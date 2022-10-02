ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Larry Brown Sports

Notorious ex-NFL RB throws punches at youth football game

A notorious former NFL running back was captured on video throwing punches at a youth football game over the weekend. LeGarrette Blount, who played in the NFL from 2010-2018, was coaching a youth football game on Saturday in Gilbert, Ariz. The game was between Blount’s GCYFC Gators and the Chandler Elite Bears, TMZ says.
GILBERT, AZ
FanSided

Tom Brady news could change the future for the Buccaneers

If Tom Brady is truly about to go through a divorce, perhaps his time with the Buccaneers is not as limited as we once thought. Look, no one on the planet wants to see what Tom Brady is about to go through. Divorces are tough on whole families, and the following months could be very messy for a lot more people than just Brady and Gisele if the divorce does happen.
TAMPA, FL
atozsports.com

Cowboys’ starter to miss rest of the season after Tuesday’s news

Dallas Cowboys long snapper Jake McQuaide is expected to miss the rest of the season after suffering a torn triceps during Sunday’s win over the Washington Commanders, Nick Eatman from DallasCowboys.com reported. In order to fill the need, the Cowboys are signing Matt Overton (126 games played) and Tucker...
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Former Buccaneers teammate takes dangerous shot at Tom Brady

Thank goodness Antonio Brown is no longer on the Buccaneers, but that doesn’t mean Tom Brady and the team aren’t still dealing with the repercussions. The Antonio Brown saga after his departure from Tom Brady and the Buccaneers only grows more weird by the day. It seems like...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts QB Matt Ryan spoke to the media about his frequent fumbles so far this season. “Certainly have to do something different. I think you’ve just got to protect it better,” Ryan said, via Pro Football Talk. “I go back to, I think I’ve been pretty good throughout my career. It’s been a very uncharacteristic four-game stretch. It’s something I’ve got to clean up and got to be better at.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
thecomeback.com

Paul Finebaum says $90 million buyout won’t save SEC coach’s job

Most Americans would dream of their employer handing them $90 million to go do literally anything else than work at their current place of employment. That might be the scenario soon facing Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher after his Aggies were humiliated 42-24 by Mississippi State on Saturday. That marked their second loss of the season. The Aggies were also upset by the notoriously scrappy Appalachian State Mountaineers at home earlier this year.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
FanSided

Alabama football outcome could affect Auburn and other rumors

The craziness in college football never ends. According to a combination of published rumors, Alabama football head coach, Nick Saban could have a big impact on Auburn’s next hire. More surreal is an attendant claim the Saban influence could cause an escalation in the moves of two SEC programs soon.
AUBURN, AL
NBC Sports

Deebo drops amazing quote about NFL DBs after 49ers' big win

Following his offensive explosion in the 49ers' 24-9 victory over the division rival Los Angeles Rams on "Monday Night Football" at Levi's Stadium, receiver Deebo Samuel was feeling himself. "I don't even look in their eyes anymore," Samuel told Carlos Ramirez, Rod Brooks and Donte Whitner "49ers Postgame Live" after...
NBC Sports

Deebo embarrassing Ramsey on epic TD causes Twitter to erupt

Deebo Samuel gave all observers another reminder Monday night that he is built different. Late in the first half of the 49ers' game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium, Samuel caught a pass from Jimmy Garoppolo and proceeded to make arguably the play of the week. Samuel caught...
FanSided

Justin Reid clears concussion protocols and can return vs. Buccaneers

The Kansas City Chiefs lost Justin Reid to a potential head injury during Week 4 but trainers have cleared him to return. The Kansas City Chiefs have to like where things stand in their Week 4 showdown in primetime against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the current lead nearing the end of the first half. However, not all is well at the present moment with safety Justin Reid leaving the game to receive attention from the Chiefs training staff.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Miami Dolphins future looks incredibly bright with Mike McDaniel

The Miami Dolphins are looking good for the future. This season so far, has been almost a dream scenario, sans Tua Tagovailoa’s current situation. The reason is Mike McDaniel. Some call him the “Mad Scientist” others “Boy Genius”. There are those that want to see more before making their...
FanSided

FanSided

