WJAC TV
Florida gubernatorial debate postponed due to Hurricane Ian, will be held later in October
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — The gubernatorial debate between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and challenger Charlie Crist hosted by WPEC is being postponed due to the continuing recovery from the devastation left by Hurricane Ian. The debate, which was originally scheduled for Oct. 12 in Fort Pierce, is...
WJAC TV
PSP: Dump truck driver killed after being ejected in crash along Route 119 in Indiana Co.
Indiana County, PA (WJAC) — State police say a 57-year-old Marion Center man was killed Tuesday morning after crashing a dump truck along Route 119 in White Township, Indiana County. Investigators say troopers were dispatched to the area of Route 119 and Wayne Ave. around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday for...
