Breaking News: 2024 Extra Elite 100 No. 1 Addisen Fisher Commits… Let’s Just Say She’s Heading South to Westwood!
Less than two weeks after Extra Inning Softball featured Addisen Fisher as the top-ranked prospect in the Class of 2024, the outstanding junior pitcher from Bend, Oregon and member of Dennis Muir’s Northwest Bullets travel team announced where her future college home will be: UCLA, where she took her official visit over the weekend.
Dugout Digest X: Putting a Closing Bow on the College Softball Offseason
Quite a bit of information comes across the desk of National College Softball Editor Justin McLeod – that’s me. The Dugout Digest is my column where I share everything from coaching scoops to spotlight articles to recommended reading material. In today’s edition of the Digest, we’ll do one...
Club News: Birmingham Thunderbolts Named 2022 NFCA Travel Ball National Coaching Staff of the Year
Birmingham Thunderbolts (18U) were voted the 2022 NFCA Travel Ball National Coaching Staff of the Year, the Association announced on Monday afternoon. The Thunderbolts, under the direction of head coach Rocky Thompson, captured the 2022 PGF 18U Premier National Championship, held in Irvine, Calif. After a 2-1-1 record in pool play, the Thunderbolts rattled off six victories, including a 4-1 win over Select Fastpitch in the title game (click HERE to read a recap of the championship game).
James Inzana Retires as Norfolk State Head Coach
Norfolk State head coach James Inzana has retired from his post, Extra Inning Softball confirmed on Monday. “Coach Inzana retired from full time coaching over the summer and the job posting was recently listed,” a Norfolk State spokesperson told Extra Inning Softball on Monday. The statement added that assistant coach Carrie Hoeft is currently the program’s interim coach.
Video Reveal: The Youngest Prospect We’ve Ever Ranked… Meet Lefty Slapper Rogan McMahon (Class of 2038)!
Joe Spina has been the head of the PA Chaos organization since 2000 and, not only does he oversee the 13 teams in the program, he also coaches the 18U Chaos Gold team which competes nationally in top tournaments. In his more than two decades plus of leading the Chaos,...
Local 4 WHBF
Kris Murray on filling brother Keegan’s shoes: ‘I feel no pressure’
All-American Keegan Murray broke out in the 2021-2022 season, averaging 23.5 points per game and leading Iowa to its third Big Ten Tournament championship. He evolved into one of the NBA’s premier draft prospects, and was selected 4th overall by the Sacramento Kings in the 2022 draft. The Hawkeyes now have a void to fill, […]
Reds lose 100 for 1st time since '82, Bote 5 RBIs lead Cubs
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds lost 100 games for the first time in four decades, falling to the Cubs 15-2 in their season finale on Wednesday as David Bote drove in a season-high five runs. Cincinnati finished 62-100, one shy of the franchise record for losses set by the 1982 team that went 61-101. The Reds became the record-tying fourth team to lose 100 games this season, even for the bottom of the NL Central with Pittsburgh after just missing post-season play with an 83-79 record last season. Similarly rebuilding Chicago finished 74-88 and third in the NL Central, up from 71-91 and fourth last season. The crowd of 12,437 boosted the Reds’ attendance to 1,387,947 in 79 dates at Great American Ball Park, down from the 1,775,396 in 79 dates in 2019, which didn’t include two “home” games in Mexico.
I Committed: 2024 Outfielder Taylor Troutman on Playing in the SEC… “I Decided to Work for It & Now I’m Accomplishing It!”
On March 9th of this year, Extra Inning Softball did a spotlight in our The Last Inning series on then-sophomore Taylor Troutman, the 5-foot-11 power-hitting outfielder from Kentucky. In that article, we learned that she has some fun nicknames derived from her last name including “Trout” and “Troutfish,” and well...
Verbal News: Ella McDowell, #3 in the 2024 Extra Elite 100, Headed to the SEC
The top players in the 2024 Extra Elite 100 continue to come off the board when it comes to finalizing their college choices. On Tuesday, Ella McDowell, ranked #3 in the recently released 2024 Extra Elite 100 (click HERE to see the Top 10), announced that she had committed to Arkansas.
