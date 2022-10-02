Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston billionaire makes another huge donationAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Caught on Camera: Houston rideshare driver enjoys a beer waiting for riders at Bush Intercontinental airporthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Accused Westpark Tollway gunman, who lives in Katy, released on bondCovering KatyKaty, TX
Innocent bystander shot and killed during argument in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Man shot in pickup truck at west Houston apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Notorious ex-NFL RB throws punches at youth football game
A notorious former NFL running back was captured on video throwing punches at a youth football game over the weekend. LeGarrette Blount, who played in the NFL from 2010-2018, was coaching a youth football game on Saturday in Gilbert, Ariz. The game was between Blount’s GCYFC Gators and the Chandler Elite Bears, TMZ says.
Tom Brady news could change the future for the Buccaneers
If Tom Brady is truly about to go through a divorce, perhaps his time with the Buccaneers is not as limited as we once thought. Look, no one on the planet wants to see what Tom Brady is about to go through. Divorces are tough on whole families, and the following months could be very messy for a lot more people than just Brady and Gisele if the divorce does happen.
Cowboys’ starter to miss rest of the season after Tuesday’s news
Dallas Cowboys long snapper Jake McQuaide is expected to miss the rest of the season after suffering a torn triceps during Sunday’s win over the Washington Commanders, Nick Eatman from DallasCowboys.com reported. In order to fill the need, the Cowboys are signing Matt Overton (126 games played) and Tucker...
Former Buccaneers teammate takes dangerous shot at Tom Brady
Thank goodness Antonio Brown is no longer on the Buccaneers, but that doesn’t mean Tom Brady and the team aren’t still dealing with the repercussions. The Antonio Brown saga after his departure from Tom Brady and the Buccaneers only grows more weird by the day. It seems like...
AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans
Colts QB Matt Ryan spoke to the media about his frequent fumbles so far this season. “Certainly have to do something different. I think you’ve just got to protect it better,” Ryan said, via Pro Football Talk. “I go back to, I think I’ve been pretty good throughout my career. It’s been a very uncharacteristic four-game stretch. It’s something I’ve got to clean up and got to be better at.”
Paul Finebaum says $90 million buyout won’t save SEC coach’s job
Most Americans would dream of their employer handing them $90 million to go do literally anything else than work at their current place of employment. That might be the scenario soon facing Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher after his Aggies were humiliated 42-24 by Mississippi State on Saturday. That marked their second loss of the season. The Aggies were also upset by the notoriously scrappy Appalachian State Mountaineers at home earlier this year.
Deion Sanders says being mentioned for Power Five jobs is ‘game changer’
Here's what Deion Sanders thinks about being mentioned for Power Five head coaching jobs. The post Deion Sanders says being mentioned for Power Five jobs is ‘game changer’ appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Elijah Paige, massive bluechip offensive tackle prospect, commits to USC Trojans
When Pinnacle High School (Arizona) offensive tackle Elijah Paige announced his decommitment from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish last month, the writing was on the way. It seemed the massive 6-foot-7, 305-pound offensive tackle was destined to become a USC Trojan. A flurry of recruiting industry ...
Former Shadow Mountain coach Mike Bibby could reunite with son in Fan Controlled Hoops
Former Phoenix Shadow Mountain High School coach Mike Bibby has been named head coach and senior strategist for Fan Controlled Hoops (FCH), a new basketball league, it was announced. This will be the first season for FCH. Bibby will be coaching all four of the teams. Ryan Blake, a veteran NBA scout, will...
Alabama football outcome could affect Auburn and other rumors
The craziness in college football never ends. According to a combination of published rumors, Alabama football head coach, Nick Saban could have a big impact on Auburn’s next hire. More surreal is an attendant claim the Saban influence could cause an escalation in the moves of two SEC programs soon.
Deebo drops amazing quote about NFL DBs after 49ers' big win
Following his offensive explosion in the 49ers' 24-9 victory over the division rival Los Angeles Rams on "Monday Night Football" at Levi's Stadium, receiver Deebo Samuel was feeling himself. "I don't even look in their eyes anymore," Samuel told Carlos Ramirez, Rod Brooks and Donte Whitner "49ers Postgame Live" after...
3 Chicago Blackhawks to trade before the regular season starts
The regular season is fast approaching for the 2022-23 Chicago Blackhawks. There are a lot of storylines that will be following this team as they try to rebuild their organization back to the powerhouse that it once was. That is going to take a long time. It seems as if...
Raiders: Josh McDaniels has lame excuse for expensive player that isn’t producing
The Las Vegas Raiders have finally won their first game of the season, but this one is at the hands of their biggest rival, the Denver Broncos. So, as you can probably understand, this win is a bit sweeter than a usual win. The offense and defense were both great...
Padres Fan Celebrates Postseason Berth By Knocking Out Other Fans
Padres Fan Celebrates Postseason Berth By Knocking Out Other Fans
Rockets Rookie Tari Eason: Steal of the Draft?
Per the league's preseason general manager survey, Houston Rockets rookie forward Tari Eason could turn out to be the steal of the 2022 draft.
3 Miami Dolphins players that might get a look ahead of trade deadline
The NFL trade deadline is fast approaching. November first is the last day to make trades and the Miami Dolphins could move these five players. There has been a lot of speculation about what players could be on the trade block but no one is mentioned more than tight end Mike Gesicki.
Deebo embarrassing Ramsey on epic TD causes Twitter to erupt
Deebo Samuel gave all observers another reminder Monday night that he is built different. Late in the first half of the 49ers' game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium, Samuel caught a pass from Jimmy Garoppolo and proceeded to make arguably the play of the week. Samuel caught...
Justin Reid clears concussion protocols and can return vs. Buccaneers
The Kansas City Chiefs lost Justin Reid to a potential head injury during Week 4 but trainers have cleared him to return. The Kansas City Chiefs have to like where things stand in their Week 4 showdown in primetime against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the current lead nearing the end of the first half. However, not all is well at the present moment with safety Justin Reid leaving the game to receive attention from the Chiefs training staff.
Miami Dolphins future looks incredibly bright with Mike McDaniel
The Miami Dolphins are looking good for the future. This season so far, has been almost a dream scenario, sans Tua Tagovailoa’s current situation. The reason is Mike McDaniel. Some call him the “Mad Scientist” others “Boy Genius”. There are those that want to see more before making their...
Paul Finebaum takes victory lap on Oklahoma fans ahead of Red River Rivalry vs. Texas
Few teams have watched their teams crash and burn over the last two weeks as hard as Oklahoma fans have. And ESPN personality Paul Finebaum didn’t mince words when discussing the Sooners’ 2022 season going up in flames. Oklahoma went from No. 6 in the country to unranked,...
