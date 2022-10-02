ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

National Archive says it is still missing some Trump administration records

By Eric Garcia
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zrp8O_0iJGbvBK00

The National Archives and Records Administration sent a letter to Congress saying that it is still missing records from the Trump administration, despite the FBI’s execution of a search warrant at former president Donald Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago home.

Acting Archivist of the United States Debra Streidel Wall sent a letter to House Oversight & Government Reform Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney. “While there is no easy way to establish absolute accountability, we do know that we do not have custody of everything we should,” the letter stated.

The letter was in response to one sent by Ms Maloney asking the agency to “conduct an urgent review of presidential records from the Trump Administration to identify any Presidential record” that might still be outside of its control and to seek a written certification from Mr Trump that he had surrendered all presidential records or classified materials; had not made any copies and hadn’t transferred them to anyone but NARA or the Department of Justice.

NARA had identified that some White House staff conducted official business using non-official accounts.

“NARA has been able to obtain such records from a number of former officials and will continue to pursue the return of similar types of Presidential records from former officials,” the letter said. The letter continued by saying that NARA would consult with the Justice Department about whether to “to initiate an action for the recovery of records unlawfully removed,” according to the Federal Records Act.

It also noted that it filed a lawsuit against former Trump adviser Peter Navarro.

“With respect to the second issue concerning whether former President Trump has surrendered all presidential records, we respectfully refer you to the Department of Justice in light of its ongoing investigation,” the letter ends.

The news comes almost two months after the FBI executed its search warrant of Mr Trump’s home for reportedly not turning over documents it is required to give to NARA.

Comments / 1

Related
CNN

Opinion: Liz Cheney was right about Trump. And enough Republicans just might agree

CNN — Liz Cheney did not hold back when slamming both former President Donald Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in an interview this weekend at the Texas Tribune Festival. Cheney, who vowed to campaign against election-denying candidates in the November election, declared that if Trump becomes the 2024 GOP presidential nominee, then “I won’t be a Republican.”
POTUS
Newsweek

Donald Trump is Being Bullied Out of Running for President Again—Attorney

An attorney for Donald Trump has claimed that he is being "bullied" out of running for president again in 2024. Speaking to Newsmax's Eric Bolling the Balance, Alina Habba said that the former president is being unfairly treated as he faces a number of criminal and civil investigations that could hinder his hopes of returning to the White House.
POTUS
The Independent

Video shows ‘steady stream’ leaving Trump rally after just 15 minutes

Donald Trump supporters reportedly started leaving the venue in large numbers just 15 minutes into his speech at a rally in Michigan on Saturday night.The former president held another campaign-style rally at a community college gymnasium in Warren, Michigan and spoke for about 102 minutes in total, as he repeated unproven allegations that the 2020 election was stolen and endorsed several Republican candidates for the upcoming midterms.A reporter who was live-tweeting from the Macomb College Sports & Expo Center suggested the crowd was far from the arena’s full capacity of 6,600. One picture purportedly taken 10 minutes before the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Navarro
Person
Carolyn Maloney
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Trump campaign lawyers mocked him for being broke in newly-revealed emails

Attorneys working for former president Donald Trump’s failed 2020 re-election campaign mocked his lack of financial liquidity and his rampant violation of the US Constitution in emails released in a court filing by the House January 6 select committee.The panel has been engaged in a court battle to obtain emails from John Eastman, the ex-Chapman University law professor who formulated plans for Mr Trump to overturn the election with fake slates of electoral votes, and other attorneys working with the campaign. Committee attorneys said in a filing that Mr Eastman has deliberately mischaracterised multiple emails as being covered by...
ELECTIONS
Salon

Emails show Trump lawyers mocked his wealth — then tried to block the emails from Congress

Former President Donald Trump's attorneys joked about his wealth in private emails leading up to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The emails between Trump lawyers Bruce Marks and Kenneth Chesebro in December 2020 were among the evidence that attorney John Eastman, who helped craft Trump's Jan. 6 strategy, concealed from the Jan. 6 select committee, claiming they were covered by attorney-client privilege or attorney work-product privilege.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Federal Records Act#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#The Trump Administration#Nara#The Department Of Justice#The Justice Department
abovethelaw.com

Trump Judge Takes A Wrecking Ball To Special Master Order In Trump Warrant Case

In her own order appointing the special master, Judge Cannon tasked him with “verifying that the property identified in the ‘Detailed Property Inventory’ [ECF No. 39-1] represents the full and accurate extent of the property seized from the premises on August 8, 2022, including, if deemed appropriate, by obtaining sworn affidavits from Department of Justice personnel.”
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
White House
creators.com

Trump's Latest Legal Blunder

By now, it has become clear that President Donald Trump's hopes that the appointment of a special master would derail the Justice Department's investigation of him have proven to be short-lived. The Mar-a-Lago nightmare continues for the former president, and nothing about the appointment of the Special Master will derail it.
POTUS
The Independent

Trump launches into bizarre rant about ‘dirty, crowded’ US airports

Donald Trump has launched into a rant about the US’s airports, calling them a “dirty, crowded mess”.Speaking at a “Save America” rally in Warren, Michigan on Saturday, Mr Trump lashed out at the country’s aviation hubs.He complained that air ticket prices are “through the roof” and declared that US airports “don’t know what the hell they’re doing”.“We are a nation whose once-revered airports are a dirty, crowded mess where you sit and wait for hours and then are notified that the plane won’t leave,” he ranted.“And they have no idea when they will as a nation, when they will...
POTUS
MSNBC

Judge Cannon isn’t quite done helping Trump in Mar-a-Lago case

It was earlier this month when U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon gave Donald Trump and his lawyers effectively everything they wanted in the Mar-a-Lago scandal: The Trump-appointed jurist approved a request for a special master and blocked parts of the Justice Department’s ongoing investigation. As we’ve discussed, among...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

The Independent

870K+
Followers
279K+
Post
424M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy