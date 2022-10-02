ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady had a very simple - and accurate! - message for Patrick Mahomes in postgame handshake

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. Patrick Mahomes went into Tampa Bay on Sunday night and did just about everything he wanted to do against Tom Brady and the Bucs as his three touchdown passes led the Chiefs to an easy 41-31 win over the team that beat them on the very same field a few years ago in Super Bowl 57.
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Postgame Handshake Video

Tom Brady took the loss in Sunday night's Super Bowl XL rematch. And while he kept things relatively short with Patrick Mahomes after the game, the 15-time Pro Bowler let the young Patrick Mahomes know that he played great and to keep it up. The NFL world reacted to the...
NFL World Reacts To In-Game Television Analyst Suggestion

Rules analysts like former referee Mike Pereira are now an established part of NFL broadcasts. Front Office Sports' Mike McCarthy posed an interesting question in his new column: is it time for networks to add injury analysts/experts to their NFL broadcasts?. Obviously, this is a complicated topic, and it's not...
CAA Signs Fox Sports’ Erin Andrews

Erin Andrews, the popular sportscaster who has worked for ESPN and Fox Sports while also co-hosting ABC’s long-running “Dancing With The Stars,” has tapped CAA for representation. Andrews, who has been with Fox Sports since 2012, has been a critical part of some of its biggest coverage plans, including three Super Bowls, ten NFC Championships, and the 2014 and 2015 World Series and All-Star Games. She will be the lead sideline reporter for Fox’s coverage of both Super Bowl LVIII and LIX. She is also involved in other ventures. In 2019, she launched WEAR by Erin Andrews, a NFL licensed-apparel line. Her...
