundreds and hundreds of cars littered the...
MLive.com
Cast a vote for Jackson-area Athlete of the Week for the week of Sept. 28- Oct. 4
JACKSON -- For some fall sports, the postseason is here, while for others it is right around the corner. As these fall sports begin to wrap up, it is time to recognize some of the key performances on the courts, fields and courses of the past week.
MLive.com
Michigan basketball voted fifth in Big Ten preseason poll
The Michigan women’s basketball team came up painfully short of a Big Ten title last season. Voters in this year’s league preseason polls expect the Wolverines to be in the mix again. The Big Ten announced the result of its polls on Wednesday (Oct. 5), with Michigan finishing...
MLive.com
Plymouth cross country star Sean Byrnes is voted Metro Detroit Athlete of the Week
Pardon the pun, but cross country runs in the Brynes’ family blood. Sean Byrnes is the third Byrnes brother to go through the Plymouth cross country program, and like his older brothers Ethan (2018) and Patrick (2021), Sean Byrnes is accustomed to winning. Adding to his long list of...
MLive.com
Mel Tucker on defensive changes, recruiting amid adversity and latest transfer addition
EAST LANSING – As Michigan State looks to shore up a struggling and injury-riddled defense, personnel changes continue to be made. The latest came with two changes to the starting secondary in last week’s 27-13 loss at Maryland as the Spartans (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten) dropped their third straight game.
MLive.com
Former Detroit Tiger Dave Rozema has message for Grand Rapids youths
Dave Rozema made his fair share of big pitches during his decade-long Major League Baseball career. Rozema is preparing to make another one this week, but this pitch isn’t going to anyone standing in a batter’s box. He is planning to pitch a message to youths back in Grand Rapids, his hometown.
MLive.com
How Michigan State’s non-conference schedule went from tough to ‘insane’
EAST LANSING – Tom Izzo didn’t set out to create the toughest non-conference schedule in recent memory for Michigan State in 2022-23. But through a late opponent switch and a late offer from one of the best programs in the country, that’s what he ended up with.
It's Official
Michigan's big time tilt against Penn State now has an official start time.
Detroit's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Detroit has a bright future built on its rich history and many positive aspects. However, like many urban areas, it has its share of problems. Crime is one of them, and some neighborhoods are more dangerous than others.
