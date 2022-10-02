England’s Charley Hull triumphs in Texas to end six-year wait for LPGA title

England’s Charley Hull ended a six-year wait for a second LPGA Tour title on Sunday by holding off the challenge of Xiyu Lin at the Volunteers of America Classic in Texas .

Hull’s eight birdies and just one bogey took her to 17 under par overall, although there was almost a late twist as Lin eagled the penultimate hole to move to within one stroke.

But the Chinese was wayward with a 20ft birdie putt on the last which, had it gone in, would have forced a play-off after Hull settled for par, having moments earlier missed a tougher chance at a gain.

The 26-year-old was sprayed with champagne and hugged by compatriot Georgia Hall on the 18th green after clinching victory – her first on the LPGA circuit since prevailing at the CME Group Tour Championship in November 2016.