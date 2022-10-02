ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

WLOS.com

Work to begin Monday on Asheville's Merrimon Avenue

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Changes are coming to Merrimon Avenue in Asheville, starting Monday evening, Oct. 10. NCDOT will begin converting the four-lane pattern to a three-lane pattern. The new configuration from Midland Road to W.T. Weaver Boulevard will consist of a northbound lane, a southbound lane, a center turn lane and bike lanes in both directions.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Vigil for unsolved Asheville murders planned for Friday

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An anti-violence group will hold a rally and vigil for unsolved murders in Asheville. The group Society Against Violence Everywhere (SAVE) is run by Teresa Mosley. In July, her son, Keith Mosley Jr, was shot and killed, and her husband was killed in 2015. She...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Asheville police ask public for help locating man last seen in September

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing man. Tyler Nathaniel Grant, 25, was last seen around 8:50 a.m. on Sept. 30, 2022, in the area of State Street and Hanover Street in West Asheville, police say. He is described as a white male, 5 feet 8 inches, about 140 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Officials say his family is concerned for his welfare.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
WLOS.com

Use that Buncombe County library card for a ticket to adventure

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County Public Libraries is expanding readers' experiences. The library system is giving card holders access to free passes for local museums and attractions. It’s called a ZOOM pass, and people can check them out with their library cards. ZOOM pass has added Team...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Missing: 29-year-old man last seen driving in Forest City

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person, Robert Thomas Watts. Authorities say Watts was last seen near Harrill Dairy Road in Forest City driving a light blue 2008 Honda CRV with NC License Plate of JFT-3783.
FOREST CITY, NC
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — The City of Asheville will be cleaning up several homeless camps along I-240 Tuesday after giving residents at the camps notice to relocate last week. Many had been camping behind Haywood Street Church, which has been a long-time safe haven for many who feel displaced. The church says it has experienced an increasing number of people needing a place to camp.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

5 farms, 1 camp up for conservation in Buncombe County

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County commissioners will vote on six conservation easement projects this week. The projects would protect five farms in Asheville, Barnardsville, Leicester and Weaverville. Commissioners will also be voting on an easement purchase for 234 acres at Camp Woodson in Black Mountain in collaboration with Conserving Carolina.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

County clash game to be played in Waynesville after all

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Haywood County's big rivalry football game between Tuscola and Pisgah high schools will be played on Tuscola’s field at Weatherby Stadium in Waynesville. Pisgah had floated the idea of hosting the County Clash game at Bethel Middle School closer to its hometown of...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Asheville murder suspect to be featured in nationwide report

WLOS — An Asheville murder suspect will be featured on Investigation Discovery this week. In Pursuit with John Walsh will feature fugitive Diontae Whitson in its next episode, titled “A Broken Bond,” airing on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, on Investigation Discovery and streaming the same day on discovery+.
ASHEVILLE, NC

