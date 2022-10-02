ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
nbc25news.com

Police collecting school supplies, other necessities for victims of Hurricane Ian

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Police are collecting school supplies for both teachers and students on the west coast of Florida following Hurricane Ian. "The goal is to open schools by the end of the week, however, there is a huge need of school supplies," the Boynton Beach Police Department wrote Sunday in a Facebook post. "There are families that have lost their homes and have nothing to send their kids to school with."
FLORIDA STATE
nbc25news.com

American Red Cross of Michigan to give update on Hurricane Ian relief

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Michigan American Red Cross volunteers traveled across the region to offer support and comfort to those effected by Hurricane Ian. Support: Michigan Red Cross volunteers head to Florida to prep community for Hurricane Ian. Members of the Michigan Red Cross region are expected to provide an...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
nbc25news.com

Ian is long gone but water keeps rising in central Florida

GENEVA, Fla. (AP) — Residents in central Florida donned fishing waders, boots and bug spray and canoed or kayaked to their homes on streets where floodwaters continued rising Sunday despite it being four days since Hurricane Ian tore through the state. The waters flooded homes and streets that had...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
nbc25news.com

Gun "accidently discharges" at Oxford Middle School, says school district

OXFORD, Mich. - The Oxford School District has announced that a gun accidently discharged inside of an Oxford Middle School bathroom on Monday. The superintendent said in a letter that the incident happened on October 3rd. According to the letter, an Oxford Middle School security guard's weapon accidently went off...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Looting#Sheriff
nbc25news.com

FOOD ALERT: Farm in Michigan used human waste to treat produce, officials warn

LANSING, Mich. - A Michigan farm used human waster to treat produce, and officials are warning the public. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) is advising consumers not to eat any Kuntry Gardens produce or products containing produce from Kuntry Gardens of Homer, MI, as it may be contaminated with raw, untreated human waste. All product is expected to be labeled under the name Kuntry Gardens.
HOMER, MI
nbc25news.com

'Forever chemicals' in deer, fish challenge hunters, tourism

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Wildlife agencies in the U.S. are finding elevated levels of a class of toxic chemicals in game animals such as deer — and that's prompting health advisories in some places where hunting and fishing are ways of life and key pieces of the economy.
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

MDHHS offering COVID-19 outpatient treatment locations across the state

LANSING, Mich. – To help remove barriers and ensure more Michiganders have access to COVID-19 outpatient treatments, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is offering a Test to Treat program at 13 locations across the state that offer no-cost testing and telehealth services. “Early access to...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
nbc25news.com

MI COVID-19: Weekly case numbers released, October 4th

MICHIGAN -- The total number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in the state of Michigan is now 2,849,047 with total confirmed and probable deaths at 38,767. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reported 12,880 new cases and 143 deaths on October 4th. The average daily COVID-19...
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

Statewide public school "count day" Wednesday, falls on Jewish high holiday

PORTAGE, Mich. — Wednesday is one of the state's annual student "count days," which determines per-pupil funding levels for every public school district statewide. This year, the Fall "count day" coincides with Yom Kippur, one of the two most important holidays on the Jewish calendar. Michigan count day: Whitmer's...
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

Record numbers of Michigan voters request absentee ballots

More than 1.5 million Michigan voters have requested absentee ballots for Nov. 8 election, that according to the Michigan Secretary of State office. Five weeks before the general election, more than 1.5 million Michigan voters have requested absentee ballots, already surpassing the 1.16 million absentee ballots cast in the 2018 general election.
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

AAA: Average Michigan gas prices rise above $4/gallon once again

DEARBORN, Mich. - The pain at the pump continues for Michiganders. Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $4.17 per gallon for regular unleaded. That is according to AAA. Motorists are paying an average of $62 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; an increase of about $11 from...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy