High profile volunteer lends a hand in a local food kitchen
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A high profile volunteer helped serve hotmeals to those who need it. Bishop Joseph bambera helped serve those who stopped by the Saint Francis of Assisi Kitchen on Tuesday. The kitchen has been open and serving those in need in the community for over 40 years, and the kitchen provides […]
Walking through a work of pumpkin art in Wyoming County
TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — One by one, Sherri Kukuchka stacks and arranges thousands of pumpkins of all different shapes, sizes, and colors. The end result: scenes like one spanning Creekside Gardens in Eaton Township, near Tunkhannock. "In a mosaic, you're using lots of different pieces and putting them together, like...
'CHOP' helps feed families in Bradford County
TOWANDA, Pa. — Cars line up outside Child Hunger Outreach Partners, also known as CHOP. The organization holds a produce distribution once each week. It prepares 350 assorted meal kits. The distribution is free, and everyone is eligible to receive food. "We are handing out fresh produce that we...
Preparing for this weekend's Walk to End Alzheimer's
MOOSIC, Pa. — It was a rainy day at PNC Field in Moosic on Tuesday, but still, officials with the Alzheimer's Association were doing last-minute preparations for this weekend's Walk to End Alzheimer's. "As a caregiver for my father who was living with the disease, this is not only...
Founder of Pocono Wildlife Rehab Center retires
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — After 40 years of rehabilitating injured or orphaned wildlife and educating the public, Kathy Uhler of the Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center is retiring. "I started wildlife rehabilitating after doing an internship when I was at ESU. It grew into Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation Center,...
Painting Pittston Pink
PITTSTON, Pa. — Runners were off Saturday for the 9th annual Paint Pittston Pink 5K and Fun Run that looped around the city, all decked out for the cause. It's a great time. We have all our runners all our walkers out here to support our organization. It's a great time to run for, it's a great time to volunteer for, and really it's just a great place to be today," said Paul Stevenson, volunteer.
Salvation Army in need of bell ringers
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — They are sights and sounds that go hand and hand with the holiday — the iconic red kettle and a smiling person ringing a bell. But this year, The Salvation Army of East Stroudsburg is struggling to find bell ringers. Maj. John Wheeler says...
Buddy Walk held in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — The ARC of Northeastern PA held a Buddy Walk Sunday to celebrate Down syndrome awareness. The walk at Veteran's Memorial Stadium also included games, food, pony rides, live music, and more. Newswatch 16's Jon Meyer was the emcee. The Buddy Walk was established in 1995 by...
The Wall That Heals stops in Bradford County
SAYRE, Pa. — Stretching 375 feet in length, The Wall That Heals honors soldiers who died fighting in the Vietnam War. It is a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial found in Washington DC, and is currently on display in Sayre's Riverfront Park. "It is The Wall That Heals....
Crowds enjoy another day of the Fall Festival
LUZERNE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Plenty of people turned out for a weekend to a two day, Fall Harvest Festival in Luzerne County. They checked out more than 40 vendors who sold everything from arts and crafts, to food and other treats. After more than one thousand people attended on the first day, the Event […]
Gallery: Last day of the Bloomsburg Fair
Bloomsburg, Pa.— The last day of the Bloomsburg Fair was held yesterday and featured plenty of fair fun and a demolition derby and truck and tractor pull to cap off the nine-day event. This year marked the 167th annual fair, which has grown well beyond the small agricultural fair that began in 1855. Nearly 367,000 people from across the northeast and other regions attended the fair this year, according to the fair's website. That's down slightly from the 369,791 in 2021.
The Poconos Gets Pickled Again
The Poconos are home to numerous festivals, events, and celebrations but the Pickle Me Poconos Festival, run and organized by our very own Pocono Chamber of Commerce, is one that always seems to be a big dill.
Food pantry helps growing number of families in need
OLYPHANT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A food pantry in Olyphant is helping meet the growing need in the community. Volunteers at Rescue and Restore Church were bagging up, and handed out fresh produce, meat, milk, snacks and more on Monday. The food is donated to the church’s food ministry by Weinburg Food Bank. They’re seeing […]
Honeybee Harvest at Nay Aug Park
SCRANTON, Pa. — A different kind of fall festival took place in Scranton Sunday, and this one was all about bees. The Greenhouse Project hosted the celebration of honeybee and harvest season at Nay Aug Park in the city. The Greenhouse Project is a public charity that educates people...
Carbon woman celebrates 100th birthday at The Palmerton
When an opportunity presents itself, take it. That approach has served Ferne Rock just fine for 100 years. When asked if she has any secrets to life, Rock was frank in her beliefs. “If you want to do something in life, do it,” Rock said. “Don’t wait, just make it...
Cake competition in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — In Luzerne County, a fall festival was held to raise money for the first responders and the Wyoming Valley Children's Association. The fair at the Luzerne Fire Hall featured 40 food and craft vendors, face painting and crafts, as well as a basket raffle. It...
Dashing gentlemen ‘Paint Pittston Pink’ in high heels
PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s not the footwear you’d expect to wear in a foot race, but high heels were all the fashion for a popular breast cancer fundraiser. Paint Pittston Pink held its annual “Gentlemen’s Dash” on Saturday in Center City Pittston. The fundraiser carries on a tradition that began in 2014. University […]
Donation drive for hurricane victims
SHAVERTOWN, Pa. — AMP Global Strategies in Shavertown is collecting items for those struggling after Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida's southwest coast last week. The company is asking for donations of bottled water and non-perishable food items. "So as the power's starting to come on, something they can eat...
Historical fall festival in Luzerne County
WYOMING, Pa. — The festival at the Swetland Homestead in Wyoming featured crafters who showed their skills in wood carving, wheat weaving, blacksmithing, and much more. There were also demonstrations of soap making and quilting. Organizers say it's a great learning experience for everyone. I mean, it's one thing...
Silent disco planned as part of Scranton Fringe Festival
SCRANTON, Pa. — It will look like a party on Friday night in Scranton, but it won't sound like one unless you're wearing a special set of headphones. "It's a dance party where you're curating your own experience. We provide the headset. There'll be three channels, with totally different playlists playing simultaneously," said Conor Kelly O'Brien, co-founder and executive director of the Scranton Fringe Festival.
