Chicago, IL

Chicago Bears' chaotic final play ends in turnover

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
The Chicago Bears offense is going nowhere … per usual.

If you are looking for a microcosm of the season, just check out the Cal Band play they tried at the end of Sunday’s 20-12 loss to the New York Giants:

Another look that is more like trying to navigate one of those traffic circles everyone loves in New Jersey.

In case you are scoring at home:

3rd & 4 at CHI 33

(0:03 – 4th) (Shotgun) J.Fields pass short right to T.Ebner to CHI 35 for 2 yards. Lateral to E.St. Brown to CHI 44 for 9 yards. FUMBLES, touched at CHI 44, recovered by CHI-J.Fields at CHI 39. J.Fields to CHI 36 for -3 yards. Lateral to E.St. Brown to CHI 44 for 8 yards. Lateral to T.Ebner to NYG 44 for 12 yards (J.Ward). FUMBLES (J.Ward), recovered by CHI-L.Patrick at NYG 46. L.Patrick to CHI 48 for -6 yards. Lateral to J.Fields to CHI 49 for 1 yard. Lateral to T.Jenkins to CHI 46 for -3 yards (T.Crowder). FUMBLES (T.Crowder), touched at CHI 45, recovered by CHI-T.Ebner at CHI 41. T.Ebner to CHI 32 for -9 yards. FUMBLES, touched at CHI 32, RECOVERED by NYG-D.Belton at CHI 28

