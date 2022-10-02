Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
It's like starting from square one, homeless say as more camps closed in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Last week, the city of Asheville gave notice to residents of several homeless camps along Interstate 240 that they needed to relocate as the city will be cleaning up the sites by Tuesday. The few who remained at the encampments on Monday said they were...
WLOS.com
Work to begin Monday on Asheville's Merrimon Avenue
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Changes are coming to Merrimon Avenue in Asheville, starting Monday evening, Oct. 10. NCDOT will begin converting the four-lane pattern to a three-lane pattern. The new configuration from Midland Road to W.T. Weaver Boulevard will consist of a northbound lane, a southbound lane, a center turn lane and bike lanes in both directions.
WLOS.com
Vigil for unsolved Asheville murders planned for Friday
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An anti-violence group will hold a rally and vigil for unsolved murders in Asheville. The group Society Against Violence Everywhere (SAVE) is run by Teresa Mosley. In July, her son, Keith Mosley Jr, was shot and killed, and her husband was killed in 2015. She...
WLOS.com
Asheville police ask public for help locating man last seen in September
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing man. Tyler Nathaniel Grant, 25, was last seen around 8:50 a.m. on Sept. 30, 2022, in the area of State Street and Hanover Street in West Asheville, police say. He is described as a white male, 5 feet 8 inches, about 140 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Officials say his family is concerned for his welfare.
WLOS.com
Haywood County relieved to be spared by Ian, sets sight on providing aid to those in need
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — As previous severe weather events --most recently the flooding from remnants of Tropical Storm Fred's in 2021 -- have kept the people of Haywood County on edge anytime it rains, its community can sleep a little sounder now that Ian has passed. Businesses and...
WLOS.com
Hendersonville's little-known stories, architecture shared on guided history walks
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — People in Hendersonville took part in a guided history walk Sunday morning, Oct. 2 along Main Street. The walks only happen a couple times each year. Each person who walked got to learn about Hendersonville's history and architecture -- nearly 200 years of it. Hendersonville...
WLOS.com
Veterinary Emergency Group opens pet ER on Hendersonville Road in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A pet ER opened Monday in Asheville to help furry friends in need. The Veterinary Emergency Group hospital offers 24/7 emergency care to a variety of animals, including dogs, cats, chickens, goats and more. Pet owners are allowed to stay with their animals throughout all...
WLOS.com
Groundbreaking for $80 million industrial park scheduled for this week
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A new $80 million industrial park is set to break ground this week in Henderson County. The Blue Ridge Commerce Center groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, at 337 McMurray Road in Flat Rock. The Blue Ridge Commerce...
WLOS.com
Use that Buncombe County library card for a ticket to adventure
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County Public Libraries is expanding readers' experiences. The library system is giving card holders access to free passes for local museums and attractions. It’s called a ZOOM pass, and people can check them out with their library cards. ZOOM pass has added Team...
WLOS.com
6 conservation easement projects get approval of Buncombe County commissioners
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County commissioners approved a budget amendment Tuesday night establishing six conservation easements totaling about 590 acres. Commissioners approved $384,000 for the projects. The work aligns with the county’s goal of preserving farmland and environmentally sensitive tracts.
WLOS.com
Missing: 29-year-old man last seen driving in Forest City
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person, Robert Thomas Watts. Authorities say Watts was last seen near Harrill Dairy Road in Forest City driving a light blue 2008 Honda CRV with NC License Plate of JFT-3783.
WLOS.com
Downtown Asheville abortion rally works to protect access throughout NC
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — On Monday evening, many local leaders gathered for a Reproductive Justice Rally at The Orange Peel in downtown Asheville. The event was an effort to rally for the right to choose in North Carolina. Rally organizers said not supporting abortion access is out of touch...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The City of Asheville will be cleaning up several homeless camps along I-240 Tuesday after giving residents at the camps notice to relocate last week. Many had been camping behind Haywood Street Church, which has been a long-time safe haven for many who feel displaced. The church says it has experienced an increasing number of people needing a place to camp.
WLOS.com
5 farms, 1 camp up for conservation in Buncombe County
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County commissioners will vote on six conservation easement projects this week. The projects would protect five farms in Asheville, Barnardsville, Leicester and Weaverville. Commissioners will also be voting on an easement purchase for 234 acres at Camp Woodson in Black Mountain in collaboration with Conserving Carolina.
WLOS.com
County clash game to be played in Waynesville after all
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Haywood County's big rivalry football game between Tuscola and Pisgah high schools will be played on Tuscola’s field at Weatherby Stadium in Waynesville. Pisgah had floated the idea of hosting the County Clash game at Bethel Middle School closer to its hometown of...
WLOS.com
Asheville murder suspect to be featured in nationwide report
WLOS — An Asheville murder suspect will be featured on Investigation Discovery this week. In Pursuit with John Walsh will feature fugitive Diontae Whitson in its next episode, titled “A Broken Bond,” airing on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, on Investigation Discovery and streaming the same day on discovery+.
WLOS.com
Delivery of ambulances delayed 2-3 years by supply chain issues, Haywood official says
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Ambulances play an important role in keeping people safe. But Haywood County EMS officials said, because of economic realities, it’s taking a lot longer for new ambulances to be delivered. Emergency officials said the delays in getting new ambulances delivered are the same issue...
WLOS.com
"All hands on deck" NC organizations head down to Florida to help in the aftermath of Ian
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Several Western North Carolina nonprofit organizations have crews on the ground in Florida where communities are recovering from Hurricane Ian. Volunteers from Hearts with Hands packed a tractor-trailer full of supplies to be shipped to Florida Monday evening. Over the weekend, volunteers packed more...
WLOS.com
Second person dies following two-vehicle crash on Patton Avenue, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A second person has died from their injuries following a crash involving two vehicles in Asheville. The Asheville Police Department (APD) says Robert Gantt, 87, who had been operating a 2000 Saturn when it crossed into oncoming eastbound traffic on Patton Avenue on Sept. 30, has died.
WLOS.com
One year later, police urge anyone with info on deadly hit-and-run to come forward
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A year after a bicyclist was struck and killed by a car in Asheville, police are continuing to urge anyone who might have any information on the incident to come forward. Authorities say 46-year-old Joe Marsh was struck on Hendersonville Road between Cedarcliff Road and...
