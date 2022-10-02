ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Jets rally to ruin Kenny Pickett's Steelers debut

By Barry Werner
 3 days ago
Kenny Pickett came off the bench for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Zach Wilson returned to the New York Jets’ lineup on Sunday in the Steel City.

In the end — and we mean late in the game — the Jets used a fourth-quarter rally to down the Steelers, 24-20.

They are 2-0 on the road for the first time in 2015 with the win that was their second in 10 visits to Pittsburgh.

Wilson and the Jets trailed 20-10 in the fourth quarter after Pickett’s second short TD run.

However, Wilson, the second-year QB from BYU, led drives of 81 and 65 yards as the Jets made their second comeback against an AFC North team in 2022.

They pulled off a miracle rally for their first victory at Cleveland in Week 2.

The Jets are now done their games with the AFC North foes, having split them.

The winning TD came on a 2-yard run by rookie Breece Hall.

Wilson threw for 252 yards and a TD. He also caught a touchdown pass from Braxton Berrios.

Mitch Trubisky started for the Steelers but was ineffective and replaced.

Pickett was 10-of-13 for 120 yards and 3 picks, the last one on a Hail Mary as the game ended.

The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Chiefs scored a TD on a very clever trick play that had NFL fans in awe

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are taking it to Tom Brady and the Bucs tonight in Tampa in a rematch of Super Bowl 55 that is being played on the very same field. Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense has been on fire all night long but the coolest (OK, maybe second coolest) TD that they scored came on a play in which Mahomes didn’t touch the ball at all.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Action News Jax

John Harbaugh on heated sideline exchange with Marcus Peters: 'I hope he still loves me'

Things got heated on the Ravens sideline after a collapse from a 17-point lead in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills. As time wound down ahead of Tyler Bass' game-winning field goal for the Bills, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and cornerback Marcus Peters got into it on the sideline. A CBS camera caught Harbaugh saying something to Peters that Peters clearly didn't appreciate. Peters then slammed his helmet to the turf and had to be held back as he tried to approach the Ravens head coach.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Ray Rice Back With Ravens Teammates: NFL World Reacts

On Monday night, the Baltimore Ravens honored a legendary Raven in his retirement. Longtime Raven Jimmy Smith announced his retirement and was welcomed alongside a bevy of former Ravens to celebrate. Among them was former running back Ray Rice. Despite his unceremonious exit from the Ravens organization, Rice was welcomed...
BALTIMORE, MD
