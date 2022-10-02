Read full article on original website
KC Chiefs force Cole Beasley into retirement
Just three days after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay wideout Cole Beasley decided he would call it a career. Wide receiver Cole Beasley retired from the game of football on Wednesday, and while he never once mentioned the Kansas City Chiefs in his statement saying goodbye to the game he’s infected since 2012, we are pretty sure they loomed large in the decision-making process nonetheless.
Tom Brady news could change the future for the Buccaneers
If Tom Brady is truly about to go through a divorce, perhaps his time with the Buccaneers is not as limited as we once thought. Look, no one on the planet wants to see what Tom Brady is about to go through. Divorces are tough on whole families, and the following months could be very messy for a lot more people than just Brady and Gisele if the divorce does happen.
Watch Bobby Wagner murk a fan who charged the field during Rams vs. 49ers
Watch Bobby Wagner murk a fan who charged the field during Rams vs. 49ers. Fans running across fields during pro sporting events are nothing new but seeing a professional athlete tackle them on the field is a whole other story. During the Los Angeles Rams vs. 49ers Monday Night Football...
Rockets Rookie Tari Eason: Steal of the Draft?
Per the league's preseason general manager survey, Houston Rockets rookie forward Tari Eason could turn out to be the steal of the 2022 draft.
3 Chicago Blackhawks to trade before the regular season starts
The regular season is fast approaching for the 2022-23 Chicago Blackhawks. There are a lot of storylines that will be following this team as they try to rebuild their organization back to the powerhouse that it once was. That is going to take a long time. It seems as if...
Alabama football outcome could affect Auburn and other rumors
The craziness in college football never ends. According to a combination of published rumors, Alabama football head coach, Nick Saban could have a big impact on Auburn’s next hire. More surreal is an attendant claim the Saban influence could cause an escalation in the moves of two SEC programs soon.
College football 2022 Week 6 upset pick, lock, bad bet, and strangest thing
Week 5 of the 2022 college football season saw two more coaches dismissed, and some struggle wins for ranked teams. Week 6, you’re on deck. Through five weeks of the 2022 college football season, we’ve already seen five head coaches lose their jobs (six, if you count Twitter firing Bryan Harsin at Auburn) and it seems there will be more to come.
Dodgers halt losing streak, beat Rockies in final game of season
Freddie Freeman homered among his three hits, Trea Turner homered and singled, and the host Los Angeles Dodgers beat the
This Lakers offseason mistake is already looking even worse
The regular season hasn’t even started and the Los Angeles Lakers offseason mistakes are already looming large. Take the failed efforts to trade Russell Westbrook for example. While the front office is working hard to trade Westbrook, the fact talks are stalling because Rob Pelinka is so hung up on draft capital (giving and receiving) is infuriating.
How Clint Capela Helped Rockets Center Bruno Fernando Find His Path
Words of wisdom from a former member of the Houston Rockets helped guide Bruno Fernando to the first major contact of his NBA career.
Paul Finebaum predicts when Auburn will part with Bryan Harsin
Paul Finebaum doesn’t expect Auburn football to keep head coach Bryan Harsin around much longer with games against Georgia and Ole Miss looming. When will Auburn fire Bryan Harsin? Paul Finebaum has a guess. The ESPN analyst and radio host. “If the end was near last week, the end...
