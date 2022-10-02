ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Bailey Zappe makes debut as Brian Hoyer exits with injury against Packers

By Khari Thompson
 3 days ago

Brian Hoyer has left the Patriots' game against the Packers in the first quarter, and rookie fourth-round pick Bailey Zappe is in at quarterback.

Hoyer took a hard sack on the Patriots' second drive from Rashan Gary after Isaiah Wynn appeared to miss his blocking assignment and went to the blue medical tent after the third-down play. He then was seen walking off the field to the locker room and reportedly is being evaluated for a head injury. The veteran quarterback was 5-for-6 passing for 37 yards at that point.

Zappe's first drive went three-and-out after multiple penalties on the offense, and his first pass attempt was incomplete to Rhamondre Stevenson on third down.

