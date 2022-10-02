Ron Marinaccio leaves Yankees-Orioles game in the eighth with an apparent injury

An already muddled Yankees bullpen situation may have taken another hit Sunday, as Ron Marinaccio left the Yankees’ finale with the Orioles in the eighth inning with an apparent injury.

Marinaccio came in to replace Aroldis Chapman in the seventh, retiring the two batters he faced, and he retired Kyle Stowers to open the eighth. However, after throwing a 1-1 pitch to Jorge Mateo for a ball, Josh Donaldson approached Marinaccio sensing something was wrong, and the righty was removed from the game after just 12 pitches:

Jonathan Loaisiga inherited the 2-1 count on Mateo, and got him to ground back to the mound.

Losing Marinaccio would be a huge blow for the Yankees, as the rookie entered Sunday’s game with a 2.09 ERA in 43 innings, which lowered to 2.05 once Loaisiga got Mateo.

Marinaccio had come in after Aroldis Chapman, who has lost his way this season, pitched just one-third of an inning in the seventh, allowing two runs on an infield single and three walks with one strikeout.

The Yankees just once again lost Zack Britton, placing back on the 60-day IL Saturday after two rough outings following his return to the roster after missing all season recovering from Tommy John surgery, and is without both Wandy Peralta and Clay Holmes until at least the end of the regular season.

The team is expected to activate Miguel Castro from the 60-day IL on Monday, and has to hope he is not replacing Marinaccio one-for-one on the roster.

Follow Lou DiPietro on Twitter: @LouDiPietroWFAN

Listen live to WFAN via:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker

Follow WFAN on Social Media:

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch