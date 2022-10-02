ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

One teen killed and another critical after wrecking stolen Maserati in Florida

By Graig Graziosi
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11i9tU_0iJGbtPs00

A teen in Florida is dead and another is in critical condition after they found and allegedly stole a Maserati sports car .

A group of three teens in Pinellas County, Florida, allegedly broke into a Maserati on Sunday and found the keys had been left inside. They then proceeded to take the car, but eventually crashed the vehicle. One teen died in the accident and another is in critical condition, police said.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri held a press conference near the scene of the crash. He identified the boys as Keondrick Lang, 15, Mario Bonilla, 15, and Malachi Daniels, 16. According to the sheriff, the boys were wandering through the neighbourhood checking door handles to see if they could enter any of the parked vehicles in the area when they found that the Maserati's door was unlocked.

They found the keys inside and as they entered were spotted by a police helicopter that had been flying overhead. Deputies on the ground were told there was a possible break-in in progress and tried to stop the vehicle, but the teens allegedly sped away with Keondrick Lang behind the wheel. Mario Bonilla was in the front seat and Malachi Daniels was in the back.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said it has a policy not to engage in vehicle chases streets, but the teens took off anyway. The police helicopter followed the teens as they drove until the vehicle slammed into the side of a building and flipped in the parking lot, totalling the luxury vehicle.

Fox13 reports that Mario Bonilla died in the crash, and Malachi Daniels was hospitalised and is currently fighting for his life. Keondrick Lang was also hospitalised but is expected to survive, the sheriff said.

According to the sheriff, the teens did not have much of a criminal history and one of the teen's parents had recently moved him to a new school in an effort to prevent them from engaging in criminal behaviour.

Comments / 25

Bob Smith
2d ago

It’s not a video game were you are driving and crash and get to drive again. Don’t have to worry about them becoming criminals

Reply
2
Related
Daily Mail

Arizona man, 52, flagged down a deputy in the middle of the road and confessed to fatally shooting his stepfather, 61, because he was 'too lazy' to bury the body

An Arizona man flagged down police from the middle of a desert highway to confess to murder because he was 'too lazy' to bury the body, arrest records show. Deputies from the Cochise County Sheriff's office came across Jay Albery Stevens, 52, around 1am on Thursday as he hailed them down from a crossroads outside the town of McNeal, about 30 minutes from the Mexican border in southeastern Arizona.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
TheDailyBeast

Florida Man Allegedly Killed Toddler by Severing Her Spine

A Florida man was arrested Thursday on first-degree murder charges for a May 3 incident in which he allegedly severed the spine of a toddler in his custody, according to a release by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Travis Ray Thompson, 25, claims that he and the child were in separate rooms when he suddenly heard a loud noise that alerted him to her, reportedly finding her “unresponsive and taking shallow breaths.” But Thompson didn’t call 911 right away. Instead, he waited 30 minutes for the girl’s mother to arrive before journeying to the hospital, a delay that caused her to stop breathing. “Based on the severity and nature of the break, it was determined that Thompson applied significant, gradual force to the victim’s upper and lower body from the front with a fulcrum point on her lower back,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a statement. Thompson was already on probation for not complying with an injunction to prevent child abuse.Read it at NBC 2 WESH
MARION COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pinellas County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Pinellas County, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Cars
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
NBC News

A Florida college student was shot while trying to enter the wrong car. His family wants answers.

The family of a slain University of Tampa student who was shot while he was trying to get into the wrong car is struggling to grasp the "senseless tragedy," his father said. Carson Senfield, 19, of Orchard Park, New York, had been out with friends and took an Uber ride to his home near campus when he tried to get into a parked car that wasn't his early Saturday, Tampa police said in a statement.
TAMPA, FL
The Independent

Missing Texas teacher seen wandering ‘confused’ on New Orleans street in new video

New surveillance footage shows a missing Texas middle school teacher wandering in an apparent state of confusion in Louisiana. Michelle Reynolds, 48, was last seen on 22 September when she left her home in Alvin and told her husband, Michael Reynolds, that she was planning to get food, Fox News reported. The mother-of-three failed to return, prompting Mr Reynolds to file a missing person report that same day. Ms Reynolds’ purse, credit cards and phone were found inside her SUV in New Orleans, about 350 miles away from her home, sparking fears that foul play was involved in her...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Gualtieri
People

Man, 21, Dies in Motorcycle Crash on Same Day He Was Set to Become a Godfather: 'I Wish This on Nobody'

Joseph “Cole” Southern died after a vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic on Monday night Friends and family are paying tribute to a North Carolina man who died in a motorcycle accident this week. According to FOX affiliate WGHP, 21-year-old Joseph "Cole" Southern died Monday night after he was involved in a crash while riding his motorcycle. According to the outlet, officials say a vehicle crossed into the center lane of the road and hit Southern and another motorcyclist, who was taken to a local hospital. "I...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Car
NBC News

17-year-old killed, multiple students injured in Florida Keys boat crash

A 17-year-old died on Monday and seven are injured after a boating accident near Boca Chita Island off the coast of Miami on Sunday evening, according to officials. At around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, a 29-foot Robalo boat with 14 people onboard struck a channel marker while sailing in the Intracoastal Waterway at the south end of Cutter Bank, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said in a statement to NBC News.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Tow truck driver shoots, kills car owner during repossession attempt, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE -- A tow truck driver shot and killed the owner of a car that was being repossessed Wednesday morning, according to Fort Lauderdale police Police received several calls shortly after 10 a.m. about a shooting in the 100 block of Carolina Avenue, When officers arrived, they found the unidentified vehicle owner dead at the scene. Police detained the tow truck driver, who was not identified, and the driver is cooperating with the investigation.  Lakeethie Sowell heard the gunfire from her apartment nearbyShe said she walked out to the street and saw the tow truck driver standing over the man who was shot and killed "He was calm and as people came out he said I think I just killed the man."Robert Sowell says he's puzzled because he saw the tow truck driver hook up the repossessed car and head south but for some reason, the tow truck driver came back.  And that's when the confrontation happened "If you took the vehicle why would you come back?" He saidFort Lauderdale police asked anyone who saw the incident to contact them.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
The Associated Press

Phone alerts responders after car hits tree, killing all 6

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A passenger’s cellphone automatically alerted responders after a car hit a tree early Sunday in a Nebraska crash that killed all six of its young occupants, authorities said. Five men in the Honda Accord died at the scene of the crash around 2:15 a.m. in Lincoln, about 3 miles east of the state Capitol, police said. A 24-year-old woman died later at a hospital where she was taken in critical condition. The five men who died included the 22-year-old driver. The other victims were one 21-year-old, one 23-year-old and two 22-year-olds. Police said the cause of the crash remains under investigation, and they said the crash was reported by an iPhone that detected the impact and called responders automatically when the phone’s owner didn’t respond.
LINCOLN, NE
The US Sun

Eerie final picture of nurse, 28, killed alongside two others after their Jeep plunged off 100ft cliff during tour

A victim's haunting final photo has been revealed after the nurse and two others were killed when their Jeep plunged off 100 feet cliff during a mountain tour in Colorado. Diana Robles, 28, her aunt Ofelia Figueroa-Perez, 60, and their hired driver Don Fehd, 72, were all killed in the tragic accident after their 2022 Jeep Gladiator slid off a dangerous road on September 12.
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

The Independent

870K+
Followers
279K+
Post
424M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy