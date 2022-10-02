Read full article on original website
Related
radionwtn.com
Frances Crowell
Mrs. Frances Crowell, 84, of Union City, passed away Monday morning at the Obion County Nursing Home. Funeral services for Mrs. Crowell will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Wednesday in the chapel of Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Obion County Memorial Gardens.
radionwtn.com
Obion Co. Central Homecoming Court Named
Troy, Tenn.–Congratulations to the 2022 Obion County Central High School Football Homecoming royalty. Karli Taylor was crowned Queen at Friday’s game. From left: Sophomore Maid Hannah Taylor, Senior Second Maid Alexis Alexander, Senior First Maid Brylee Brown, Queen Karli Taylor, Junior Maid Sara Beth Key, and Freshman Maid Hartleigh-Jo Cary.
radionwtn.com
Bill Dunning
Mr. Bill Dunning, 83, of Union City, passed away Sunday night at his home. Memorial services for Mr. Dunning will be conducted 12:00 p.m. Thursday at South Fulton Baptist Church. Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
WBBJ
Community remembers legacy of James “Super” Wolfe
JACKSON, Tenn. — James Wolfe had many different names in the Jackson community, but he was most commonly referred to as “Super Wolfe.” The nickname came from his time playing football at Lane College in the 60s and it followed him into radio. While playing for Lane College, he earned an All American honor in Football in 1972 and made “Who’s Who” in American colleges and universities. He also pledged Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity in 1970, because he firmly “believes in culture for service and service to humanity.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
radionwtn.com
Deanna Chappell
Mrs. Deanna Chappell, 73, of Troy, passed away Sunday morning at her residence. Mrs. Chappell was born in Dresden, TN on May 16, 1949 to the late Gordon Adams and the late Hallie Mae (Kennedy) Adams. Mrs. Chappell was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Charles Adams.
radionwtn.com
Storytime In Atkins-Porter Garden Draws Crowd
Paris, Tenn.–Lori Barrow of the Paris BPU had everyone’s attention reading a book about watertowers at the W.G. Rhea Library Storytime at the Atkins-Porter Neighborhood Botanical Garden Tuesday morning. This week is Public Power Week and the BPU has many community activities, including the free cookout for everyone Thursday in downtown Paris. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
radionwtn.com
Big Bass Bash Moved To September 2023 At Kentucky Lake
Buchanan, Tenn.– The Association of Collegiate anglers is constantly searching for ways to benefit the anglers and help grow the sport of collegiate bass fishing. Following a successful Bass Pro Shops Big Bass Bash presented by Berkley at Kentucky Lake two weeks ago, the ACA has decided to move the 2023 installment of this event from this upcoming spring to the fall of 2023. Next year’s Bass Pro Shops Big Bass Bash presented by Berkley will now be contested on September 23-24, 2023 at Kentucky Lake in Henry County and Paris, TN.
radionwtn.com
Humphreys Returns To Henry County Schools
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County School System welcomes back Kenneth Humphreys as director for the middle school choir program. He joins Jeremy O’Neal, who is currently working with middle school students in the district’s after school programs. Rev. Humphrey retired a few years ago as over 30 years...
RELATED PEOPLE
radionwtn.com
Reception Honors Lee School History
Paris, Tenn.–Ray Harding reads a history of long-time Lee School Principal Charlie McGehee’s career at Sunday’s reception at the Paris Academy of the Arts. The Academy is now home to the former Lee School and a commemoration of the school’s history was held along with a dedication of Room 2 to Miss McGehee by Ray and Noragene Harding. The late Miss McGehee is honored with the school bell she rang every day at school, along with a framed photo of her and plaque on the Room 2 door, which is now the Academy office. (Marsha Banasiewicz photo).
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries, Oct 3, 2022
Martha Joan “Momma Jo” Barnes, 92, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. She was born July 6, 1930, in Metropolis, Illinois, to Wylie and Lula (Hill) Parker. She was a seamstress, and a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ. In addition to her parents, she...
radionwtn.com
Lakewood Games To Be Played At Grove Until New Bleachers Installed
Paris, Tenn.–Lakewood School officials are happy to announce that the Lakewood Eagles’ gym is getting new bleachers along with its new gym floor. Installation of the bleachers was to have happened over Fall break, but due to a construction delay, the installation now will be over Thanksgiving break.
radionwtn.com
Weather Perfect For 38th Oktoberfest
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Fairgrounds was crowded all day Saturday for the 38th Oktoberfest sponsored by Holy Cross Catholic Church. Activities including a petting zoo, pony rides, 5K run, bake sale, dozens of arts and crafts vendors, and good food kept everyone busy and entertained. Not to mention that the weather was perfect. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
IN THIS ARTICLE
radionwtn.com
Canines (And Even Felines) Gather For Blessing Of The Pets
Paris, Tenn.–Who says dogs and cats don’t get along? Dozens of canines of all ages, shapes and sizes and even a few cats showed up for Monday evening’s Blessing of the Pets at Atkins-Porter Dog Park in Paris. The Blessing is an annual event sponsored by First Christian Church. In photo, Trixie Terrell, Ruff Jones and Brownie McFarlin crowd around Troy Barrow as he reads the blessing and gets ready to hand out treats. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
radionwtn.com
Terry Wiseman
Mr. Terry Wiseman, 70, of Troy, passed away Saturday night at his home. Funeral services for Mr. Wiseman will be conducted 4:00 p.m. Wednesday at Troy First Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Terrace Hill Cemetery. Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
radionwtn.com
Ethan Torsak To Kick Off Noon On Square
Paris, Tenn.–Noon on the Square will kick off Friday, October 7 with Paris musician Ethan Torsak and food provided by Perry’s BBQ. Noon on the Square is held every Friday in October and sponsored by Commercial Bank & Trust. It draws hundreds to downtown Paris. The events are...
radionwtn.com
Record-Breaking Year For Tourism Celebrated
Memphis, Tenn.–A group representing Obion and Lake Counties attended the 2022 Tennessee Governor’s Conference on Tourism that was held this year at the Renasant Convention Center in Memphis. Included from Discovery Park were Scott Williams, president and CEO; Dr. Emalee Buttrey, director of education and museum experience; Tammy...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
radionwtn.com
Future Bright For UC Golf Team At State
SEVIERVILLE – They came. And they have every intention of returning. Union City’s first-ever venture to the state team golf tournament came with equal parts satisfaction and hope after the youthful Lady Tornadoes finished sixth in the eight-team Class 1A field at the Sevierville Golf Club Tuesday. The...
radionwtn.com
Lorrie Morgan Wows At Sold Out Show
Huntingdon, Tenn.–Country sensation Lorrie Morgan performed a sold out show over the weekend at The Dixie to kick off The Dixie Performing Arts Center’s 17th Season. Opening for Morgan was her son, Jesse Keith Whitley. Next up at The Dixie is Forever Abbey Road, a Beatles’ tribute band, which is already sold out. The show is October 22. Photo by Joel Washburn. To learn more about upcoming performances, visit DixiePAC.net.
thunderboltradio.com
Sheriff dispels social media rumors regarding Dresden football game
Weakley County Sheriff Terry McDade is hoping to dispel rumors that have circulated around Friday night’s McKenzie and Dresden football game. Sheriff McDade says his department and school officials have spent the past four days investigating numerous social media posts that were false. The sheriff says there were never...
WBBJ
Jackson’s new brunch restaurant holds tasting event ahead of opening
JACKSON, Tenn. — Skillet Junction is on its way!. Specializing in brunch foods, it’s a mix where you can get the best of both breakfast and lunch. We were invited to a private tasting event where they shared more information about their opening date and what they will have to offer.
Comments / 4