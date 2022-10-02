ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

brooklynvegan.com

Drake announces Apollo Theater show

Drake is headed to NYC for an intimate show next month. He'll play Harlem's Apollo Theater on November 11, presented by SiriusXM as part of their Small Stage Series. Like previous SiriusXM shows at The Apollo, tickets will be given away - listen to Sound 42 on the SXM app between now and October 26 at 11 PM to enter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey Stage

Englewood's Allen George Reaping Success From Beyonce's "Break My Soul"

(ENGLEWOOD, NJ) -- Longtime Englewood, New Jersey resident and highly regarded music producer, Allen George, is reaping great success from Beyonce's new single "Break My Soul," which became Billboard's #1 Hot 100 single. "Break My Soul" became a #1 single on multiple charts and formats, and she has George to credit. "Break My Soul." uses the production of "Show Me Love," produced by Allen George and his longtime production partner Fred McFarlane; the song was initially performed by singer Robin S. and released in 1990.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
Secret NYC

20 Hottest Nightclubs In NYC For A Night Of Dancing

Let’s be real. New York offers some of the best nightlife in the entire world, and our variety of vibes is unmatched. No matter if you’re after a bass-filled nightclub with a DJ, a casual cocktail lounge to mingle, or a nightclub/show combo, there’s something to match whatever mood you’re after that night! So grab your dancing shoes and gather your friends, because here are our favorite nightclubs in NYC: We’ll be honest, although Little Sister Lounge is notoriously difficult to get into (and been uncovered by many Gen Z-ers on TikTok), this spot is still one of our favorite...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
City
Newark, NJ
City
Rahway, NJ
Newark, NJ
Society
queenoftheclick.com

Women in Green Bodysuits Robbed Two Women on The Train – Men Didn’t Help

On Sunday, October 2nd at 2:00 am, two 19-year-old women were attached and tossed around on a Queens-bound N train. The two college students were out celebrating a birthday. The greenies robbed the college students of a cell phone and a purse. (Story here) The paper says there are six greenies, I counted nine in green bodysuits. See video:
QUEENS, NY
roi-nj.com

Urby kicks off leasing at its newest location in Newark (SLIDESHOW)

Urby has officially kicked off leasing at its newest location, in Downtown Newark, immediately adjacent to Rutgers University, according to a Tuesday announcement from Urby and LMXD, which teamed up to develop the newest mixed-use community. Prospective residents can now schedule private tours of Urby’s studio to three-bedroom apartments and...
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

Residents allegedly harassed in Harlem apartment building

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Residents of a Harlem apartment building say they have been harassed inside their lobby by a group of teenagers for the last two months. “It’s crazy; we have no protection, no security guards,” Blanca Molinuevo said. Tonia Bacon described the teens as dangerous. “They are walking around with weapons. I visually, […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Person
Ras Baraka
#Local Life#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Localevent#Festival#Black People#Black Boys#Black Culture#Broad Street#Wakanda
PIX11

Free technology classes offered for older New Yorkers

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A new report surveying hundreds of older New Yorkers who live in public housing shows access to tablets with free technology classes not only combats social isolation and loneliness but also depression.  Jean Dublin, 69, lives at the Woodson Houses in Brownsville and says she feels like a kid again. It’s […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ijustwanttoeat.com

Southern Food at Emma's in Jersey City

Emma’s in Jersey City, right outside the Journal Square Path station, is truly an incredible find. We passed few times in front of it, but never imagined that their food would be so delicious, if it was not from someone Jodi knows who mentioned it casually. They opened right at the beginning of Covid that has been a bit of a challenge and is very courageous and we went there few times, seeing their menu evolve. They serve Southern cuisine and even smoke meat. Regrettably, at the time of the post, they do not have anymore their slow smoked BBQ St Louis Spare ribs that were delicious, falling off the bone, served with a perfectly made biscuit, creamy grits and slaw.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best New Jersey Thrift Shops

- If you are in the market for new clothes and looking for a great price, you might wonder where the best thrift shops are in New Jersey. There are a variety of New Jersey thrift shops that accept donations. These shops have a great collection of clothing for affordable prices and a selection of toys and home decor.
PRINCETON, NJ
