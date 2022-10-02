Read full article on original website
Related
WLOS.com
Search and rescue efforts still underway across hard-hit parts of Florida
WASHINGTON (TND) — Search efforts for survivors of Hurricane Ian are growing more desperate nearly a week after the storm first made landfall. The state is prioritizing rescue efforts until they're confident that those missing have been accounted for. There is not a confirmed number of missing people at this point but officials in the state confirmed that the death toll — which has reportedly reached more than 100 — is still climbing.
WLOS.com
Active school shooter hoax made across SC stems from TikTok challenge, officials say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Schools across South Carolina Wednesday morning received shocking calls that were threatening and/or notifying officers of "shots fired" in the facilities. After hours of investigating, officials now say this is part of a "TikTok prank" where someone calls a school threatening to “shoot them...
WLOS.com
Homeless pets impacted by Hurricane Ian transported to shelters nationwide
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WWMT) — The BISSELL Pet Foundation is continuing to show support to the state of Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Due to road closures, more than 100 Florida pets were flown by a local pilot to safety, foundation organizers said. Pets will then make their...
WLOS.com
Washed away, stranded & beaten: Photos show Grand Strand days after Hurricane Ian impact
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — Hurricane Ian spread rain and high winds across the area Friday, causing damage and flooding in some areas. We are continuing to follow up on damage seen throughout the area, and updates from emergency, statewide and local officials throughout the area will be added below.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Officials say more than 60 people are now confirmed dead in the wake of Hurricane Ian, with the majority of the fatalities in Florida and some in North Carolina. Officials say they expect the death toll to continue to rise as searchers move through the destruction. More than 600,000 homes and businesses in Florida are still without power, but that’s down from the peak of 2.6 million.
WLOS.com
Downtown Asheville abortion rally works to protect access throughout NC
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — On Monday evening, many local leaders gathered for a Reproductive Justice Rally at The Orange Peel in downtown Asheville. The event was an effort to rally for the right to choose in North Carolina. Rally organizers said not supporting abortion access is out of touch...
WLOS.com
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers surveys beaches for sand lost after Ian
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — After a tropical storm or hurricane moves through the Lowcountry, the Charleston District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conducts a survey on beaches through South Carolina to measure how much sand was lost. In the wake of Hurricane Ian, data was collected...
WLOS.com
Officials advise caution as WNC wildlife oral rabies vaccine program starts Oct. 6
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Health officials are urging the public to be aware as oral rabies vaccine for wild raccoons will be distributed in western North Carolina counties beginning Thursday, Oct. 6. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services partners with the U.S. Department of Agriculture for this...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLOS.com
'Hocus Pocus 2' could 'unleash hell on your kids,' Texas mom warns in viral post
TROY, Texas (TND) — A mother in Texas is gaining social media attention after warning parents that watching the new "Hocus Pocus 2" movie could be spiritually harmful to their families. The 1993 cult classic "Hocus Pocus" is a Disney Halloween movie starring Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah...
WLOS.com
Winter is coming...and so are the "normal winter coughs and colds," one doctor says
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — COVID-19 numbers in North Carolina are trending downward. Currently, 12 counties in the state are at "High risk of illness" and are straining the health care system. That's down from 21 the week before, according to the state health department's online COVID dashboard. But...
WLOS.com
Gas prices in South Carolina see increase of nearly 7 cents per gallon, GasBuddy says
SOUTH CAROLINA (WCIV) — The average gas prices in South Carolina have risen 6.8 cents per gallon in the last week, according to GasBuddy's survey of more than 3,000 gas stations in the state. The new average is $3.23 per gallon. South Carolina prices are 13.6 cents per gallon...
Comments / 0