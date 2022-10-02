Read full article on original website
nbc25news.com
City of Flint preparing for reconnection to GLWA water supply
FLINT, Mich.— The City of Flint is preparing to return to its primary water supply. The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) 120-inch water transmission main has returned to service. The City of Flint Department of Public Works began the process of flushing and testing to prepare for the transition...
WNEM
Flint resident reacts to a gruesome discovery in her neighborhood
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -Sharen Williams lives a stone’s throw away from where a garage fire took place in Flint on Sunday night. “When I looked out and I saw how big it was with the red flames and all that stuff. And yes, it panicked me because I was scared it was going to spread,” Williams said.
Body found at Flint fire scene, investigation underway
FLINT, MI — Flint police are investigating after firefighters discovered a body at the scene of a fire late Sunday. Crews with the Flint Fire Department were called to the area of East Lorado and Industrial avenues at 8:22 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, following reports of a residential structure fire, Chief Ray Barton told MLive-The Flint Journal.
abc12.com
Flint firefighters find body in garage
FLINT, Miich. (WJRT) - An investigation is underway after Flint firefighters found a body in a garage. Fire crews were called to a structure fire around 8:45 p.m. Sunday evening at East Lorado Avenue and Industrial Avenue. When they arrived on scene, they found the detached garage of a vacant home on fire.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit rapper calls out insurance firm in new song • Flint residents fume • Road rage incident turns violent
Former state officials get criminal charges dropped in Flint water crisis, leaving residents fuming. The water crisis began in 2014 when state-appointed emergency managers appointed by former Governor Rick Snyder took Flint off of a regional water system and began drawing from the Flint River to cut costs. They never treated the water to lessen its corrosiveness.
nbc25news.com
Police said an unidentified body was found in burned detached garage in Flint
FLINT, Mich. — Flint Fire Department responded to a residential fire on 900 E Lorado Sunday night. The Fire Department confirmed with Mid-Michigan NOW that a body was discovered at the scene. On October 2, Flint Fire Department requested police after discovering a body in a detached garage while...
WILX-TV
56 gambling machines, $12,700 seized by Michigan investigators during gas station raids
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan investigators seized 56 gaming machines and more than $12,700 in alleged illegal gambling profits during raids at Redford Township, Taylor, and Allen Park gas stations and a Flint-area store. Four raids were associated with several joint investigations led by the Michigan Department of Attorney General...
'A total loss': Homeowner manages to escape burning home in only his boxers on Detroit's east side
A homeowner in Detroit fled his house just in time Wednesday morning as a large fire completely consumed the structure and left him out in the cold in only his underwear.
WNEM
Fire crews find body while responding to fire
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Fire Department found a body while responding to a fire. It happened about 8:20 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2 in the 900 block of E. Lorado. “When I looked out and I seen how big it was with the red flames,” said Sharon Williams.
nbc25news.com
POLICE: One dead, one in critical condition after shooting on Root St. in Flint
FLINT, Mich. — UPDATE (10/04/22): Flint Police have confirmed that two individuals were shot. Both male victims were transported to a local hospital. One was pronounced dead; the other is in critical condition. The investigation is ongoing. _ _ _. Flint Police Department responded to a shooting on 900...
Charleys Cheesesteaks Opening Soon in Mt. Morris Township
By now, you've probably noticed that Kentucky Fried Chicken on Pierson Road in Mt. Morris Township is gone and something new is standing in its place. The national restaurant chain, Charleys Cheesesteaks is coming to Pierson Road in Mt. Morris Township, and they're almost ready to open their doors to the public.
1 hospitalized after vehicle strikes bicyclist in Clinton Township
One person remains hospitalized Wednesday morning after a vehicle struck a bicyclist last night in eastern Macomb County, officials confirmed.
nbc25news.com
Michigan State Police investigating shooting in Saginaw Co., one man dead
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. - Michigan State Police say that a man is dead after a shooting in Taymouth Twp. Troopers responded to a residence on Rathbun Rd. shortly after 10 a.m. for reports of a shooting. MSP found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the...
1 dead, 1 critical after shooting in Flint
FLINT, MI – Flint police are investigating a Monday evening shooting that left one person dead and another in critical condition. Officers were called out around 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, to the 900 block of Root Street following reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found two...
Michigan officials seize 56 machines, $12,700 in illegal gambling profits from gas stations, storefront
DETROIT -- State investigators seized 56 gaming machines and more than $12,700 in alleged illegal gambling profits during recent raids in Southeast Michigan. According to the Michigan Gaming Control Board, the raids took place at Redford Township, Taylor and Allen Park gas stations and a Flint-area store on Sept. 28 and Sept. 29.
nbc25news.com
Saginaw animal control Facebook page reportedly hacked by unknown source
SAGINAW, Mich. — Saginaw County Animal Care and Control's official Facebook page was reportedly hacked by an unknown source Tuesday night. See statement from Saginaw County Undersheriff Miguel Gomez:. Animal Control does not ask for payments to be made this way, and the form that is being advertised and...
whmi.com
Linden Road Resurfacing Project Starts Today
A road resurfacing project is getting underway in Fenton Township. The Genesee County Road Commission will be resurfacing Linden Road from the Livingston County line to the Linden city limits beginning today. The Road Commission advises that two-way traffic will be maintained but motorists should allow additional time to reach...
nbc25news.com
Lapeer County Sheriff's Office selling coins
LAPEER, Mich. - The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office is selling coins minted with the Sheriff's Office logo. You can purchase them $10 each. They are available at 3231 John Conley Dr. Lapeer, MI. See the post below:
nbc25news.com
WANTED: Fugitive believed to be in the Flint area
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - A wanted fugitive considered to be armed and dangerous is believed to be in the Flint area. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for info leading to the arrest of Joshua Lynn Sylvester. Sylvester is wanted on the following charges:. Assault With...
abc12.com
Shooting near University of Michigan-Flint campus
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A active investigation is underway after two people were shot under a mile away from the University of Michigan-Flint campus. Flint Police responded to shots fired at 907 Root Street at 7:11 p.m. Monday night. A automated call was sent out to Mott Community College students...
