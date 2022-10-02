Read full article on original website
Mom reunited with baby at Florida hospital after Hurricane Ian
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (WPEC) — Hurricane Ian knocked out power and water to the area around Ft. Myers last week and caused extensive damage. A number of premature babies from that area were transferred to different hospitals. A woman from Lee County had not seen her baby girl...
Michigan State Police investigating shooting in Saginaw Co., one man dead
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. - Michigan State Police say that a man is dead after a shooting in Taymouth Twp. Troopers responded to a residence on Rathbun Rd. shortly after 10 a.m. for reports of a shooting. MSP found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the...
Police collecting school supplies, other necessities for victims of Hurricane Ian
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Police are collecting school supplies for both teachers and students on the west coast of Florida following Hurricane Ian. "The goal is to open schools by the end of the week, however, there is a huge need of school supplies," the Boynton Beach Police Department wrote Sunday in a Facebook post. "There are families that have lost their homes and have nothing to send their kids to school with."
American Red Cross of Michigan to give update on Hurricane Ian relief
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Michigan American Red Cross volunteers traveled across the region to offer support and comfort to those effected by Hurricane Ian. Support: Michigan Red Cross volunteers head to Florida to prep community for Hurricane Ian. Members of the Michigan Red Cross region are expected to provide an...
Michigan State Police trains newest round of recruits amid lower law enforcement interest
LANSING, Mich. — Another round of Michigan State Police troopers are preparing to hit Michigan's roads as the nation sees a decrease of interest in law enforcement careers. Before most Michiganders even had the chance to hit snooze, Michigan State Police's latest round of recruits hit the gym Tuesday morning.
Ian is long gone but water keeps rising in central Florida
GENEVA, Fla. (AP) — Residents in central Florida donned fishing waders, boots and bug spray and canoed or kayaked to their homes on streets where floodwaters continued rising Sunday despite it being four days since Hurricane Ian tore through the state. The waters flooded homes and streets that had...
Gun "accidently discharges" at Oxford Middle School, says school district
OXFORD, Mich. - The Oxford School District has announced that a gun accidently discharged inside of an Oxford Middle School bathroom on Monday. The superintendent said in a letter that the incident happened on October 3rd. According to the letter, an Oxford Middle School security guard's weapon accidently went off...
More than 50 machines seized from alleged illegal gambling storefront in Mundy Twp.
MUNDY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - State investigators seized several dozen alleged illegal gambling machines from a storefront in Mundy Township. The raids occurred at the end of September, according the Michigan Department of Attorney General and the Michigan Gaming Control Board. 53 machines from the Mundy Township storefront known as The...
FOOD ALERT: Farm in Michigan used human waste to treat produce, officials warn
LANSING, Mich. - A Michigan farm used human waster to treat produce, and officials are warning the public. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) is advising consumers not to eat any Kuntry Gardens produce or products containing produce from Kuntry Gardens of Homer, MI, as it may be contaminated with raw, untreated human waste. All product is expected to be labeled under the name Kuntry Gardens.
Michigan State Police celebrate 100th birthday of retired Sergeant
LANSING, Mich. - A retired Michigan State Police Sergeant celebrated a century of living this past weekend!. Michigan State Police troopers gathered to celebrate retired Sgt. Casimer Szocinski's 100th birthday on Sunday.
'Forever chemicals' in deer, fish challenge hunters, tourism
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Wildlife agencies in the U.S. are finding elevated levels of a class of toxic chemicals in game animals such as deer — and that's prompting health advisories in some places where hunting and fishing are ways of life and key pieces of the economy.
MDHHS offering COVID-19 outpatient treatment locations across the state
LANSING, Mich. – To help remove barriers and ensure more Michiganders have access to COVID-19 outpatient treatments, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is offering a Test to Treat program at 13 locations across the state that offer no-cost testing and telehealth services. “Early access to...
MI COVID-19: Weekly case numbers released, October 4th
MICHIGAN -- The total number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in the state of Michigan is now 2,849,047 with total confirmed and probable deaths at 38,767. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reported 12,880 new cases and 143 deaths on October 4th. The average daily COVID-19...
Statewide public school "count day" Wednesday, falls on Jewish high holiday
PORTAGE, Mich. — Wednesday is one of the state's annual student "count days," which determines per-pupil funding levels for every public school district statewide. This year, the Fall "count day" coincides with Yom Kippur, one of the two most important holidays on the Jewish calendar. Michigan count day: Whitmer's...
Record numbers of Michigan voters request absentee ballots
More than 1.5 million Michigan voters have requested absentee ballots for Nov. 8 election, that according to the Michigan Secretary of State office. Five weeks before the general election, more than 1.5 million Michigan voters have requested absentee ballots, already surpassing the 1.16 million absentee ballots cast in the 2018 general election.
Gov. Whitmer looks to lower insulin costs; build production facility in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday she signed an executive directive asking state agencies to find a way to lower the cost of insulin, and to investigate whether Michigan could build a facility to produce the life-saving biologic. "The American people pay ten times more for...
Governor signs directive, aims to lower cost of insulin, create manufacturing facility
LANSING, Mich. - Governor Gretchen Whitmer is aiming to lower the costs of insulin for Michiganders with a new executive directive. Michigan is home to over 912,000 Michiganders with diabetes. The new executive directive the governor has signed aims to create of a Michigan-based insulin manufacturing facility, which could in...
AAA: Average Michigan gas prices rise above $4/gallon once again
DEARBORN, Mich. - The pain at the pump continues for Michiganders. Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $4.17 per gallon for regular unleaded. That is according to AAA. Motorists are paying an average of $62 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; an increase of about $11 from...
