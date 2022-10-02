Bloomsburg, Pa.— The last day of the Bloomsburg Fair was held yesterday and featured plenty of fair fun and a demolition derby and truck and tractor pull to cap off the nine-day event. This year marked the 167th annual fair, which has grown well beyond the small agricultural fair that began in 1855. Nearly 367,000 people from across the northeast and other regions attended the fair this year, according to the fair's website. That's down slightly from the 369,791 in 2021.

BLOOMSBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO