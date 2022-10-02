Marcus Peters melts down on sideline after Ravens' defense melts down on the field

The Baltimore Ravens have now lost five straight home games, which is a franchise record. They have also lost two games this season in which they had a lead of at least 17 points. There was Baltimore’s Week 2 loss to the Miami Dolphins, in which the defense busted coverages all over the place and were unable to maintain a 35-14 lead late in the third quarter, and lost, 42-38. And then on Sunday, Baltimore lost 23-20 to the Buffalo Bills, despite a 20-3 second-quarter lead.

In both instances, Baltimore’s defense was unable to keep a lead. It wasn’t pretty in the Bills’ case, but Josh Allen came out of the tunnel in the second half looking enough like the Josh Allen we’re used to, to make the difference in the game. Allen threw a four-yard touchdown pass to receiver Isaiah McKenzie, ran for an 11-yard touchdown, and set things up for two Tyler Bass field goals, including the game-winner from 21 yards out as time expired.

Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters was Not At All Happy about his team’s meltdown on the field, so he decided to get all volcanic on the sideline.

It’s possible that Peters was upset about the decision by Harbaugh to go for it on fourth-and-goal from the Buffalo two-yard line with 4:15 left in the game. Lamar Jackson thought he had receiver Devin Duvernay open in the right corner of the end zone on a scramble drill; Jackson didn’t see safety Jordan Poyer scream over from the middle of the field to come up with the interception.

The answer is zero. There are no safeties better than Jordan Poyer.

The Bills took the ball at their own 20-yard line and ground down the clock, the Ravens never got the ball back, and Peters was not having any of it. Not a great day for Baltimore’s NFL team.