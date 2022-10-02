OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Environmentalists are asking people to stop feeding waterfowl at local lakes and ponds, saying it causes more harm than good to the animals. Biologists told Fox 25 that people have been dumping 50 pound bags of feed into Lake Hefner and other lakes around the metro, which is actually bad for both the animals and the environment.

