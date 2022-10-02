Read full article on original website
Related
brooklynvegan.com
Drake announces Apollo Theater show
Drake is headed to NYC for an intimate show next month. He'll play Harlem's Apollo Theater on November 11, presented by SiriusXM as part of their Small Stage Series. Like previous SiriusXM shows at The Apollo, tickets will be given away - listen to Sound 42 on the SXM app between now and October 26 at 11 PM to enter.
Englewood's Allen George Reaping Success From Beyonce's "Break My Soul"
(ENGLEWOOD, NJ) -- Longtime Englewood, New Jersey resident and highly regarded music producer, Allen George, is reaping great success from Beyonce's new single "Break My Soul," which became Billboard's #1 Hot 100 single. "Break My Soul" became a #1 single on multiple charts and formats, and she has George to credit. "Break My Soul." uses the production of "Show Me Love," produced by Allen George and his longtime production partner Fred McFarlane; the song was initially performed by singer Robin S. and released in 1990.
Turning a Newark ‘no-man’s land’ into a residential neighborhood
Jay Dunbar had just hustled across Newark’s busy intersection of Broadway, Broad and Clay streets on a recent weekday when he paused to describe the nondescript neighborhood surrounding it. “It’s definitely a no-man’s land,” said Dunbar, 22, of West Orange, who had been shopping for Caribbean food a few...
20 Hottest Nightclubs In NYC For A Night Of Dancing
Let’s be real. New York offers some of the best nightlife in the entire world, and our variety of vibes is unmatched. No matter if you’re after a bass-filled nightclub with a DJ, a casual cocktail lounge to mingle, or a nightclub/show combo, there’s something to match whatever mood you’re after that night! So grab your dancing shoes and gather your friends, because here are our favorite nightclubs in NYC: We’ll be honest, although Little Sister Lounge is notoriously difficult to get into (and been uncovered by many Gen Z-ers on TikTok), this spot is still one of our favorite...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
queenoftheclick.com
Women in Green Bodysuits Robbed Two Women on The Train – Men Didn’t Help
On Sunday, October 2nd at 2:00 am, two 19-year-old women were attached and tossed around on a Queens-bound N train. The two college students were out celebrating a birthday. The greenies robbed the college students of a cell phone and a purse. (Story here) The paper says there are six greenies, I counted nine in green bodysuits. See video:
roi-nj.com
Urby kicks off leasing at its newest location in Newark (SLIDESHOW)
Urby has officially kicked off leasing at its newest location, in Downtown Newark, immediately adjacent to Rutgers University, according to a Tuesday announcement from Urby and LMXD, which teamed up to develop the newest mixed-use community. Prospective residents can now schedule private tours of Urby’s studio to three-bedroom apartments and...
Huge N.J. go-kart track with 45 mph speeds plans December opening. Latest updates.
Surface work at a massive go-kart track set to open this December in Edison has been completed and the company, Supercharged Entertainment, plans to begin hiring workers this month. The complex is slated to open in early December on Route 1 South in Edison next to Topgolf Edison, the company...
Residents allegedly harassed in Harlem apartment building
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Residents of a Harlem apartment building say they have been harassed inside their lobby by a group of teenagers for the last two months. “It’s crazy; we have no protection, no security guards,” Blanca Molinuevo said. Tonia Bacon described the teens as dangerous. “They are walking around with weapons. I visually, […]
RELATED PEOPLE
New York YIMBY
Mayor Eric Adams Announces $23M Investment to Enhance Open Spaces at NYCHA Housing Projects
New York City mayor Eric Adams recently announced a $23 million pilot program to enhance access to public open spaces, playgrounds, and parks at six NYCHA housing developments. The project includes three developments in Queens, two developments in The Bronx, and one development in Brooklyn. A ribbon cutting ceremony was...
Bronx man receives $25,000 award from Bad Bunny for community service
Bronx resident Nick Figueroa was recognized for his community service by musical superstar Bad Bunny and received a $25,000 reward.
Bloods gang witness said caller sounded ‘like a Soprano, like a Goodfella’
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — An admitted member of the Bloods gang testified Tuesday in a federal “murder-for-hire” trial that a “caucasian man” told another gang member over the phone that, “this needs to be done as soon as possible.” Kalik McFarlane, 40, who made a recent government deal to cooperate, wore a yellow prison jumpsuit when […]
New Jersey woman arrested after 'rainbow' fentanyl found in LEGO box
The DEA said it was important to sound the alarm about rainbow fentanyl before Halloween since the pills can look like candy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Free technology classes offered for older New Yorkers
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A new report surveying hundreds of older New Yorkers who live in public housing shows access to tablets with free technology classes not only combats social isolation and loneliness but also depression. Jean Dublin, 69, lives at the Woodson Houses in Brownsville and says she feels like a kid again. It’s […]
jerseydigs.com
Rare to Market Oversized One Bedroom with Private Terrace Listed in Downtown Jersey City
This listing is brought to you by Scott Waldman of Compass. Want a listing featured? Contact us, [email protected]. If your dream home features copious natural daylight and a private terrace, this beautiful residence in a highly desirable Jersey City location is waiting for you. The thirteenth-floor residence offers a...
‘Comrade Sisters’ Visually Captures The Transformative Contributions Of Women In The Black Panther Party
The book ‘Comrade Sisters’ visually captures the unwavering resilience of women in the Black Panther Party. The post ‘Comrade Sisters’ Visually Captures The Transformative Contributions Of Women In The Black Panther Party appeared first on NewsOne.
MTA to add cameras to buses along with 9 routes; fines start at $50
In the coming weeks, 300 MTA buses along nine routes will be outfitted with cameras that snap pictures of drivers who break the law.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ijustwanttoeat.com
Southern Food at Emma's in Jersey City
Emma’s in Jersey City, right outside the Journal Square Path station, is truly an incredible find. We passed few times in front of it, but never imagined that their food would be so delicious, if it was not from someone Jodi knows who mentioned it casually. They opened right at the beginning of Covid that has been a bit of a challenge and is very courageous and we went there few times, seeing their menu evolve. They serve Southern cuisine and even smoke meat. Regrettably, at the time of the post, they do not have anymore their slow smoked BBQ St Louis Spare ribs that were delicious, falling off the bone, served with a perfectly made biscuit, creamy grits and slaw.
Circular house in N.J. neighborhood is unique. So was the flying daredevil who built it.
About the only odd thing in what is a very ordinary-looking neighborhood in Totowa is the gleaming white house with the wrap-around porch on Lincoln Avenue. The house is a circle among the squares and rectangles squares that stand side-by-side in this neatly-trimmed suburb of Paterson, a block from a lazy stretch of the Passaic River just above the Great Falls.
New York, New Jersey lawmakers propose hefty fees for drivers over NYC red-light camera debate
A battle over red light cameras leads to a war of words between New York and New Jersey lawmakers.
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best New Jersey Thrift Shops
- If you are in the market for new clothes and looking for a great price, you might wonder where the best thrift shops are in New Jersey. There are a variety of New Jersey thrift shops that accept donations. These shops have a great collection of clothing for affordable prices and a selection of toys and home decor.
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
76K+
Followers
27K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0