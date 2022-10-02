Jets rally to ruin Kenny Pickett's Steelers debut

Kenny Pickett came off the bench for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Zach Wilson returned to the New York Jets’ lineup on Sunday in the Steel City.

In the end — and we mean late in the game — the Jets used a fourth-quarter rally to down the Steelers, 24-20.

They are 2-0 on the road for the first time in 2015 with the win that was their second in 10 visits to Pittsburgh.

Wilson and the Jets trailed 20-10 in the fourth quarter after Pickett’s second short TD run.

However, Wilson, the second-year QB from BYU, led drives of 81 and 65 yards as the Jets made their second comeback against an AFC North team in 2022.

They pulled off a miracle rally for their first victory at Cleveland in Week 2.

The Jets are now done their games with the AFC North foes, having split them.

The winning TD came on a 2-yard run by rookie Breece Hall.

Wilson threw for 252 yards and a TD. He also caught a touchdown pass from Braxton Berrios.

Mitch Trubisky started for the Steelers but was ineffective and replaced.

Pickett was 10-of-13 for 120 yards and 3 picks, the last one on a Hail Mary as the game ended.