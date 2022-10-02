Top 5 Plays from Celtics Win vs. Hornets in Preseason Opener

From a pair of above the rim finishes from Jaylen Brown to Boston reaping the rewards of fantastic on and off-ball movement, a dime from Malcolm Brogdon, and Mfiondu Kabengele earning a Tommy Point, here are the top five plays from the Celtics' preseason opener against the Hornets.

Jaylen Brown Throws Down Thunderous One-Handed Jam

As Al Horford swings the rock to Jaylen Brown, LaMelo Ball is upright with a narrow base. The former is already the stronger and more explosive of the two, but that increased the advantage, translating to Brown ripping the ball through, muscling Ball without pushing off, and throwing down a thunderous one-handed flush.

Celtics' On and Off-Ball Movement Nets Them an Open Three

When Brown's post-up attempt doesn't work, Horford creeps through to give him an outlet. Derrick White then screens for Jayson Tatum. Ball goes under the pick without providing any help, and Kelly Oubre Jr. gets taken out by the screen.

That gives Tatum a free path to the basket. P.J. Washington pinches in to prevent an easy bucket at the rim, but it leaves Marcus Smart open, and he drills the three.

Tatum Lofts the Lob, and Brown Takes Care of the Rest

Ball's alley-oop attempt sails high and ricochets off the backboard. Tatum retrieves it, and Boston has a three on two. With Jalen McDaniels between Tatum and the basket and shaded towards Smart, Brown comes free down the right side, and Tatum throws him the lob.

Malcolm Brogdon Delivers a Strike to Grant Williams

Malcolm Brogdon provided a bit of everything in his Celtics debut. The veteran guard registered 11 points, a game-high nine assists, and grabbed five rebounds in 24 minutes.

In the play above, he grabs the rebound, pushes the pace, getting Terry Rozier to suck in, and Brogdon switches hands to deliver a strike to Grant Williams for a corner three that extends Boston's lead to 13.

Mfiondu Kabengele Earns Himself a Tommy Point

Mfiondu Kabengele came alive in the second half of the Celtics' preseason opener. He brought the crowd to his feet when he dove to the floor, forcing a jump ball. It also earned him an ovation from the Boston bench.

Bringing energy and physicality to the court, Kabengele finished with 10 points on 4/4 shooting, including swishing a three, and grabbed three rebounds.

A prime example of the infectious energy he provided came in the third quarter when he capitalized on Charlotte not boxing him out. Kabengele grabs the rebound off a Brogdon miss, takes a power dribble, gets both defenders to bite on the pump fake, then finishes through contact. He also tacked on the free throw to complete the old-school three-point play.

