Florida State

KTUL

OSBI looking for leads in case of Oklahoma man last seen in August

FOREST PARK, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking for leads in the case of a missing man. Anyone who saw 40-year-old Jeremy Reagan or his Silver 2011 Nissan Frontier at any point on August 27, 2022, in the area of the Lexington Wildlife Management Area is asked to contact the OSBI.
KTUL

Experts warn Oklahomans to stop feeding ducks, geese

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Environmentalists are asking people to stop feeding waterfowl at local lakes and ponds, saying it causes more harm than good to the animals. Biologists told Fox 25 that people have been dumping 50 pound bags of feed into Lake Hefner and other lakes around the metro, which is actually bad for both the animals and the environment.
KTUL

Veterans head to nation's capital on Oklahoma Warriors Honor Flight

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A group of veterans is flying to Washington D.C. Tuesday to honor the men and women from Oklahoma who put their lives on the line for freedom. The Oklahoma Warriors Honor Flight took off from Tulsa International Airport this morning heading for the nation's capital for the 16-hour round trip.
KTUL

Oklahomans rally for reproductive rights at Scissortail Park

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Hundreds of Oklahomans gathered at Scissortail Park on Sunday to take a stand against laws that impact the health, safety, and well-being of women and girls. The "We Are Rising" campaign is a grassroots movement that's uniting Oklahomans from all political parties to stand up...
