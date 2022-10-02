ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

England’s Charley Hull triumphs in Texas to end six-year wait for LPGA title

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Hznk_0iJGbuIb00

England’s Charley Hull ended a six-year wait for a second LPGA Tour title on Sunday by holding off the challenge of Xiyu Lin at the Volunteers of America Classic in Texas .

Hull’s eight birdies and just one bogey took her to 17 under par overall, although there was almost a late twist as Lin eagled the penultimate hole to move to within one stroke.

But the Chinese was wayward with a 20ft birdie putt on the last which, had it gone in, would have forced a play-off after Hull settled for par, having moments earlier missed a tougher chance at a gain.

The 26-year-old was sprayed with champagne and hugged by compatriot Georgia Hall on the 18th green after clinching victory – her first on the LPGA circuit since prevailing at the CME Group Tour Championship in November 2016.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Steve Cooper set to remain in charge of Nottingham Forest for Aston Villa game

Nottingham Forest have made changes off the field by hiring Filippo Giraldi as their new sporting director but Steve Cooper is expected to remain as head coach for now.Forest are bottom of the table following Monday’s 4-0 defeat at Leicester and former Watford technical director Giraldi has been drafted in to help restructure their football operations.But despite a fifth straight league defeat, the PA news agency understands Cooper will be in charge for Monday’s home game against Aston Villa.On the appointment of Giraldi, Forest said: “We are delighted to announce the appointment of Filippo Giraldi as sporting director.“Giraldi joins the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

870K+
Followers
279K+
Post
424M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy