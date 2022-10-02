Read full article on original website
Related
KTUL
OG&E crews continue relief efforts in Florida following Hurricane Ian
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (KOKH) — It's been over a week since 95 OG&E linemen and support personnel were deployed to Florida to help with Hurricane Ian relief. This team has been working around the clock to restore power as quickly and as safely as possible to areas impacted by the hurricane.
KTUL
Man charged with murder in connection to overdose death of Oklahoma woman
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor filed first-degree murder charges against an alleged drug dealer in connection to the 2019 overdose death of an Oklahoma woman. Macee Grabber was 24 years old when she was found dead of an apparent drug overdose at her family’s home....
KTUL
OSBI looking for leads in case of Oklahoma man last seen in August
FOREST PARK, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking for leads in the case of a missing man. Anyone who saw 40-year-old Jeremy Reagan or his Silver 2011 Nissan Frontier at any point on August 27, 2022, in the area of the Lexington Wildlife Management Area is asked to contact the OSBI.
KTUL
'One Pill Can Kill': Green Country mother, school districts raising fentanyl awareness
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — School officials from Broken Arrow and Union are joining together to raise awareness about the dangers of fentanyl with a new campaign with the slogan "One Pill Can Kill." It's been just over a year since the world lost Cole Brown. "Cole was a great...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTUL
Experts warn Oklahomans to stop feeding ducks, geese
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Environmentalists are asking people to stop feeding waterfowl at local lakes and ponds, saying it causes more harm than good to the animals. Biologists told Fox 25 that people have been dumping 50 pound bags of feed into Lake Hefner and other lakes around the metro, which is actually bad for both the animals and the environment.
KTUL
Veterans head to nation's capital on Oklahoma Warriors Honor Flight
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A group of veterans is flying to Washington D.C. Tuesday to honor the men and women from Oklahoma who put their lives on the line for freedom. The Oklahoma Warriors Honor Flight took off from Tulsa International Airport this morning heading for the nation's capital for the 16-hour round trip.
KTUL
Oklahomans rally for reproductive rights at Scissortail Park
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Hundreds of Oklahomans gathered at Scissortail Park on Sunday to take a stand against laws that impact the health, safety, and well-being of women and girls. The "We Are Rising" campaign is a grassroots movement that's uniting Oklahomans from all political parties to stand up...
KTUL
Oklahoma wheat farmers devastated by heat conditions while scientists develop solutions
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Drought conditions in Oklahoma, especially in the western part of the state, are having severe impacts on farmers but scientists at Oklahoma State University want to help farmers even through the toughest weather conditions. Normally this time of year fields are filled with crops...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTUL
Gov. Stitt signs bill to prevent gender transition services at OU Children's Hospital
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill on Tuesday that blocks funding to prevent gender transition services for minors at Oklahoma Children’s Hospital at OU Health. The bill, SB 3XX, went into effect immediately with Stitt's signature. “By signing this bill today we are taking...
Comments / 0