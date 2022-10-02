Volunteer network helping CPS provide tutoring, arts education, and counseling

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Public schools are often asked to be all things to all students, regardless of whether they have the resources. That’s where the nonprofit Communities in Schools of Chicago (CIS) steps in.

CIS provides programs — with the help of its many partners — for things like tutoring, arts and even counseling.

On Wednesday, CIS will host a school resource fair for Chicago Public Schools students at Malcolm X College on the Near West Side .

Robin Koelsch is director of partnerships for CIS. Koelsch said after two years of disrupted school life because of COVID, the need for mental health counseling is there.

“Certainly, that need is great,” Koelsch said. And we see it in all of our schools, I would say, that need has been rising, and we’re rising to meet that challenge.”

But, Ylonda Ware, Counselor at Henderson Elementary Schools, said for the most part, the kids — and teachers — are happy to be back in school and ready for the rough spots.

“You’re watching them grow up, but we’ve learned to embrace each other and our relationships, and as we grow — you know, we’ve had ups and downs, and challenges, but again, we’re family,” Ware said.

Therese Marske, program coordinator for Math Motivators, said her group specializes in in-person and online tutoring. She said their most frequent requests are for the ability to cover more grades.

To do that, Marske said the biggest item on her wish list is “more volunteers.”

Improving school resources takes center stage on WBBM’s “At Issue” program this weekend and you can hear more Sunday evening at 9:30.

