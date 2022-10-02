Read full article on original website
Florida activates forensic mortuary unit after Hurricane Ian
Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass confirmed that the state's emergency mortuary response team was activated to help with body recovery after Hurricane Ian.
New Seven Mile Bridge in the works for Florida Keys
MIAMI - Hurricane Ian danced past Key West and "The Southern Most City" experienced flooding, a hundred homes were impacted but it was Fort Meyers, Naples and Marco Island that took the main hit. What went down there had high interest in the Keys. Roman Gastesi is the Monroe County Manager. He told CBS4 News, "When you live in Florida, in the area, we live in it, it is not if you are going to get hit by a hurricane it is the are you going to get hit by a hurricane."On September 10, 2017, Hurricane Irma hit the Lower Keys. What...
All Methed Up: Florida Man And Woman Busted For Drugs While Snoozing In Their Car
A Florida man and woman chose the wrong street to stop on and take a snooze. According to deputies, on September 27, 2022, while patrolling the area of SW CR 232 in Gilchrist County, Deputy Jennifer Williams saw a suspicious vehicle that was parked on
CBS Austin
Man threatens customers, employees with knife at Florida Walmart, authorities say
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WEAR) — Authorities in Florida said they arrested a man Saturday afternoon for threatening Walmart customers and employees with a knife. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office said 47-year-old James Al Cook has been charged with battery, aggravated battery, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.
wuft.org
Alachua County makes history with approval of equitable criminal sentencing technology
With the finalization of its budget Tuesday evening, Alachua County made the joint-effort of state attorney Brian Kramer and public defender Stacy Scott a historic reality: Florida’s Eighth Judicial Circuit will become Florida’s first judicial circuit to integrate equitable sentencing software as an official part of its case management system and plea-bargaining process. Roughly 95% of cases are settled in plea negotiations.
fox17.com
Middle Tennessee inmate dies of drug overdose, fellow inmate charged with murder
BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Midstate inmate accused of supplying drugs to another inmate who died of an overdose is now facing a second degree murder charge. Christopher Ellis, 44, died at the Benton County Jail back in May. Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) learned Jason Johnson, 47, was responsible for supplying the drugs to Ellis.
Alabama will require titles for some boats in 2024
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Hurricane Sally hit the Gulf two years ago, leaving boat owners with lost and stolen boats. Alabama State Senator Chris Elliot proposed a bill for boat titling that he says will help prevent boat theft and hold owners of derelict boats accountable. That bill passed in the 2021 legislative session. […]
fox35orlando.com
Thousands still missing in Florida after Hurricane Ian
Hundreds of thousands of Florida residents stayed behind as Hurricane Ian approached Florida. As the death count continues to rise, many are still missing.
AOL Corp
These Florida shrimpers rode out Hurricane Ian on boats. Now, they’re left without work.
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Shrimpers who rode out Hurricane Ian on shrimp boats are struggling to find work after the devastating storm swept through Florida. The Fort Myers Beach area was home to the largest commercial shrimping fleet in the Gulf of Mexico, but now, workers Oriel Martinez Alvarado and Javier Allan Lopez are out of a job indefinitely.
Florida lawmakers vote against disaster relief amid Hurricane Ian recovery
In the wake of the Hurricane Ian, Florida's two U.S. senators, Rick Scott and Marco Rubio, urged Senate leaders to provide federal relief for Floridians. Several Republican lawmakers from Florida previously voted against disaster relief aid.
alachuachronicle.com
U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida takes part in Justice Department’s wide-ranging efforts to protect older adults
Press release from U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Florida. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Justice Department announced today the results of its efforts over the past year to protect older adults from fraud and exploitation. During the past year, the Department and its law enforcement partners tackled matters that ranged from mass-marketing scams that impacted thousands of victims to bad actors scamming their neighbors. Substantial efforts were also made over the last year to return money to fraud victims. Today, the Department also announced it is expanding its Transnational Elder Fraud Strike Force to amplify efforts to combat scams originating overseas.
fox35orlando.com
How strong were Ian's wind gusts in Orlando and across Central Florida?
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped Southwest Florida last week, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 2 million people, and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. The Category 4 storm slammed the coast with 150 mph (241...
Gov. DeSantis tour of Arcadia interrupts civilian relief operations
State, local, and federal agencies and dozens of Good Samaritans make up a chain of relief that would be impossible without the resources of everyone involved.
windermeresun.com
How A Solar Community, Babcock Ranch Of SW Florida, Withstood The Wrath Of Ian
wtxl.com
Florida's death toll rises amid struggle to recover from Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — President Joe Biden will visit Puerto Rico and Florida this week to assess damage from separate hurricanes. Hundreds of thousands of people are still without power days after Hurricane Ian made landfall on Florida's southwestern coast and made its way up to the Carolinas.
blackchronicle.com
Florida to harden electric grid statewide in wake of Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Less than every week after Hurricane Ian knocked out energy to giant swaths of Florida, state regulators Tuesday accredited utilities’ long-term plans to strive to bolster the electric system. The state Public Service Commission accredited, with some adjustments, plans submitted by Florida Power & Light,...
hernandosun.com
Lecture: Florida edibles, nature-made survival tools
Within the bounds of the fragrant, fertile land of Florida lies an endless supply of rich natural resources; nature-made survival tools that, as an added bonus, can be downright delicious! The Academia Hernando community learning series will present “Edible Florida & Basic Survival Skills,” a presentation that will be given on Friday, Oct. 7, at 10 am by Don Philpott, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2301 Deltona Blvd., Spring Hill.
Alberta man dies in Marengo County after head-on collision with tractor-trailer
An Alberta man was killed in a Marengo County car crash early Sunday morning, state troopers said. A two-vehicle crash at about 12:25 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, left Curtis O. Ransom, 48, fatally injured when the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving collided head-on with a 2016 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Kevin A. Bailey, 51, of McDavid, Fla.
The saviors of Sanibel Island! Heroic Coast Guard crew shares footage of its dramatic rescues from island cut-off by Hurricane Ian
Incredible footage has been released by the U.S. Coast Guard as a helicopter crew soared over Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian and flew around rescuing people from the driveway of their homes. Video released by the U.S. Coast Guard sees a heroic MH-65 Dolphin Crew fly to Sanibel...
fox17.com
Verizon 911 disruption affecting some customers in Tennessee
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Verizon is experiencing a disruption with its 911 system in some parts of Tennessee. The Williamson County Emergency Management Agency says some customers in the county are being affected Tuesday morning. Verizon is reportedly advising callers that they'll hear a 30-second delay before the...
