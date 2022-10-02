ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

CBS Miami

New Seven Mile Bridge in the works for Florida Keys

MIAMI - Hurricane Ian danced past Key West and "The Southern Most City" experienced flooding, a hundred homes were impacted but it was Fort Meyers, Naples and Marco Island that took the main hit. What went down there had high interest in the Keys. Roman Gastesi is the Monroe County Manager. He told CBS4 News, "When you live in Florida, in the area, we live in it, it is not if you are going to get hit by a hurricane it is the are you going to get hit by a hurricane."On September 10, 2017, Hurricane Irma hit the Lower Keys. What...
MARCO ISLAND, FL
Florida State
Florida Crime & Safety
wuft.org

Alachua County makes history with approval of equitable criminal sentencing technology

With the finalization of its budget Tuesday evening, Alachua County made the joint-effort of state attorney Brian Kramer and public defender Stacy Scott a historic reality: Florida’s Eighth Judicial Circuit will become Florida’s first judicial circuit to integrate equitable sentencing software as an official part of its case management system and plea-bargaining process. Roughly 95% of cases are settled in plea negotiations.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
fox17.com

Middle Tennessee inmate dies of drug overdose, fellow inmate charged with murder

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Midstate inmate accused of supplying drugs to another inmate who died of an overdose is now facing a second degree murder charge. Christopher Ellis, 44, died at the Benton County Jail back in May. Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) learned Jason Johnson, 47, was responsible for supplying the drugs to Ellis.
BENTON COUNTY, TN
WKRG News 5

Alabama will require titles for some boats in 2024

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Hurricane Sally hit the Gulf two years ago, leaving boat owners with lost and stolen boats. Alabama State Senator Chris Elliot proposed a bill for boat titling that he says will help prevent boat theft and hold owners of derelict boats accountable. That bill passed in the 2021 legislative session. […]
ALABAMA STATE
alachuachronicle.com

U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Florida takes part in Justice Department's wide-ranging efforts to protect older adults

Press release from U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Florida. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Justice Department announced today the results of its efforts over the past year to protect older adults from fraud and exploitation. During the past year, the Department and its law enforcement partners tackled matters that ranged from mass-marketing scams that impacted thousands of victims to bad actors scamming their neighbors. Substantial efforts were also made over the last year to return money to fraud victims. Today, the Department also announced it is expanding its Transnational Elder Fraud Strike Force to amplify efforts to combat scams originating overseas.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

How strong were Ian's wind gusts in Orlando and across Central Florida?

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped Southwest Florida last week, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 2 million people, and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. The Category 4 storm slammed the coast with 150 mph (241...
ORLANDO, FL
windermeresun.com

How A Solar Community, Babcock Ranch Of SW Florida, Withstood The Wrath Of Ian

(Please click on red links & note magenta) For updated global info & data on COVID-19, please click HERE. For updated global data & graphs on COVID-19, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases and death counts in USA by state, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida via Florida COVID Action, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida, via Florida state government, please click HERE.
FLORIDA STATE
wtxl.com

Florida's death toll rises amid struggle to recover from Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — President Joe Biden will visit Puerto Rico and Florida this week to assess damage from separate hurricanes. Hundreds of thousands of people are still without power days after Hurricane Ian made landfall on Florida's southwestern coast and made its way up to the Carolinas.
FLORIDA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Florida to harden electric grid statewide in wake of Hurricane Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Less than every week after Hurricane Ian knocked out energy to giant swaths of Florida, state regulators Tuesday accredited utilities’ long-term plans to strive to bolster the electric system. The state Public Service Commission accredited, with some adjustments, plans submitted by Florida Power & Light,...
FLORIDA STATE
hernandosun.com

Lecture: Florida edibles, nature-made survival tools

Within the bounds of the fragrant, fertile land of Florida lies an endless supply of rich natural resources; nature-made survival tools that, as an added bonus, can be downright delicious! The Academia Hernando community learning series will present “Edible Florida & Basic Survival Skills,” a presentation that will be given on Friday, Oct. 7, at 10 am by Don Philpott, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2301 Deltona Blvd., Spring Hill.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
fox17.com

Verizon 911 disruption affecting some customers in Tennessee

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Verizon is experiencing a disruption with its 911 system in some parts of Tennessee. The Williamson County Emergency Management Agency says some customers in the county are being affected Tuesday morning. Verizon is reportedly advising callers that they'll hear a 30-second delay before the...
TENNESSEE STATE

