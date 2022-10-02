WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Police are collecting school supplies for both teachers and students on the west coast of Florida following Hurricane Ian. "The goal is to open schools by the end of the week, however, there is a huge need of school supplies," the Boynton Beach Police Department wrote Sunday in a Facebook post. "There are families that have lost their homes and have nothing to send their kids to school with."

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO